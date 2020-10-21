You are here

Fishermen not taking bait as Chinese boats line up in Karachi

In this undated photo, fishing vessels of the Fujian Fishery Company move from the Gwadar port towards Karachi. (Photo courtesy: Fishermen Cooperatives Society)
Naimat Khan

  • 3 million people in danger of losing livelihood; fish stocks could be depleted
Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan is planning to allow Chinese companies to carry out deep-sea fishing in the country’s territorial waters. But a pressure group representing Pakistani fishermen has said the move could threaten the livelihoods of at least 3 million people.

A dozen Chinese deep-sea trawlers docked at the port of Karachi last month, worrying local fishermen who said that commercial fishing vessels and bottom trawling would deplete fish stocks in the exclusive federal sea zones off the provinces of Sindh and Baluchistan. 

Bottom trawling, which involves dragging nets across the seafloor to scoop up fish, stirs up the sediment lying on the seabed, displaces or harms some marine species, causes pollutants to mix into plankton and move into the food chain, and creates harmful algae blooms or oxygen-deficient dead zones.

The coastal line of Sindh and Baluchistan is 1,050 kilometers long, said chairman of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum Mohammad Ali Shah, and around three million fishermen relied on the sea to survive. A new fishing policy was expected but had yet to be revealed by the government, he added.

“The deep-sea trawler policy has not yet been approved, but before that they (China) have brought these trawlers,” Shah told Arab News, describing the arrival of the Chinese vessels as illegal.

In 2018, the government enacted a deep-sea fishing licensing policy that was opposed by bodies representing fishermen and provincial government. They called it a constitutional violation and an encroachment on the livelihoods of fishermen in the coastal provinces.

But fears about foreign fishing companies are not new.

For years, fishermen in the southwestern city of Gwadar in Baluchistan have protested against foreign trawlers.

Tensions first began to surface when the Fisheries Department disclosed its plan to issue licenses to foreign fishing vessels to operate in an exclusive economic zone in 2016.

But last week the federal minister for maritime affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi, said the country’s new policy would not allow Chinese trawlers to engage in unregulated deep-sea fishing. Bottom trawling would be banned under the new system, he added.

“Importing boats is not illegal,” he told Arab News. “How you use them has to be regulated.”

Pakistan divides its sea into three zones. The federal government controls zone 3 (from 20 to 200 nautical miles). Up to 12 nautical miles (zone-1) is the domain of Sindh and Baluchistan and, between 12 to 20 nautical miles, the sea is declared a buffer zone.

Local fishermen are not allowed to fish in Zone 3, and foreign fishing vessels are not permitted to fish in the other two zones under the existing policy.

The Fishermen’s Cooperative Society (FCS), which issued the permit to the Chinese trawlers, said the vessels would not use the destructive bottom trawling method and would help to “upgrade” the Pakistani fishing industry and exports.

Official figures put the annual value of Pakistan’s fish exports at around $450 million.

“Bringing Chinese trawlers for deep-sea fishing is in line with the government’s deep-sea fishing policy and aimed at upgrading and modernizing fishing, besides providing job opportunities to local fishermen,” Abdul Berr, FCS chairman, told Arab News. “Around 3,500 fishermen will get employment opportunities with the arrival of the world’s latest fishing boats and modern small boats. First, 70 percent of the staff at trawlers and processing facilities will be local. There will be no fishing in provincial, territorial waters. The trawlers will bring all their catch to Karachi, where it will be processed in factories and then exported.”

Small local fishermen would receive modern fiber boats on easy instalments, he added, a step toward replacing their obsolete boats.

But Sindh’s minister for livestock and fisheries, Abdul Bari Pitafi, said the mega fishing ships would wipe out sea life even if they were only operating in the federal government’s Zone 3.

“We will also oppose its (trawlers’) operations in Zone 3 because they will just wipe out sea life including the fish’s seed,” Pitafi told Arab News.

A 2016 survey from the Food and Agriculture Organisation revealed that more than 72 percent of the fish stock in Pakistan’s coastal areas had already declined.

“One trawler does a catch that is equal to a catch by 100 of our fishing boats,” fisherman Younus Khaskheli said. “And their fishing net is the most dangerous one because it hunts thousands of tons of fish.”

Tens of thousands of fishing boats were registered in Pakistan, he added, with fishermen from Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even Bangladesh fishing in these waters.

“Our sea stock will end. The country will lose the income of billions and our fishermen will become jobless. There won’t be any food left in the sea.”

