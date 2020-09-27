You are here

Palestinians say two Gaza fishermen shot dead by Egypt

Mourners chant slogans during the funeral of two Palestinian fishermen, brothers Hassan and Mahmoud AL-Zazou, in front of their family house in Deir el-Balah refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. The bodies of the two fishermen, who were killed by Egyptian naval forces in the Mediterranean Sea, were returned Saturday, the Gaza Interior Ministry said. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
DEIR EL-BALAH: Hundreds of mourners on Sunday buried two Gaza fisherman shot dead at sea, as the Palestinian fishing union blamed Egypt and demanded an investigation.
Three brothers were fishing on Friday in the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip, a crowded sliver of land sandwiched between Egypt and Israel, when their boat was hit by gunfire.
Two died and their bodies were returned to Gaza by Egyptian forces, the union said, while the third brother was wounded and remains in Egypt.
Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas also blamed the Egyptian army. There was no immediate comment from Egyptian officials.
Hundreds gathered Sunday in the central Gaza district of Deir Al-Balah to bury the men. Their mother pleaded with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to let her surviving son Yasser Zaazoua come home.
Israeli security forces, who have imposed a blockade for Gaza for 13 years, say fishing is sometimes used as a cover for smuggling.
Directly south of Gaza is Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, where security forces are battling both clandestine trade and extremist groups.

Topics: Palestinians Egypt Gaza fishermen

UAE confirms 851 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

UAE confirms 851 new COVID-19 cases, one death

  • Dubai Economy issued 22 fines, 2 warning to businesses
  • Kuwait records 345 cases and 4 deaths
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE on Sunday recorded 851 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, bringing the total to 91,469 and 412 respectively.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said 868 cases had recovered in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,544 since the pandemic emerged.
The ministry also said it had conducted 106,034 new coronavirus tests during the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, during its daily inspections, Dubai Economy said it issued 22 fines and two warnings to commercial establishments for not adhering to anti COVID-19 measures.
Dubai Economy, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, said it also issued six fines and 10 warnings to sports facilities and sporting events in various regions of the emirate. The council had earlier issued detailed and precise instructions for each sporting facility and stadium.
The council said that the number of violations have decreased since previous weeks after it increased its efforts and renewed its call to training and fitness centers, academies and event organizers to fully adhere to instructions and apply preventive measures during their operational hours throughout the week.
Dubai Sports Council has been closing facilities and issuing penalties due to COVID-19 violations and last week it closed three facilities, issued nine fines and gave warnings to 35 other facilities
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 345 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 103,544, while the death toll stood at 601 after four new deaths were registered.
Oman’s health ministry said the the total number of cases recorded in the sultanate has reached 97,450, with 909 death, since the pandemic emerged.

Topics: UAE COVID-19 Coronavirus Kuwait dubai economy Oman Bahrain Dubai Sports Counci

