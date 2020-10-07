You are here

  Turkish lira hits record low on geopolitical concerns

Turkish lira hits record low on geopolitical concerns

A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 07 October 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s lira touched a record low against the dollar on Wednesday, hit by investor unease over possible US sanctions, fraught ties with the European Union and the ongoing Caucasus conflict.
The currency has lost 24% of its value this year on worries over the central bank’s depleted forex reserves, costly interventions in the currency market, and geopolitical issues.
The lira hit a record low of 7.8850 against the US currency, weakening from a close of 7.8050 on Wednesday. By 1232 GMT it stood at 7.8800.
Concerns over possible US sanctions resurfaced after Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Ankara would begin testing the Russian S-400 missile defense system.
Tensions with the EU, meanwhile, appeared to rise after President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday decisions at an EU summit last week over disputes including maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean had been insufficient to resolve disagreements.
Erdogan and a Turkish Cypriot leader also announced the partial reopening of a Cypriot resort abandoned since the 1974 invasion by Turkey. This drew condemnation from Greece and the Greek Cypriot government.
“The EU-related concerns over geopolitical tensions decreased in recent days due to a move toward dialogue. But as of this week, an increase in tensions in both Azerbaijan and the EU can be observed,” a banker said.
Fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh is at its most intense in 25 years. Ankara’s backing for Baku has set Turkey apart from other big nations, alarming NATO allies who seek a cease-fire.
Investors were also assessing the Treasury’s first eurobond issue since February. Despite the tensions and financial market turbulence, Turkey sold a $2.5 billion 5-year eurobond on Tuesday that gave buyers 6.4% interest.
Demand was three times the amount it borrowed, the Treasury said. Turkey has borrowed $6.5 billion from international markets this year, it said, out of a planned $9 billion.
Turkey’s dollar-denominated bonds weakened, with the April 2043 and February 2045 issues both losing more than 1 cent on the dollar, their biggest daily fall in two weeks, Tradeweb data showed.
Five-year Turkey credit default swaps rose to 511 basis points, up 9 basis points from Tuesday’s close, according to IHS Markit.

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

  • This is higher than the bank previously estimated, even as recently as August, when the worst case was put at 100 million
WASHINGTON: As many as 115 million people could be pushed into extreme poverty this year due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned Wednesday.
That is a devastating reversal after decades of progress, and higher than the bank previously estimated, even as recently as August, when the worst case was put at 100 million.
And the bank’s new report estimates that by 2021, 150 million could be living below the extreme poverty threshold of less than $1.90 a day.
“The pandemic and global recession may cause over 1.4 percent of the world’s population to fall into extreme poverty,” World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement.
If the pandemic had not struck, the global extreme poverty rate was expected to fall to 7.9 percent, but now could climb as high as 9.4 percent, the bank said in its flagship report.
World Bank economists say the dire estimates for new victims of poverty this year, which range from 88 million to 115 million, depend on the outlook for the global economy, which the Washington-based crisis lender estimates range from a contraction of five percent to eight percent in the worst case scenario.
That would erode years of success in reducing extreme poverty, and the authors warn create “poverty hotspots” in areas that face a double-hit from economic crisis and conflict: more than 40 percent of the poor live in conflict-affected areas.
The research also finds a rising share of those living in extreme poverty are in urban areas, which threatens to overwhelm existing support programs that are designed for rural populations.
Instead of achieving the goal of eradicating poverty by 2030, the convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic with the pressures of conflict and climate change will put the goal “beyond reach without swift, significant and substantial policy action,” the World Bank said, warning that the global poverty rate could be about seven percent in the next decade.
“In order to reverse this serious setback to development progress and poverty reduction, countries will need to prepare for a different economy post-COVID, by allowing capital, labor, skills, and innovation to move into new businesses and sectors,” Malpass said.
The bank said the policy response must be commensurate with the severity of the crisis, including modernizing education and online learning and deploying new technology to expand the reach of social protection programs.
“Failure to act comprehensively and urgently will create even bigger challenges in the future,” the authors warned.
Looking at a broader definition of poverty, the report found that close to a quarter of the world’s population lives below the $3.20 line and more than 40 percent — almost 3.3 billion people — live below the $5.50 line.
Sub-Saharan Africa remains the epicenter of the problem, and could see an additional 40 million people fall into extreme poverty this year, and move closer to 500 million next year, according to the report.
And climate change will drive 68 million to 135 million into poverty by 2030, with Sub-Saharan Africa again the most vulnerable.
Latin America could see an increase of five million in the worst case scenario, and East Asia an additional nine million. The report does not include estimates for South Asia given the lack of data from India.

