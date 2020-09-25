You are here

Norway court approves extradition to France of 1982 Paris attack suspect

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed at his French extradition request court hearing in Oslo District Court, September 25, 2020. (AFP)
  • Six people were killed when a group of men threw a grenade into the Jo Goldenberg restaurant and opened fire
  • The attack was blamed on the Abu Nidal Organization, a splinter group of the militant Palestinian Fatah group
OSLO, Norway: A Norwegian court on Friday approved an extradition request from France for a suspect linked to an attack in a Jewish neighborhood in Paris in 1982 that killed six people.
Friday’s ruling, which can be appealed, concerns only whether the legal grounds are met for an extradition. Once the judicial process is completed, the decision of whether or not to extradite Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed will ultimately be up to Norway’s justice ministry, or government.
Six people were killed when a group of men threw a grenade into the Jo Goldenberg restaurant and opened fire, setting off decades of legal wrangling and frustration for families of the victims.
The attack was blamed on the Abu Nidal Organization, a splinter group of the militant Palestinian Fatah group.
France has spent years pursuing Abu Zayed — one of four suspects with international arrest warrants against them — believing him to be one of the shooters.
Abu Zayed has lived in Norway since 1991 and has Norwegian citizenship, and the country has had a policy of not extraditing its nationals.
But a recently implemented deal between Norway, Iceland and the EU has ironed out the difficulties and paved the way for extradition.
“I oppose the extradition because I have nothing to do with the attack,” Abu Zayed told the Oslo court where he arrived under a police escort.
He has insisted he was in Monte Carlo at the time of the attack.
His lawyer, Ole-Martin Meland, said the French extradition request was “extremely flimsy.”
He argued that the conditions had not been met, including the absence of reciprocal extradition arrangements, Norway’s statute of limitations and the suspect’s failing health.
“We cannot deport a Norwegian citizen merely on the basis of hazy allegations,” the lawyer said.
While arguing that the legal conditions had been met, prosecutor Anne Karoline Bakken Staff highlighted a possible option for him to serve a sentence in Norway.
“I don’t like France,” the suspect said. “I don’t want to be imprisoned in France.”
The families of the victims of the attack, who have been demanding a trial for nearly four decades, have pinned their hopes on his extradition.
“It is symbolically very important,” said David Pere, a lawyer for the French Association of Victims of Terrorism.
“I expect him to be extradited,” said a lawyer for the victims’ families, Romain Boulet. “We’re very eager to hear this man’s explanations.”
In addition to Abu Zayed, France has already issued international arrest warrants for two suspects in Jordan and another in the West Bank.
Jordan has repeatedly refused to extradite the two suspects.
The affair is all the more explosive given media reports of a secret deal between French intelligence services and the Abu Nidal Organization under which the latter’s members would not be arrested if they refrained from committing further attacks on French soil.

First coronavirus vaccine will not stop infections, scientists warn

Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

First coronavirus vaccine will not stop infections, scientists warn

  • Whitty said that a vaccine which is between 40 to 60 percent effective is realistic
  • Government advisers are looking for ways to increase the public’s vigilance as the vaccine is introduced
Updated 25 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The first COVID-19 vaccine may only ease symptoms and is unlikely to prevent people from getting the disease, scientists have warned British ministers.
Scientific advisers to the UK government are expecting the first vaccine to gain regulatory approval to be only partially effective, The Times reported.
They are looking for ways to increase the public’s vigilance as the vaccine is introduced.
England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty previously said that science will eventually “ride to the rescue,” but that the first coronavirus vaccines are unlikely to protect everyone, the Times said.
However, an early vaccine that cuts the risk of critical illness would reduce deaths in high-risk groups and enable life-saving treatment for other diseases.
A team of scientists developing a vaccine at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group have set a minimum target of 50 percent protection.
Whitty said that a vaccine which is between 40 to 60 percent effective is realistic, the Times said.
The head of vaccines at the Wellcome Trust, Charlie Weller, told the newspaper that the first vaccines are likely to have limited effectiveness, and that other preventative measures would need to be taken to control infections.
“There’s a lot of hope, understandably, resting on a vaccine that is going to be this wonderful one dose that will give lifetime immunity and move us back to normality the next day. But it’s not going to be the perfect solution, it’s not going to be the silver bullet,” Weller said.
“We might get a vaccine that’s 50 percent effective, and we might get a vaccine that can prevent disease, but it might not prevent transmission from person to person. We might also get a vaccine that is safe for the majority of adults, but it may not be suitable for everyone with every underlying condition, whether that’s diabetes or asthma, or something else,” he added.

