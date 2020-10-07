You are here

Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Above, pipes for the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline are stored on a site at the port of Mukran in Sassnitz, Germany, on September 10, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 07 October 2020
Reuters

  • Poland sees Nord Stream 2 as a threat to Europe’s energy security as it will increase reliance on Russian energy
WARSAW: Poland’s anti-monopoly watchdog said on Wednesday it had fined Russia’s Gazprom more than $7.6 billion for building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline without its approval.
The UOKiK watchdog also said it had imposed a 234 million zloty fine on five other firms involved in financing $11 billion project set to double Russia’s gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea.
Nord Stream 2 is led by Gazprom, with half of the funding provided by Germany’s Uniper and BASF’s Wintershall unit, Anglo-Dutch company Shell, Austria’s OMV and Engie.
Poland sees Nord Stream 2 as a threat to Europe’s energy security as it will increase reliance on Russian energy.
The United States has also imposed sanctions on companies laying pipes for the project.
UOKiK has been examining the project for years. In August it fined Gazprom 213 million zlotys over a lack of cooperation regarding the project.
“The launch of NS2 will threaten the continuity of natural gas supplies to Poland. An increase in the price of the product is also highly likely, with the said increase being borne by Polish consumers,” said Tomasz Chrostny, president of UOKiK.
“Completion of this investment project increases economic dependence on Russian gas – not only in the case of Poland, but also of other European states,” Chrostny said.
Gazprom did not reply to a request for immediate comment.
Construction of the 1,230-kilometer pipeline is nearly finished but for a final stretch of roughly 120 km in Danish waters.
Work was halted in December as pipe-laying company Swiss-Dutch Allseas suspended operations because of the US sanctions targeting companies providing vessels.

Turkish lira hits record low on geopolitical concerns

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s lira touched a record low against the dollar on Wednesday, hit by investor unease over possible US sanctions, fraught ties with the European Union and the ongoing Caucasus conflict.
The currency has lost 24% of its value this year on worries over the central bank’s depleted forex reserves, costly interventions in the currency market, and geopolitical issues.
The lira hit a record low of 7.8850 against the US currency, weakening from a close of 7.8050 on Wednesday. By 1232 GMT it stood at 7.8800.
Concerns over possible US sanctions resurfaced after Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Ankara would begin testing the Russian S-400 missile defense system.
Tensions with the EU, meanwhile, appeared to rise after President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday decisions at an EU summit last week over disputes including maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean had been insufficient to resolve disagreements.
Erdogan and a Turkish Cypriot leader also announced the partial reopening of a Cypriot resort abandoned since the 1974 invasion by Turkey. This drew condemnation from Greece and the Greek Cypriot government.
“The EU-related concerns over geopolitical tensions decreased in recent days due to a move toward dialogue. But as of this week, an increase in tensions in both Azerbaijan and the EU can be observed,” a banker said.
Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is at its most intense in 25 years. Ankara’s backing for Baku has set Turkey apart from other big nations, alarming NATO allies who seek a cease-fire.
Investors were also assessing the Treasury’s first eurobond issue since February. Despite the tensions and financial market turbulence, Turkey sold a $2.5 billion 5-year eurobond on Tuesday that gave buyers 6.4% interest.
Demand was three times the amount it borrowed, the Treasury said. Turkey has borrowed $6.5 billion from international markets this year, it said, out of a planned $9 billion.
Turkey’s dollar-denominated bonds weakened, with the April 2043 and February 2045 issues both losing more than 1 cent on the dollar, their biggest daily fall in two weeks, Tradeweb data showed.
Five-year Turkey credit default swaps rose to 511 basis points, up 9 basis points from Tuesday’s close, according to IHS Markit.

