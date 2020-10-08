You are here

Israel’s parliament to ratify UAE deal on Monday, Netanyahu says

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will bring diplomatic accords with the UAE before the Israeli parliament on Oct. 12. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Netanyahu said he intends to get cabinet and parliamentary ratification for the deal
  • Israel and the UAE signed agreements in Washington in September to normalize diplomatic ties
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that he will bring diplomatic accords with the United Arab Emirates before the Israeli parliament on Oct. 12.
Israel and the UAE signed agreements in Washington in September to normalize diplomatic ties and to forge a broad new relationship.
Netanyahu said he intends to get cabinet and parliamentary ratification for the deal, which marks a strategic realignment of Middle East countries against Iran.

Tehran scrambles for hospital beds as Iran reports record new coronavirus cases

  • The country recorded a daily high of 4,392 new cases on Thursday
  • The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has risen to 27,888 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East
DUBAI: Tehran ambulances carrying COVID-19 patients go from hospital to hospital in search of available beds, a physician said on Thursday as the country recorded a daily high of 4,392 new cases.
Authorities have been warning for days of severe shortages of hospital beds during a third wave of infections that has hit the capital Tehran the hardest.
“Due to the unavailability of beds in intensive care units and even in emergency units, ambulances go from one hospital to another to have patients admitted,” the official IRINN news site quoted the head of infectious diseases at the Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran as saying. “Newly-arriving coronavirus patients have to wait for beds to become free,” said the physician.
The Health Ministry registered new 230 deaths, taking the total toll to 27,888 in the worst-hit country in the Middle East. The total number of identified cases stand at 488,236, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.
From Saturday, face masks will become mandatory in public in the capital Tehran. Masks have already been compulsory in public indoors since July, and will now be required outdoors in Tehran as well. State media reports say many people have flouted the regulation.
Schools, libraries, mosques and other public institutions in Tehran closed for a week on Oct. 3 as part of measures to stem the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.
The closure also affect universities, seminaries, libraries, museums, theatres, gyms, cafes and hair salons in the capital.
Alireza Zali, head of the Tehran Coronavirus Taskforce, on Thursday asked the Health Minister to extend the closures in the capital for at least another week.
Iran, which was one of the first countries outside of East Asia to be hit hard by the pandemic early this year, saw another surge in the months that followed and is now experiencing a third wave.