Govt closure of prominent Kashmiri newspaper office condemned

Updated 13 min 34 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Govt closure of prominent Kashmiri newspaper office condemned

  • International press freedom body urges authorities to stop trying to silence ‘independent, critical voices’ in valley
Updated 13 min 34 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: An international press freedom organization on Tuesday condemned authorities in Jammu and Kashmir for closing the Srinagar office of the Kashmir Times (KT), a leading English daily and one of the oldest newspapers in the valley.

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged the local government to stop trying to silence “independent and critical voices” after the paper’s premises were shut down.

In a tweet, the CPJ said: “We condemn the ongoing targeting and harassment of @AnuradhaBhasin_ (the newspaper’s editor) and the Kashmir Times. Authorities must stop trying to silence independent and critical voices and should respect press freedom.”

Bhasin told Arab News that authorities sealed the KT’s office without giving any prior notice.

“Without following any due process or serving any eviction notice, estate department officials came (on Monday) and asked the people working inside to come out and locked the office with our entire infrastructure. This was done without any office and order,” she said.

The journalist was recently evicted from her government-allotted residence in Hindu-majority Jammu in a similar fashion. “The administration not only evicted me without any notice but handed over my belongings to a new allotted,” she added.

Local officials, however, said that “proper procedure” had been followed before shutting down the KT’s office.

“The building that we sealed was in the name of Ved Bhasin (late journalist and KT editor), and he expired four years ago,” an official – who wished to remain anonymous – in charge of the government building in Srinagar Estate Office told Arab News on Tuesday.

“Since this building was allotted in someone else’s name, the government canceled the allotment in the normal process. We served the notice in July and it is not an abrupt sealing,” he said.

The KT’s closure followed a similar incident on Saturday when the local administration sealed the office of a leading news agency of the region, the Kashmir News Service (KNS).

Ishfaq Tantray, secretary-general of the Srinagar-based Kashmir Press Club (KPC), described the move as a government “attack” on the valley’s media. “The actions are a clear vendetta against independent journalists and media houses. They don’t want media and independent voices to function freely.”

Bhasin is not new to turmoil and has been at loggerheads with the government since August last year when she challenged a communication blockade and media gag issued by the authorities, in the Supreme Court, after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status on Aug. 5.

The day before that, on the eve of the revocation of the semi-autonomous and constitutional status of the region, New Delhi launched a major crackdown in the entire Jammu and Kashmir valley detaining several political leaders and suspending the basic constitutional and democratic rights of the people.

For months, the entire region, particularly the valley, was devoid of internet and telecommunication services, making the publication of newspapers almost impossible.

“Why we are being targeted is because we continued to maintain the tradition of maintaining independence despite our sagging finances and constraints. We have continued to speak critically of the government’s policies and actions and tried to bring out as many voices of people,” Bhasin said.

The KT was first established as a weekly in 1954 and became a daily newspaper in 1964.

A majority of media houses in Kashmir operate from government-allocated buildings.

With its headquarters in Jammu, the KT moved its bureau office in Srinagar to its current address in 1993 when it was allotted space by the government.

Up until recently, the KT was the largest circulated daily with 2 million subscriptions in the region and enjoyed a reputation of being “key to Kashmir affairs.”

Bhasin said the government stopped advertising with the newspaper in August last year “in retaliation against its challenging of the internet ban in the apex court.” Soon after, she had to shut down its print edition in both Jammu and Srinagar and the newspaper “paid the price” for being the “voice of the people.”

She added: “There is an attempt by the government to completely crush the media and impose silence and compel them not to write about people’s sufferings and their victimization.”

Fahad Shah, editor of Srinagar-based web magazine The Kashmir Walla, was questioned several times in recent months for his reportage.

“This is just another way of intimidating the press. It is not about shutting offices. It is the larger message that government sends to the press even though the majority of press in Kashmir is self-censoring now,” Shah told Arab News.

“The government fears free press, not press in general. Those who are not succumbing to pressure are seen as a threat, and we are just a few people. Most of the media here listen to what the government tells them to do,” added Shah, who was detained by police on Oct. 5 and questioned for several hours before being released.

He said neither detention nor questioning would deter him from speaking out.

“I care about the story, sending the word out, speaking out even if the whole world is quiet. I do it for my sanity. And nothing will change it. This is how I am, and it shows in our newspaper also.

“But yes, it is not easy. There are a lot of ways people try to attack you and bring you down. But one cannot give up,” he added.

Tantray said conditions for independent and free journalism in Kashmir had become “very difficult,” adding that “the summons to journalists and coercions by the administration is an indicator of this.”

Topics: Kashmir Kashmir Times Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

