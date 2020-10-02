You are here

Myanmar election app goes offline, has been criticized over label for Rohingya

A man wearing a protective face mask walks on the street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Yangon, Myanmar, October 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 02 October 2020
Reuters

Myanmar election app goes offline, has been criticized over label for Rohingya

  • The mVoter2020 app labels at least two candidates belonging to the Rohingya ethnic group as “Bengali”
  • The term implies they are immigrants from Bangladesh and is rejected by many Rohingya
Updated 02 October 2020
Reuters

YANGON: A smartphone app produced for Myanmar’s Nov. 8 election with help from international organizations appears to have been removed from circulation and may be amended after criticism over its use of a label for Rohingya Muslims that the Rohingya view as derogatory.
The mVoter2020 app, launched on Tuesday and aimed at improving voter awareness, labels at least two candidates belonging to the Rohingya ethnic group as “Bengali”, a term that implies they are immigrants from Bangladesh and is rejected by many Rohingya.
The app was not available to download for mobile and a web version was inaccessible on Friday, bringing up an error message that read “Server is temporarily closed.”
Marcus Brand, the country director of the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), which is based in Stockholm and helped develop the app, said he understood it had been removed while discussions were ongoing but did not have further details.
Brand said the group was advising the removal of contentious words used to identify candidates’ ethnic background.
“We are advocating the electoral authorities to remove this information from the app in order to ensure candidate security and… increase the integrity of the process,” he told Reuters, adding he hoped the app would go back online soon.
The app was developed by Myanmar’s Union Election Commission (UEC), with support from STEP Democracy, a European Union-funded project implemented in Myanmar by International IDEA, and the US-based Asia Foundation.
Pierre Michel, public diplomacy adviser to the EU’s Myanmar mission, told Reuters the EU “should have been warned about the inclusion of discriminatory data” in the app and was “considering all options” as to how to respond.
The UEC and Asia Foundation did not respond immediately to requests for comment.
Brand said International IDEA’s role was to digitize candidate registration forms for a database and that it did not have “technical nor editorial control” over the app’s content. The UEC requires applicants to submit citizenship documents that classify them by their race and religion.
“We do not generally think that advertising the ethnic and religious identification of candidates is advisable in the Myanmar context,” Brand said.
Activist group Justice for Myanmar said in a statement on Wednesday that the app risked “inflaming ethnic and religious nationalism during the election”.
Aye Win, one of the Rohingya candidates, told Reuters he was informed by the UEC on Friday that he was being disqualified, although it was not clear if this was related to the app.

Topics: Myanmar Rohingya

UK removes Turkey from ‘travel-free corridor’ amid disputed COVID statistics

Updated 02 October 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

UK removes Turkey from 'travel-free corridor' amid disputed COVID statistics

  • The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca
  • European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days
Updated 02 October 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: After Ankara announced that it has not published the full number of daily positive COVID-19 cases, European countries have begun revising their travel precautions regarding Turkey.

The UK quickly removed Turkey from its quarantine-free list after the statement of Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca that official figures include only symptomatic COVID-19 cases.

British Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Oct. 1: “The Turkish Health Ministry has been defining the number of new COVID-19 cases in a different way to the definition used by international organisations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, so we have updated our risk assessment for the country.”

Accordingly, Turkish travelers arriving in England and Scotland are obliged to self-isolate for two weeks starting from Oct. 3, officials said as they expanded their COVID-19 quarantine lists.

The penalty for breaching self-isolation rules has also been increased to £10,000 ($13,000).

Other European countries may follow suit over the fear that a huge spike in new cases had been covered up, experts say.

European countries such as the Netherlands and Ireland are already placing travelers returning from Turkey under quarantine for 15 days, and do not allow the entry of Turkish citizens unless they have dual citizenship or residency permit.

“From the perspective of European countries, it is totally understandable to protect their own citizens from passengers arriving from risky countries,” Prof. Guner Sonmez, a radiologist from Uskudar University in Istanbul, told Arab News.

“However, it is a massive blow for the Turkish travel industry and its economy and could place Turkey among untrustworthy countries.” 

Before the pandemic, Turkey ranked sixth in the world for the number of tourists it attracts, according to the UN World Tourism Organization figures.

Turkey’s divergence from the international norms for calculating its COVID-19 data has created a big concern about the government’s transparency and data processing, according to Dr. Ergin Kocyildirim, who is a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon and an assistant professor in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Medicine.

“There are international public health measures especially for airline travel. In these circumstances, any public health data processing or projection are void due to the Turkish data sharing and processing methods,” he said.

Turkey’s official COVID figures have long been disputed by medical organizations and opposition politicians. The number of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey on Sept. 10 was about 20 times more than the official figures, according to a document that was recently revealed by opposition lawmaker Murat Emir.

Kocyildirim thinks that one of the main reasons for the current state of the outbreak in Turkey is the lack of robust data collecting and processing.

“I hope the Turkish Health Minister will apologize for his mistakes and will make a fresh start to create the core level of public trust,” he said.

Prof. Sonmez expects that other countries may also exempt Turkey from their travel corridor amid pandemic restrictions.

“From now on, all official figures are likely to be questioned and will spark concerns about the transparency of health management in Turkey,” he said.

Following Turkey’s announcement, WHO asked for more detailed information from the Turkish Health Ministry, and advised the country to isolate all positive cases, both symptomatic and asymptomatic ones, in order to break the contagion effectively.

The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) responded to Koca’s revelations by releasing a statement saying, “We have been declaring this for six months. You haven’t run the process transparently. You have hidden the truth. You haven’t prevented the spread of the disease.”

Caghan Kizil, a neuroscience and genetics expert at Dresden University's Faculty of Medicine, noted that the main non-pharmaceutical prevention route for the pandemic is to reduce the community transmission of the virus by isolating all infected individuals and documenting all these cases. 

“As Turkey’s strategy was declared to be documenting only the hospitalized COVID cases, this poses a threat for the control of the pandemic. Asymptomatic cases are capable of spreading the virus, and if these people are not documented or officially listed, the community virus load might be higher than anticipated. This will necessitate measures for other countries to protect themselves and therefore revisit their travel regulations for Turkey,” he told Arab News. 

Topics: Turkey UK Coronavirus

