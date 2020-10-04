You are here

  • Home
  • Kurdish politicians arrested in Turkey

Kurdish politicians arrested in Turkey

1 / 2
Turkish riot police clash with demonstrators protesting Turkey’s crackdown on Kurdish mayors in Istanbul. The authorities on Sunday arrested 17 Kurdish politicians, including Ayhan Bilgen, co-mayor of Kars province. (AFP/File)
2 / 2
Co-chairmans of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Pervin Buldan (C-R) and Mithat Sancar (C-L) walk with their members as they boycott the first sessiom of the Grand National Assembly's 27th term following the arrest of 82 people, including members of their party, in the gardens of the Parliament building in Ankara on October 1, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5utr

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

Kurdish politicians arrested in Turkey

  • Ankara justifies crackdown by accusing the pro-Kurdish party of links to outlawed PKK, a claim denied by HDP
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have arrested 17 Kurdish politicians, including the co-mayor of Kars province, Ayhan Bilgen, who has been replaced by a government-appointed trustee.

Ankara has justified the crackdown by accusing the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a claim denied by the HDP.

In local elections in March 2019, the HDP won 65 municipalities nationwide, but 48 mayors affiliated with the party were replaced by trustees, while some were not given mandates.

Bilgen told his lawyers that he and other Kurdish politicians had been poisoned while in custody and were not taken to hospital.

“The government’s various moves to prevent the HDP from functioning and remove key figures like Ayhan Bilgen from political office are all about preventing opposition politics,” Emma Sinclair-Webb, senior Turkey researcher at Human Rights Watch (HRW), told Arab News.

The arrests were ordered by a court in Ankara as part of an investigation into the HDP’s alleged involvement in violent protests in October 2014 against Daesh’s siege of the Syrian town of Kobane.

At least 37 people were killed during the protests, and the government held the HDP responsible.

FASTFACT

In local elections in March 2019, the HDP won 65 municipalities nationwide, but 48 mayors affiliated with the party were replaced by trustees.

An application has been made to lift the parliamentary immunity of seven HDP lawmakers to include them in the investigation.

HRW said this is “another worrying sign of the erosion of rights and the rule of law in Turkey,” and “part of the Turkish government’s policy to criminalize political opposition.”

The HDP is the third-largest party in Parliament, having gained 12 percent of the votes during the June 2018 parliamentary elections.

Sinclair-Webb said the crackdown is a major violation of the right to association and an attack on the principle of the right to free elections, especially as seven MPs are at risk of losing their immunity and being prosecuted.

“What the government is doing against the HDP is a threat to all opposition parties and an attack on the democratic process,” she added.

Meanwhile, an investigation has rejected the interior minister’s claim that the iconic football club of the predominantly Kurdish Diyarbakir province acts on the PKK’s orders.

 

Topics: Turkey Ankara Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP)

Related

Middle-East
Turkish official sees Ankara unswayed over EU sanctions on Eastern Mediterranean
Special
Middle-East
Turkey’s new military deployment in Idlib puts spotlight on Syria

US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Khartoum, as Washington pushes for greater diplomatic engagements with Sudan. (AFP)
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
AP

