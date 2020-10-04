You are here

  • Home
  • India has another 75,800 coronavirus cases

India has another 75,800 coronavirus cases

Migrants who returned from their hometown of Uttar Pradesh wait in line to be tested for the coronavirus at a railway station on the outskirts of Mumbai on Oct. 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zuy4j

Updated 16 sec ago
AP

India has another 75,800 coronavirus cases

  • India has a low fatality rate of 1.56 percent, which is nearly half the global one
  • India is preparing to reopen cinemas and entertainment parks with limited capacity beginning Oct. 15
Updated 16 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India has registered 75,829 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a day after crossing 100,000 fatalities.
The Health Ministry raised India’s confirmed total to more than 6.5 million on Sunday and said at least 101,782 people have died of COVID-19.
India is still registering the highest number of daily cases globally but with the recovery rate at more than 83 percent, the number of those cured has surpassed 5.5 million, the Health Ministry said.
India also has the low fatality rate of 1.56 percent, which is nearly half the global one.
The Health Ministry credited the increased testing in the country for a sustained low death rate. India has conducted nearly 79 million tests so far, according to official data.
India is preparing to reopen cinemas and entertainment parks with limited capacity beginning Oct. 15, in an effort to revive the economy. Health experts warn the move has the potential for the virus to spread during the upcoming religious festival and winter season.

Topics: India Coronavirus

Related

World
India’s COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil
World
Mass protests over ‘caste-based’ crime in India

Thousands flock to Mexico City protest against President Lopez Obrador

Updated 04 October 2020
Reuters

Thousands flock to Mexico City protest against President Lopez Obrador

  • Many of the demonstrators who flocked to the massive main square of the capital’s historic center waved Mexican flags
  • Though polls show the leftist president remains popular, his management of the economy and record on security have upset many Mexicans
Updated 04 October 2020
Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Thousands of protesters marched through central Mexico City on Saturday in one of the biggest demonstrations against President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador since he took office nearly two years ago.
Many of the demonstrators who flocked to the massive main square of the capital’s historic center waved Mexican flags while some chanted “Lopez out,” according to video footage on news sites and social media.
Though polls show the leftist president remains popular, his management of the economy and record on security have upset many Mexicans, as has his tendency to polarize political debate between his supporters and critics.
Before becoming president in December 2018, Lopez Obrador was renowned for leading massive protests against the government and he said this week such displays of discontent by “conservative” critics showed he was shaking up the country.
Estimates of the number of demonstrators at Saturday’s peaceful protest varied.
Authorities in Mexico City, which Lopez Obrador’s party governs, said 8,000 took part, while one of the opposition groups behind it, which has called for Lopez Obrador to resign, said more than 150,000 participated.

Topics: Mexico Protests

Related

World
Mexico City reopening shops, street markets, sport complexes
Business & Economy
Mexico braces to receive tourists

Latest updates

India has another 75,800 coronavirus cases
Search is on for volunteers at Saudi Arabia pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Australia to spend more on jobs in budget based on COVID-19 vaccine
UAE coronavirus infections continue to rise
Thousands flock to Mexico City protest against President Lopez Obrador

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.