You are here

  • Home
  • Persepolis seal 2020 AFC Champions League final berth

Persepolis seal 2020 AFC Champions League final berth

Abderrazak Hamdallah
Short Url

https://arab.news/myr6r

Updated 04 October 2020
AFP

Persepolis seal 2020 AFC Champions League final berth

  • The tournament’s matches in the east are yet to be announced
Updated 04 October 2020
AFP

DOHA: Hamed Lak produced a diving save off Maicon Rocque as Persepolis beat Al-Nassr 5-3 on penalties to reach the final of the Asian Champions League for the second time in three years on Saturday.

Both teams had played out a tense 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of action forcing the match into the tie-breaker at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

But it was the Iranians who emerged as the top team in Asia’s west zone as they scored off all their five penalties, while Saudi giants Al-Nassr watched in agony from the sidelines as their Brazilian defender Rocque’s shot, his team’s fourth, was saved by Lak, leaping to his right.

A few hours before the match Persepolis were dealt a blow when the Asian Football Confederation banned their star striker Issa Alekasir for six months for a “discriminatory gesture” while celebrating his goal against Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In addition to the ban, the 30-year-old, who scored four times in his side’s last three matches in Doha and was chiefly instrumental to their progress to the semis, was also fined $10,000 for his slant-eyed gesture, considered a serious racial offense.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Disciplinary and Ethics Committee has banned Issa Alekasir, of Persepolis FC, from taking part in any kind of football-related activity for six months for violating Article 58.1 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code (2019 Edition),” the AFC said in a statement.

“The ban will take effect immediately,” the continental body added.

Article 58.1 states “anyone who offends the dignity of a person or group of persons through contemptuous, discriminatory or denigratory words or actions concerning race, skin color, gender, disability, language, age, physical appearance, religion, political opinion, wealth, birth or any other status, sexual orientation, or ethnic, national, or social origin has committed an offense.”

On Saturday, however, Al-Nassr, who were hoping to reach the final for the first time, couldn’t make the most of Alekasir’s absence or the fact that Persepolis had lost Ehsan Pehlevan just before half-time after he received his second yellow card.

The Saudis were first to score though, Abderrazzak Hamdallah foxing goalkeeper Lak with a “Panenka” goal in the 36th minute following Bashar Resan’s foul on Khalid Al-Ghannam.

But Persepolis needed only six minute to draw level, Abdi Mehdi producing an excellent header past Al-Nassr goalkeeper Brad Jones off a cross from Resan.

Luck came to Lak’s rescue immediately after the break as Hamdallah produced a brilliant free kick only for the ball to thud into the crossbar after the goalkeeper was thoroughly beaten.

Both teams had their share of chances before Lak came up with his decisive save in the shootout to put his team against a team from Asia’s east, who are yet to be determined.

The event, which was halted in February following the coronavirus outbreak, resumed in a bio-secure bubble in Doha last month with the matches packed into a tight schedule and the knockout phase doing away with the double-legged format.

The tournament’s matches in the east are yet to be announced.

Topics: AFC Champions League

Related

Sport
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahli qualify for AFC quarterfinals
Update
Sport
Al Hilal hit out at ‘inflexible’ AFC over Champions League axing

Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1

Updated 04 October 2020
AP
AFP

Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1

  • Jorginho nets 2 Chelsea penalties after captain intervenes
Updated 04 October 2020
AP AFP

LONDON: Pep Guardiola was frustrated by the strength of guru Marcelo Bielsa’s Premier League newcomers as Manchester City were held 1-1 by Leeds on Saturday.
At a rainy, empty Elland Road — due to coronavirus restrictions — Rodrigo came off the bench in the second half to equalize with his first goal since joining Leeds ahead of the season in a club-record transfer.

The Spaniard pounced on a mistake by City goalkeeper Ederson to turn the ball home from close range in the 59th minute.

It canceled out the 16th-minute goal from Raheem Sterling, who cut inside on the left edge of the penalty area and drove a low shot inside the far post.

Leeds are in fifth place on their return to the top division after 16 years. But 2018 and 2019 champion Manchester City are eight points behind leader Everton in 10th place, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Jorginho scored two penalties — the second after Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta stopped Tammy Abraham taking it — to complete a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea’s lead was secured by Ben Chilwell scoring on his league debut for Chelsea from Abraham’s flick-on in the 50th minute and the leftback’s cross set up Kurt Zouma for a header in the 66th.

Jorginho added the third from the penalty spot in the 78th after Abraham was tripped by Tyrick Mitchell at an empty Stamford Bridge.

Abraham hoped to get on the scoresheet when Kai Havertz was fouled by Mamadou Sakho. 

But the striker’s bid to take the spot kick was overruled by Azpilicueta intervening to hand the ball to Jorginho, who converted in the 82nd.

“No problems, it’s dealt with,” Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said. 

“I want leaders and I don’t mind a bit of conflict. If Tammy wanted to take it because he wanted to goal ... then he can get put in his place a little bit.

“I appreciate his eagerness because his performance deserved a goal but those are the rules. You don’t just jump ahead in the (penalty takers’) list.”

American forward Christian Pulisic came off the bench in 83rd for his first appearance since recovering from a right hamstring injury sustained in Chelsea’s FA Cup final loss to Arsenal in August.

Chelsea have seven points from four games and Palace is on six.

Topics: Manchester city Leeds english Premier League

Related

Sport
Kevin De Bruyne thanks Manchester City supporters in the Middle East ahead of club’s Premier League kick off
Sport
Leeds face test of nerve as promotion looms

Latest updates

Yemeni officials say clashes kill 23 in Hodeida, Marib
Manchester City held by Premier League newcomers Leeds 1-1
Leonardo hits back at Tuchel and says PSG have a ‘huge team’
Persepolis seal 2020 AFC Champions League final berth
Modon Oasis project in Yanbu will help to empower women, says Madinah governor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.