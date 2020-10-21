You are here

Expert advice for dealing with stressed-out skin

Stress affects the skin in various ways. File/Getty
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: If you felt like as soon as lockdown hit, your typically flawless complexion went haywire, you’re not alone. The effects of the current situation can affect more than just your mental health — it can also take a toll on your complexion. “Stress affects the skin in many ways,” said Dr. Costi, cosmetic dermatologist and FOREO brand partner, to Arab News. “Stress causes our body to produce more cortisol, the stress hormone, which can lead to several skin issues.” 

The increase of cortisol not only causes our body to produce more oil, which leads to breakouts, but it also increases inflammation. Costi explained, “Stress reduces our immune system causing inflammation to flare up. So if you already had a skin condition like psoriasis, eczema or dermatitis, it will get worse.” Furthermore, by causing inflammation in the dermis, stress directly affects the skin’s natural aging cycle, leading to premature wrinkle formation.

To deal with stress-related skin issues, the doctor suggests maintaining a healthy skin regimen by paring back our routines, thoroughly cleansing the dermis and exfoliating regularly. “Clean your skin diligently, followed by an adequate moisturizer for your skin type,” he said.

Costi also stressed (excuse the pun) the importance of regular exercise. “By staying active and sweating regularly, you are releasing toxins from your body and stimulating your blood circulation, which has the biggest effect not only on stress but also on your overall wellbeing,” he said. And don’t forget to incorporate a healthy diet into your daily life. “Drink plenty of water, limit your caffeine intake and eat a varied and seasonal diet of fruits and vegetables,” suggested the doctor. 

Here are more expert tips for dealing with stress-related skin concerns.

Breakouts

Acne and oily skin are the most common side effects of stress. “Breakouts are often the result of pollution and clogged pores, which have only one solution: A very good cleansing, toning and exfoliation treatment, morning and night,” expalined Costi, suggesting formulas with salicylic acid. “You can opt for a sonic brush, such as Foreo’s Luna 3, to blast away any dirt or makeup residue,” he added.

Dryness

According to Costi, “dry skin can lose its glow and look wrinkled.” Those who have dry skin should look for products with AHA and retinol to soften fine lines and boost collagen. Just don’t forget to apply sunscreen when using these products as they can make the dermis more sensitive to the sun. 




Redness

Those who have irritated, sensitive and flushed skin need to be gentle with their dermis. The doctor suggests paring the skincare routine way back and sticking to natural and soothing products like niacinamide and squalene.  He also swears by the Foreo UFO 2 facial treatment, which offers a Cryo-Therapy option. “It’s heaven for irritated skin,” he proclaimed.

Dullness

Should your skin need a little boost, El-Habr suggests reaching for a vitamin C-infused serum followed by a hyaluronic acid moisturizer. “Apply a hydrating mask at least twice a week,” he said.

Emma Roberts shows off Lebanese label as she reveals why she blocked her mother on Instagram

DUBAI: US actress Emma Roberts made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week, where she opened up about her new film, pregnancy and how she wound up in an Instagram feud with her mother.

For the occasion, Roberts, who is expecting her first child with her partner Garrett Hedlund, donned a blush, floral Ganni dress paired with shoes by Lebanese footwear designer Andrea Wazen.

The Beirut-based designer launched her eponymous, celebrity-approved label in 2013 following stints with some of the most renowned footwear designers in the world, including Christian Louboutin.

She opted for the Denver Lavender pumps, a pair of mesh sandals with an adjustable buckle strap.

Wazen’s impressive list of celebrity clientele includes Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez and Kylie Jenner.

Roberts video chatted in from Los Angeles, where she revealed that she temporarily blocked her mother, Kelly Cunningham, on social media after she unwittingly “spilled the beans” about her daughter’s pregnancy. 

“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination," Roberts said on the show.

Me...and my two favorite guys

The 29-year-old explained that her mother doesn’t own a computer and had a flip phone until about three years ago when she bought her an iPhone, calling it “the worst thing I ever did.”

Once she got an iPhone, Cunningham made an Instagram account where she unintentionally spilled the beans on her daughter’s pregnancy by thanking fans who were congratulating her on becoming a grandmother.

“It was a disaster and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn’t get to her, I couldn’t call her or attack her,” Roberts said. “I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

When the “American Horror Story” actress was finally able to get a hold of her mother, Cunningham told her that she had responded to fans because she thought Roberts had already confirmed her pregnancy, but it was actually just a tabloid story. Roberts added that they “kind of laughed” and “kind of got into a fight” over the incident, which led her to temporarily block her mom on social media.

“It’s been an Instagram war with my mother that I never saw coming,” mused Roberts. “It’s a good story to tell the baby.”