US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders

  • Less than $1 billion in cash was being offered, mostly to be paid by the Emirates, said a Sudanese official who took part in the meetings
Updated 21 min 9 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s fragile interim government is sharply divided over normalizing relations with Israel, as it finds itself under intense pressure from the Trump administration to become the third Arab country to do so in short order — after the UAE and Bahrain.
Washington’s push for Sudan-Israel ties is part of a campaign to score foreign policy achievements ahead of the US presidential election in November.
Sudan seemed like a natural target for the pressure campaign because of US leverage — Khartoum’s desperate efforts to be removed from a US list of states sponsoring terrorism. Sudan can only get the international loans and aid that are essential for reviving its battered economy once that stain is removed.
While Sudan’s transitional government has been negotiating the terms of removing the country from the list for more than a year, US officials introduced the linkage to normalization with Israel more recently.
Top Sudanese military leaders, who govern jointly with civilian technocrats in a Sovereign Council, have become increasingly vocal in their support for normalization with Israel as part of a quick deal with Washington ahead of the US election.
“Now, whether we like it or not, the removal (of Sudan from the terror list) is tied to (normalization) with Israel,” the deputy head of the council, Gen. Mohammed Dagalo, told a local television station on Friday.
“We need Israel ... Israel is a developed country and the whole world is working with it,” he said. “We will have benefits from such relations ... We hope all look at Sudan’s interests.”
Such comments would have been unthinkable until recently in a country where public hostility toward Israel remains strong.
The top civilian official in the coalition, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, has argued that the transitional government does not have the mandate to decide on foreign policy issues of this magnitude.
When US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sudan last month, Hamdok urged him to move forward with removing Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and not link it to recognizing Israel.
“It needs a deep discussion within our society,” Hamdok told reporters earlier this week.
Several Sudanese officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media, said civilian leaders prefer to wait with any deal until after the US election.
The officials said military leaders seek a quick US-Sudan deal, including normalization with Israel, in exchange for an aid package. The officials said the military fears incentives being offered now could be withdrawn after the US election.
One sticking point is the size of future aid to Sudan. A meeting in Abu Dhabi last month — attended by Sudanese, US and Emirati officials — ended without agreement.
Less than $1 billion in cash was being offered, mostly to be paid by the Emirates, said a Sudanese official who took part in the meetings. The Sudanese team, had asked for $3 billion to help rescue Sudan’s economy.
Dagalo, the military official, tweeted Friday, after meeting with the US envoy to Sudan, Donald Booth, in South Sudan that he received a promise to remove Sudan from the terror list “as soon as possible.”
An Israeli official said the talks on normalization remain purely between the US and Sudan.
“We’re still not there,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was discussing a confidential diplomatic matter. He said the Israeli government hopes a deal can be wrapped up before the US election on Nov. 3.
For Israel, a cordial relationship with Sudan would be a symbolic victory.
Sudan, a Muslim-majority African country, has long said it supports the Palestinian people in their calls for an independent state. Khartoum hosted the historic Arab League summit after the 1967 Mideast War in which Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem — lands the Palestinians seek for that state. The conference approved a resolution that became known as the “three no’s” — no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations.
The designation of Sudan as a “state sponsor of terrorism” dates to the 1990s, when the nation briefly hosted Osama bin Laden and other wanted militants. Sudan was also believed to have served as a pipeline for Iran to supply weapons to Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip.
Osman Mirghani, a Sudanese analyst and editor of the daily newspaper Al-Tayar, said Sudanese leaders don’t have unlimited time to decide.
“The US offer of incentives ... will not last too long. It is related to the US presidential election on one side, and the number of Arab states that normalize,” he said.
With Sudan’s long-time leader Omar Bashir deposed and facing war crimes and other charges, Sudan’s transitional authorities believe that the reasons behind the terrorism listing have evaporated.
But many in the US maintain Sudan should atone for its previous government’s actions.
Sudan has already agreed with the US State Department, in theory, to a compensation deal for victims of the 1998 bombings of the American embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which were orchestrated by bin Laden’s Al-Qaeda network while he was living in Sudan.
However, questions about the fairness of the proposed compensation deal to non-American victims, including those who were working for the embassies and have subsequently become US citizens, have stalled its consideration in Congress which must approve the agreement.
Meanwhile, some families of the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks have also started procedures to claim compensation from Sudan, though the country’s links to that terror plot are less clear. Their complaint has complicated the embassy bombing compensation deal and could further deter the US Congress from removing Sudan from the list.
In the meantime, Sudan’s government realizes it has only so many cards to play.
“We should get ourselves off that list, which the US is using as leverage to get some benefits out of the relationship that it has with Sudan, which is completely legitimate,” Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Omar Qamar Al-Din told reporters in Geneva last month.

Topics: Sudan Israel

Related

Special
Middle-East
Gift of bread: Egypt air bridge helps flood-hit Sudan
Middle-East
Lebanon pins economic hopes on talks with Israel

Latest updates

Joy, disbelief and gratitude as pilgrims perform Umrah again
US push for Arab-Israel ties divides Sudanese leaders
What We Are Reading Today: The Quiet Americans by Scott Anderson
Jakarta eyes ME, African markets with Expo 2020 show
Saudi-Bahrain trade returns to pre-pandemic levels, witnesses hike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.