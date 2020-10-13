You are here

Man found guilty of stabbing muezzin at London mosque

Daniel Horton is arrested by police officers at London Central Mosque. (Twitter Photo)
  • Daniel Horton, a convert to Islam, attacked Raafat Maglad, 70, while he was calling people to prayer
  • Lawyer: ‘This should have been a safe and sacred space for him to worship in peace’
LONDON: A man who stabbed a muezzin in the neck during prayers at London Central Mosque in February has been found guilty of wounding with intent.

At Southwark Crown Court in London, Daniel Horton was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, and will be sentenced next month.

Horton, a convert to Islam, attacked Raafat Maglad, 70, while he was calling people to prayer. Maglad has since made a full recovery.

Jonathan Efemini, prosecuting, said no motive had been established for the “unprovoked” attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife. 

“Horton launched this targeted attack on Mr. Maglad, who was defenseless, in the midst of prayer,” Efemini said.

“He had waited for the service to commence, lunged towards the victim, and stabbed him once in the neck … This should have been a safe and sacred space for him to worship in peace.”

The mosque declined to comment when contacted by Arab News.

Michelle Obama, LeBron James team to help boost early US voting

WASHINGTON: A voter initiative led by Michelle Obama is partnering with a similar group founded by NBA star LeBron James and other prominent Black athletes and entertainers to sponsor events in major US cities starting next week to generate excitement about voting early for the Nov. 3 election.
Mrs. Obama’s When We All Vote and James’ More Than A Vote are teaming to provide information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support at early voting sites around the country Oct. 18-31.
“Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day. Making your plan to vote early is critical,” Mrs. Obama said Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press. “It’s now up to us to do everything in our power to get our friends and family ready to vote early and safely together. We can’t leave anyone behind.”
The former first lady is also launching a challenge to encourage more people to vote before Nov. 3. Her group also announced more than $1 million in grants and supplies to local partner organizations to host their own activities.
Last week, Mrs. Obama repeated her endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a lengthy new video message that was sharply critical of Republican President Donald Trump.
In-person events are planned for Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit; Los Angeles; Milwaukee; Orlando, Florida; and Philadelphia. They will be held within walking distance of early voting sites and include free food from the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, founded by celebrity chef Jose Andres, DoorDash and other providers.
Music, celebrity appearances, personal protective equipment and support for voters’ rights from the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under the Law and the Election Protection coalition will also be provided. Lyft has agreed to provide discounted transportation.
When We All Vote also plans to host a virtual couch party on Oct. 23.
Other partners include BET, Comedy Central, Johnson & Johnson, MTV, the National Urban League, Radio One and United Way Worldwide.
All attendees and staff on the ground will be required to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

