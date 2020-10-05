You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19: Egypt’s Sisi urges preparation for pandemic’s second wave

COVID-19: Egypt’s Sisi urges preparation for pandemic’s second wave

El-Sisi called on both the country’s health and education sectors to ensure the safety of students. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vevjb

Updated 05 October 2020
Arab News

COVID-19: Egypt’s Sisi urges preparation for pandemic’s second wave

  • Public education in Egypt is set to return on Oct. 17 after months of suspension
  • Egypt has reported 103,575 coronavirus cases and 5,970 deaths
Updated 05 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has urged local authorities to prepare for a coronavirus second wave as the new academic year starts, national daily Ahram Online reported.
El-Sisi called on both the country’s health and education sectors to ensure the safety of students, as well as not to disrupt education amid the pandemic.
Public education in Egypt is set to return on Oct. 17 after months of suspension.
Egypt has reported 103,575 coronavirus cases, 5,970 deaths and 97,274 recoveries so far.
The president, as well as other Egyptian officials, have urged all citizens to practice caution to avoid further spike in infections.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Middle-East
Egypt vaccines ready for clinical trials
Special
Middle-East
Gift of bread: Egypt air bridge helps flood-hit Sudan

Prince Charles visits Kuwait to express condolences on emir’s death

Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Charles visits Kuwait to express condolences on emir’s death

  • Heir to UK throne travels to Gulf state on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth II
  • Queen: ‘May the long history of close companionship between our two families continue’
Updated 11 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, has traveled to Kuwait on behalf of the UK’s royal family following the death of the Gulf country’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. The emir, who was 91, had been receiving treatment in the US since July.

The visit is the seventh to Kuwait by Prince Charles, and the first since a tour of the Middle East in 2015.

He offered his condolences on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth II to Kuwait’s new Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, 83, who was sworn in on Wednesday and who had deputized for his half-brother in his role as crown prince while Sheikh Sabah was in hospital.

Sheikh Sabah’s funeral, which would normally have been a large solemn state event attracting tens of thousands of Kuwaitis, foreign leaders and dignitaries, will be a private affair conducted by the ruling family due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II, via a series of Twitter posts, addressed the new emir, hailing the life and legacy of Sheikh Sabah. 

“Your distinguished brother devoted his life to the service of the state of Kuwait and especially its relationship with its allies and friends,” she said.

“He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the humanitarian cause,” she added.

“I have deeply valued his friendship towards the United Kingdom, and his memorable state visit in November 2012.

“I offer your highness my sincere condolences. I offer also my sympathy to the people of Kuwait. May the long history of close companionship between our two families continue.”

Before becoming emir in 2006, Sheikh Sabah served as foreign minister for 38 years, helping to guide Kuwait through the tumultuous period in the aftermath of the Gulf War, and fostering close ties with many nations worldwide, particularly the UK, through his personal relationship with the royal family.

Topics: Kuwait United Kingdom Prince Charles Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Related

Middle-East
Arab leaders pay tribute to late emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah
Middle-East
Dawn of a new leader, Kuwait’s new emir sworn in and pledges to do his ‘utmost best’

Latest updates

Prince Charles visits Kuwait to express condolences on emir’s death
Iran hits record high 235 virus deaths
Turkish trip ends in tragedy for Northern Ireland trio
Paris on maximum coronavirus alert
Turkish drill ship heads back home from Cyprus waters

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.