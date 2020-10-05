DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has urged local authorities to prepare for a coronavirus second wave as the new academic year starts, national daily Ahram Online reported.
El-Sisi called on both the country’s health and education sectors to ensure the safety of students, as well as not to disrupt education amid the pandemic.
Public education in Egypt is set to return on Oct. 17 after months of suspension.
Egypt has reported 103,575 coronavirus cases, 5,970 deaths and 97,274 recoveries so far.
The president, as well as other Egyptian officials, have urged all citizens to practice caution to avoid further spike in infections.
COVID-19: Egypt’s Sisi urges preparation for pandemic’s second wave
https://arab.news/vevjb
COVID-19: Egypt’s Sisi urges preparation for pandemic’s second wave
- Public education in Egypt is set to return on Oct. 17 after months of suspension
- Egypt has reported 103,575 coronavirus cases and 5,970 deaths
DUBAI: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has urged local authorities to prepare for a coronavirus second wave as the new academic year starts, national daily Ahram Online reported.