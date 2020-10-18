You are here

  • Home
  • Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

Smoke rises from the site of a car bomb attack that targeted an Afghan police headquarters in Feroz Koh, the capital of Ghor Province on October 18, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2de63

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor
  • Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said the car bombing struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief’s office
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: A suicide car bombing on Sunday killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 100 others in Afghanistan’s western Ghor province, officials said.
The head of a hospital in Ghor, Mohammad Omer Lalzad, said emergency staff were treating dozens of people with both serious and light injuries from the bombing. He expected the death toll to rise.
Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aran said the car bombing struck near the entrance of the provincial police chief’s office and other nearby government buildings in the area.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Ghor, which comes amid an uptick in attacks by the Taliban as representatives of the group and Afghan government officials hold their first-ever face-to-face talks in Qatar, where the Taliban have had a political office for many years. The negotiations are meant to end the country’s decades-long war.
On Friday, the Taliban agreed to suspend attacks in southern Afghanistan that had displaced thousands of residents in recent days. It came after the US vowed to halt all strikes and night raids in keeping with the peace agreement the US signed with the Taliban in February.
The US had been conducting air strikes in support of Afghan forces trying to repel Taliban assaults in Helmand province, which threatened to derail efforts to end Afghanistan’s war.

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

World
US troops in Afghanistan should be ‘home by Christmas’ — Trump
Special
World
Suicide attack kills at least 15 in east Afghanistan

5 soldiers dead, 17 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days

Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

5 soldiers dead, 17 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days

  • Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week
  • Rocks rained down on the barracks of a military station in Quang Tri province
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

HANOI: Five soldiers are dead and a frantic search is under way for 17 others after a huge landslide hit central Vietnam on Sunday, as the country battles its worst flooding in years.
Heavy rain has pounded the region for more than a week and at least 64 people have been killed in floods and landslides, according to Vietnam’s disaster management authority, with concerns mounting that waters could rise further.
Rocks rained down on the barracks of a military station in Quang Tri province, with 22 soldiers believed to have been buried underneath thick mud, according to the government’s official website.
“From 2am, there have been four to five landslides, exploding like bombs and it feels like the whole mountain is about to collapse,” said local official Ha Ngoc Duong, according to the VnExpress news site.
General Phan Van Giang, the army’s chief of general staff, warned there could be further landslides in the area and said rescuers needed to find a safer way to access the site.
Five bodies have been recovered so far, state media added.
It comes just days after 13 members of a rescue team were found dead after a failed attempt to save workers from a hydropower plant engulfed by a landslide.
The bodies of two employees at the plant have been found but 15 are still missing.
River levels in Quang Tri had reached their highest in two decades, state media said. The disaster management authority raised its risk alert warning to the second highest level on Sunday, warning of further flooding and landslides.
Vietnam is prone to natural disasters and regularly suffers more than a dozen storms each year, often bringing flooding and landslides.
More than 130 people were reported dead or missing in natural disasters around the country last year, the General Statistics Office said.

Topics: Vietnam

Related

World
Vietnam in ‘decisive’ fight to contain coronavirus
World
Vietnam reports third death, more cases linked to hospital

Latest updates

Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100
Iran: UN arms embargo on Tehran has been lifted
Brian Ortega defeats The Korean Zombie at UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi after a two-year absence
5 soldiers dead, 17 missing in Vietnam after second big landslide in days
Y20 summit gives platform for voice of global youth

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.