Cover-up claims as police face trial over killing of Kurdish lawyer

Tahir Elci was murdered. (AFP)
MENEKSE TOKYAY

MENEKSE TOKYAY

  • Investigators accused of negligence in Tahir Elci murder inquiry
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: It has been five years since prominent Kurdish lawyer and human rights advocate Tahir Elci was murdered in the middle of the street in broad daylight.

But as the trial of three police officers for the unsolved killing of the Kurdish lawyer and peace activist began in southeastern province of Kurdish-majority Diyarbakir on Wednesday, state authorities were accused of attempting to divert public attention from the real culprits.

Elci, chair of the Diyarbakir Bar Association, was one of the few prominent “bridge figures” in Turkey who sought to find common ground between the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which he also publicly criticized, and the Turkish government.

Months before his November 2015 murder, however, violent exchanges between Turkish army and the PKK resumed after a cease-fire collapsed.

Elci was shot and killed during a press conference in Diyarbakir in which he called for an end to clashes between Turkish security forces and the youth wing of the PKK.

His death triggered protests around the country and international condemnation.

Elci’s professional focus was on human rights violations by security forces and enforced disappearances, and he frequently represented victims before the European Court of Human Rights.

However, the inclusion of a PKK member along with the three police officers as suspects in the case has been widely criticized after Forensic Architecture, a London-based independent research group, analyzed camera footage of the shooting and concluded that the three officers at the scene were the most likely suspects.

Prosecutors are seeking up to nine years’ jail for the three officers, however two are still on active duty.

The police officers attended the proceedings through video conference.

Ahmet Ozmen, former head of Diyarbakir Bar Association, accused investigators of negligence, saying that a 13-second section of video footage showing Elci’s murder was missing.

“The authorities failed to gather evidence efficiently; the bullet that killed Elci hasn’t been located yet. The prosecutor who investigated the murder was replaced several times,” he told Arab News.

Elci came under fire after a live TV interview hosted by pro-government presenter Ahmet Hakan in 2015 when he said that the “PKK is not a terror group but an armed political organization.”

The statement resulted in a series of death threats and warnings that he faced up to seven years in prison for publicly supporting a terror group.

“The indictment about the assassination was conducted very inefficiently,” Ozmen said. “This case is meant to create chaos and fear in Turkey.”

However, he added: “These attacks won’t discourage us. Lawyers with Kurdish identity will continue our struggle for rights, justice and freedom. This is why the Diyarbakir Bar Association is well known not only in Turkey but also around the world.”

Tens of thousands of mourners attended Elci’s funeral, and domestic and international human rights groups have continued to call for justice and for the full circumstances of his murder to be revealed.

“There are compelling reasons to argue that the charge should have been the more serious ‘foreseeable intentional killing’ since in discharging firearms in a street with civilians present the police knowingly endangered civilian lives,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement.

Turkey ranks 109th out of 126 countries in the World Justice Project’s rule of law index for 2019.

“It hasn’t been a satisfactory hearing because all our judicial requests have been declined. The suspects haven’t been heard in the trial. This court has completely lost its impartiality and independence,” Neset Girasun, deputy director of Tahir Elci Human Rights Foundation, told Arab News.

According to Girasun, such cases damage public trust not only among the Kurdish population, but also wider society.

“Elci, with his 23-year effort to highlight the injustices that Kurdish people face, contributed a lot to a sense of justice among them. He always tried to support people in the region. What still remains behind the scenes should be brought to light,” Girasun added.

The trial will resume on March 3, 2021.
 

Topics: Turkey Tahir Elci

Hariri in line to lead next Lebanese government

Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Hariri in line to lead next Lebanese government

  • Talks agreed after Aoun vows to ‘see through new leadership’
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has said parliamentary consultations to name the country’s next prime minister for the formation of a new government will take place on Thursday.

Aoun previously delayed the meetings for a week because “some parliamentary blocs had requested the postponement due to the emergence of issues that must be addressed.”

Saad Hariri is overwhelmingly likely to be named prime minister. Hariri previously said he was nominated “based on the French initiative, which is the last chance to save the country.” The Free Patriotic Movement was among the most prominent objectors to his appointment.

Hariri submitted his government’s resignation a year ago in response to public protests against the Lebanese leadership.

Before deciding on the date, Aoun addressed the Lebanese public, the first time a president has done so before parliamentary consultations.

He said the onus is on the new prime minister to pull the country out of its financial crisis.

In his speech, Aoun said that he would not resign and vowed to see through the formation of a new government.

“Today I am required to assign the head of the government and then take part in the formation of the next government in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

“Many deep political changes have occurred in the region due to regional and international factors. Things may turn upside down.

“Will the person to be assigned the formation of the government commit to addressing the corruption and launching the reform workshop?” Aoun said.

Addressing MPs, he warned: “This is your responsibility. You are responsible for parliamentary oversight and accountability in the name of the people you represent. You are urged, in the name of Lebanon’s greater good, to turn to your patriotic conscience and sense of responsibility toward your people and your country.

“I hope that you will think carefully about the implications of the assignment on the formation of the government, the reform projects and the international rescue initiatives, because the deteriorating situation cannot continue after today,” he said, adding: “Burdens are accumulating and mounting on the citizens.”

Aoun has faced severe criticism for Lebanon’s failed reforms and the country’s forensic audit. “I adopted the change and reform project in an attempt to save the country from the clutches of factional, personal and authoritarian interests that brought us all to where we are today. But those who are affected stood in my face,” he said.

The president said the likely outcome of the parliamentary consultations will be an agreement by 59 MPs to name Hariri as prime minister. Hezbollah has yet to announce its position despite sources saying the party favors Hariri.

The Lebanese Parliament is missing eight of its usual 128-member roster after several MPs resigned in response to public pressure following the Beirut port explosion.

Among the parliamentary blocs that will reject Hariri on Thursday are Lebanese Forces, Talal Arslan’s bloc, Syrian National Social Party, Consultative Meeting, Free Patriotic Movement and a number of independent MPs.

The Future Movement’s parliamentary bloc refused to comment on Aoun’s speech, while several MPs criticized it. MP Bilal Abdullah said: “We did not understand anything from the president’s speech, nor did we get the message he wished to convey. We will nominate no one but Hariri.”

Hariri said on Oct. 8 that his leadership is required for “a government of independent technocrats that neutralizes political parties and implements within six months the reforms laid down by the French initiative.”

Meanwhile, the General Labor Union and the Union Coordination Committee warned in a Wednesday meeting that the country’s situation could become so dire that “people would take to the streets due to hunger and illness.”

General Secretary of the Lebanese Economic Organizations Nicolas Chammas said: “France did not exaggerate when it said that Lebanon, as an entity, might disappear.”

Bechara Asmar, head of the General Labor Union, said: “We are in a state of great tragedy. We fear that people will take to the streets and block the roads, and then there would be no going back.”

On Wednesday evening tensions erupted in downtown Beirut between anti-Hariri protesters and supporters of the Future Movement. Security forces tried to separate the two sides.
 

Topics: Saad Hariri Lebanon

