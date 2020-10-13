Man found guilty of stabbing muezzin at London mosque

LONDON: A man who stabbed a muezzin in the neck during prayers at London Central Mosque in February has been found guilty of wounding with intent.

At Southwark Crown Court in London, Daniel Horton was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, and will be sentenced next month.

Horton, a convert to Islam, attacked Raafat Maglad, 70, while he was calling people to prayer. Maglad has since made a full recovery.

Jonathan Efemini, prosecuting, said no motive had been established for the “unprovoked” attack, which was carried out with a kitchen knife.

“Horton launched this targeted attack on Mr. Maglad, who was defenseless, in the midst of prayer,” Efemini said.

“He had waited for the service to commence, lunged towards the victim, and stabbed him once in the neck … This should have been a safe and sacred space for him to worship in peace.”

The mosque declined to comment when contacted by Arab News.