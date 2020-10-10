You are here

  • Home
  • COVID-19 failings could set back Asian football, union boss warns

COVID-19 failings could set back Asian football, union boss warns

Jonas Baer-Hoffmann
Short Url

https://arab.news/zdmq6

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

COVID-19 failings could set back Asian football, union boss warns

  • Talent pools will dwindle if players continue to face instability: Baer-Hoffmann
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

HONG KONG: Asian football risks throwing away years of progress if leagues and clubs fail to look after their players during the coronavirus pandemic, the head of the global footballers’ union has warned.

Talent pools will dwindle and foreign imports will dry up if players continue to face pay cuts and instability, said FIFPro General Secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann.

He highlighted the example of Indonesia, saying a “unilateral decision” to slash players’ wages by three quarters had caused “quite severe hardship.”

“If it’s not a sustainable career, people will simply stop. That’s the reality,” Baer-Hoffmann said.

“But also I think more broadly there’s something at stake in terms of being a desired destination for foreign players,” he added.

“These are destinations that players may be fearful of going to if they can’t be certain that they receive their wages, if they can’t be certain about clubs respecting their contracts, if they can’t be certain about the league operating effectively.”

Baer-Hoffmann said players around the world had been thrown into uncertainty by the coronavirus, which closed down most professional sport for months. Footballers needed food hand-outs in some countries, he said.

He added that players “simply cannot afford” the major pay cuts in Indonesia, which come despite the fact that many clubs have “very wealthy owners.”

Baer-Hoffmann also criticized the Asian Football Confederation, saying the regional body had failed to respond to the needs of vulnerable players.

“We would have liked to see the confederation (AFC) involved in some of these really drastic negative situations on the domestic level,” Baer-Hoffmann said.

“Unfortunately, engagement with players and the stakeholder group is lacking severely.”

He added: “We would very much expect that the confederation sets a certain standard, in terms of embracing collective decision-making, in terms of embracing the standards that we are working under on the deeper level. And that’s certainly not happening.”

The AFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Baer-Hoffmann said player welfare problems, while far from unique to Asia, are “something that holds back the development of the game in the region.”

A failure to look after footballers hurts the sport “both in terms of players leaving the game, which reduces the quality, but also I think in terms of the appreciation by fans and spectators,” he said.

“When they see how some of these situations are being handled, I think there’s still a strong social connection between clubs and their communities and I think (fans) expect a certain standard.”

Netherlands-based FIFPro represents tens of thousands of footballers worldwide via 65 national player associations, including eight in Asia-Pacific.

Topics: Asian Football Confederation FIFPro

Related

Sport
Qatar to host delayed AFC Champions League eastern division
Sport
Persepolis seal 2020 AFC Champions League final berth

Qatar to host delayed AFC Champions League eastern division

Updated 09 October 2020
AP

Qatar to host delayed AFC Champions League eastern division

  • The AFC said the Champions League East will be played between Nov. 18 and Dec. 13
  • Matches in the Asian Champions League were suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 09 October 2020
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation said Friday that the eastern portion of the Asian Champions League — like the recently completed western division — will be played in Qatar after an agreement was reached between it and the Qatar Football Association.
The AFC said the Champions League East will be played between Nov. 18 and Dec. 13. It will resume from the group stage and continue through the round of 16 to the quarterfinals and semifinals. The venue for the final, which is scheduled to be played on Dec. 19, has not been confirmed.
Last weekend, Persepolis of Iran beat Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia in Doha to qualify as the western representative for the final.
Matches in the Asian Champions League were suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The western division teams were subject to testing and biosecure hotels and transport during their stay in Qatar, and similar is planned for the eastern group.
“Everything from the arrival of the teams, the efficient immigration process, the rigorous health screenings, hotels with biosecurity measures, to the state-of-the-art training facilities and stadiums were of the highest possible standard,” AFC general secretary Dato’ Windsor John said.
The western section of the knockout rounds began without defending champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia which topped its group after playing five of its six games. Al-Hilal was removed from the competition this week after so many players tested positive for COVID-19 it could not fulfil its last group-stage fixture.
A second team, Al-Wahda of the United Arab Emirates, did not travel to Qatar because of virus cases. The previous results of Al-Wahda and Al-Hilal were wiped from their group standings.

Topics: AFC Champions League AFC Champions League 2020 football

Latest updates

COVID-19 failings could set back Asian football, union boss warns
What We Are Doing Today: Story and Toy
What We Are Reading Today: Eleanor
Crackdown on Turkey’s pro-Kurdish party raises concerns among opposition
Iranian diplomat warned of retaliation over Belgian bomb plot trial

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.