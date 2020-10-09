UK terrorist watched Daesh videos in jail before trying to kill guard

You are here

Brusthom Ziamani, 25, wore a fake suicide vest and used a makeshift knife during the attack on a prison guard in January this year. (Getty Images)
  • Brusthom Ziamani was already serving 19-year sentence for 2015 plot to behead soldier
  • He had transcribed at least one lecture by an Al-Qaeda preacher while in prison
LONDON: A convicted terrorist in the UK who tried to hack a prison guard to death watched and transcribed smuggled extremist propaganda videos in the months leading up to the attack.

Brusthom Ziamani, 25, wore a fake suicide vest and used a makeshift knife during the attack on a prison guard in January this year.

He admitted to obtaining a memory card while in prison that had Daesh propaganda videos on it.

Ziamani was already serving a 19-year sentence for plotting to behead a soldier in 2015, and was on Thursday sentenced to life with a minimum of 21 years for the January attack and for obtaining extremist material.

Investigators found a four-page “martyrdom note” in his pocket, which featured comments from Daesh propaganda videos, after he was restrained following the attack.

He had used his cell’s DVD player to watch smuggled propaganda videos, and had transcribed at least one lecture by an Al-Qaeda preacher while in jail.

The Times newspaper reported that Ziamani had previously plotted to kill non-Muslims while in jail.

He is said to have converted to Islam after a youth spent as a practicing Jehovah’s Witness, and was radicalized following a stint committing violent robberies as part of a London gang.

According to The Times, a former inmate that encountered Ziamani in jail said he “knew everybody. They all loved him. He was like a hero to everybody: the drug-dealers, the murderers, the gang-members, the robbers, the thieves. He had charm.”

Ziamani is said to have presided over “Shariah courts” within the prison, and at one point ruled that two young Muslim inmates should be punished with beating for drinking alcohol.

His case is likely to further fuel concern that the UK’s prisons serve as a hotbed of radicalization and extremism.

LONDON: A 15-year-old boy has been cleared of planning a Daesh-inspired terrorist attack in the UK after being radicalized during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

The teenager experimented with making “bottle bombs” in his bedroom and recorded a series of videos in which he said he would “carry out jihad,” while inciting others to do the same.

His internet history showed extensive engagement with Daesh material, including beheadings.

A note found on his phone referred to women as “tools, an object to be used as a sex slave,” and discussed Daesh’s former leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

The boy, who converted to Islam this year, admitted in court that he had learned to make the bombs on YouTube, but denied that he had ever planned to kill anyone. 

A jury in Leicester Crown Court cleared him on Friday of charges of preparing an act of terrorism.

The court heard that he had rapidly developed “extreme views” associated with Daesh during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown, raising concerns by police that the lengthy lockdown could make people more vulnerable to online radicalization. 

Case Prosecutor Anne Whyte said: “This is an unusual case, and it concerns the activities of a young person who, we will be suggesting, felt isolated and angry about his personal circumstances.

“Even though he was young, he had developed extremist views, radical views, associated with the terrorist organization Islamic State (Daesh). This probably happened in early 2020.”

Daesh’s ideology “filled a big gap in his life, and made him feel special in a way that he could not feel within his family and social structures,” she added.

The boy’s family had been involved with social services amid concerns over child neglect, and he had previously spent time in foster care.

Daesh’s radical ideology has previously found fertile ground among disaffected Westerners, including converts to Islam.

