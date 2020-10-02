UAE beauty brand appoints Isobar MENA agency as creative, social partner

ABU DHABI: Global digital experience company Isobar, part of Dentsu Aegis Network, has been appointed as the creative agency of record for IFFCO Beauty, a division of the UAE-based homegrown fast-moving consumer goods group, IFFCO.

As one of the region’s leading beauty brands, IFFCO houses a portfolio that includes Savannah, Guardex, Royal Lather, and Ivy.

Isobar MENA won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will manage the duties out of its UAE head office.

The agency will be responsible for developing creative and social content for the existing beauty ranges and supporting the launch of several new brands across key markets including Egypt, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Pakistan.

Pinar Celikel, head of marketing at IFFCO Beauty, said: “We are very happy to bring Isobar on board as our partners to handle creative and social. We have a busy pipeline of product launches and extensions planned and we needed the right set of creative minds to help build our brands.

“Isobar showed us a commitment to doing things differently, with real creative thinking and insight-driven content creation.”

Serhad Cemal Kelemci, CEO of IFFCO Beauty, said: “We have ambitious growth plans for IFFCO Beauty and needed an agency to find innovative solutions for real business challenges.

“We found Isobar’s ability to turn creative ideas into reality the perfect addition to our roster of marketing agencies and look forward to working together.”

Ziad Ghorayeb, regional managing director for Isobar MENA, said: “IFFCO Beauty already counts many of its labels as household names across the region.

“We are thrilled to be able to partner with such a brave homegrown brand to take their reputation to the next level and support their creative journey with relevant, timely content and solutions that will resonate with their audiences.”