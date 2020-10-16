You are here

  Ali Al-Asiri, CEO of Saudi e-government program Yesser

Ali Al-Asiri
Ali Al-Asiri has been the chief executive officer of the Saudi e-government program Yesser since December 2017. He played a pivotal role in overseeing Yesser’s success in meeting the Kingdom’s digital transformation goal of developing an integrated smart government.
Al-Asiri gained a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM).
He has more than 19 years of experience working with local and international organizations in program management and organizational leadership, and has a proven track record in sales, business development, the solutions and services sector, information technology (IT), and telecoms.
Between 2000 and 2006, Al-Asiri was employed as an IT support engineer at KFUPM’s information and technology center before joining SNC Lavalin Inc., in Calgary, Canada as a senior telecommunications engineer from 2006 to 2007.
In 2008, he took up a position at Cisco Systems Inc. as a consulting engineer responsible for developing multiple project implementations and designs, and in 2010 moved to Saudi Telecom Co. as a program director.
He then went on to hold a number of roles with US multinational corporation Juniper Networks, including as service manager, senior manager, and services sales and solutions delivery general manager.
Between May and November 2017, he worked as CEO at PrimeGate for IT, and from January to November of that year held the same title as founder of CloudBuilders Technology.
Digital transformation is one of the key pillars for realizing the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan, and Al-Asiri has been a vocal advocate of the importance of achieving a fully citizen-centered digital government.
 

Topics: Who's Who

