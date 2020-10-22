You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan government opposes Hekmatyar’s separate talks with Taliban

Afghan government opposes Hekmatyar’s separate talks with Taliban

Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/va8sx

Updated 22 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan government opposes Hekmatyar’s separate talks with Taliban

  • Hizb-e-Islami chief announced that he would start his own negotiations with the Taliban while intra-Afghan discussions between Kabul and the group are underway
  • Government source says Qatari authorities accepted Hekmatyar’s bid but the US, which is facilitating the peace process, has blocked it
Updated 22 October 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan government opposes any separate negotiations outside of its own with the Taliban, a spokeswoman for the Peace Ministry said on Thursday, after a former prime minister announced his intention of starting talks with the group to help bring peace to the war-torn country.

Speaking at a think-tank in Islamabad during his visit to Pakistan on Wednesday, Hizb-e-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar — a former warlord who fought against the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in the 1980s and later served as the country’s prime minister — said he had decided to start his own negotiations with the Taliban. The statement came as peace talks between the Kabul government and the group, which have been underway in Doha, Qatar since September, appear to have made no headway.

Intra-Afghan talks began on Sept. 12 after a US-Taliban peace deal was signed in late February. Under the agreement, the US committed to withdraw all foreign forces from Afghanistan by next year’s spring. In return, the Taliban promised to seek reconciliation with the Afghan government.

“Peace is a national process. The government has presented vivid mechanisms for participation of all political and social strata,” Najia Anwari, the spokeswoman for the Afghan Ministry of Peace, one of the key institutions handling the peace process, told Arab News.

“Similarly, the current government delegation is inclusive. The government’s responsible behavior with this national process leaves no room for individual approach,” she said.

An official close to the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) chairman Abdullah Abdullah — Afghanistan’s top envoy for the negotiations between the Kabul government and the Taliban — said that the Qatari authorities, which are hosting the intra-Afghan talks, had accepted Hekmatyar’s bid and even prepared the ground for his visit, but the US, which is facilitating the peace process, had blocked it.

The Hizb-e-Islami party leader will possibly be allowed to participate in the next round of talks, as part of a team under the umbrella of the HCNR, but not in his personal or factional capacity, the official said, asking not to be named.

He added that if Hekmatyar waas allowed to begin his separate outreach to the Taliban, other groups may come with their own bids and the whole process could fall apart.

During his Islamabad visit, Hekmatyar accused Afghan President Ashraf Ghani of trying to remain in power and called him a big hurdle in intra-Afghan dialogue, aimed at ending decades of conflict.

“We have decided to start our own negotiations with the Taliban. First, it would be between the Taliban and Hizb-e-Islami, and then all other political parties will join us,” he said.

A spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Arab News that he could neither confirm nor deny whether Hekmatyar had contacted leaders of the group to discuss his plan.

In the past the Taliban, the main insurgent group in Afghanistan, has openly rejected offers for forging any alliance with Hekmatyar. A highly controversial commander, the Hizb-e-Islami chief has been called by some the “Butcher of Kabul,” accused of being responsible for civilian deaths and the destruction of the city in the early 1990s during the civil war.
 

Topics: Afghanistan

Related

World
Children killed in Afghan air strike that hit mosque: officials
World
Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 12, wounds more than 100

France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with militant in Syria

Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AFP

France teacher’s killer had ‘contact’ with militant in Syria

  • Anzorov’s suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib
Updated 18 min 38 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The investigation into the murder in France of a teacher for showing caricature of the Prophet Muhammad in class turned to Syria on Thursday, where the killer had a militant contact, a source close to the case said.
Seven people have been charged with being complicit in a “terrorist murder” after 18-year-old Chechen Abdullakh Anzorov killed Samuel Paty on Friday, including two teenagers who helped him identify the teacher.
France paid homage to Paty on Wednesday, with President Emmanuel Macron saying that the history and geography teacher had been slain by “cowards” for representing the secular, democratic values of the French Republic.
In their search for accomplices, anti-terror investigators have now established that Anzorov had contact with a Russian-speaking militant in Syria whose identity is not yet known, the source told AFP.
Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that Anzorov’s suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a militant holdout in northwestern Syria.
In an audio message in Russian immediately after the killing, translated by AFP, Anzorov said that he had “avenged the Prophet” whom the teacher had shown “in an insulting way.”
The message was published on social media in a video, accompanied by two tweets, one showing the victim’s severed head and another in which Anzorov confessed to the murder.
Moments later he was shot dead by police. Anzorov decapitated Paty with a long knife.
Many of Paty’s students saw the images online before they could be taken down.
The teenagers who pointed out Paty to his killer in return for money were late Wednesday charged over the killing.

HIGHLIGHT

Le Parisien newspaper reported on Thursday that Anzorov’s suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a militant holdout in northwestern Syria.

The parent of one of Paty’s pupils, who started the social media campaign against the teacher even though his daughter was not in class when the cartoons were shown, was also charged.
Also charged was a known extremist radical who helped the father stir up outrage against Paty.
The other three facing prosecution are friends of Anzorov, one of whom allegedly drove him to the scene of the crime while another accompanied him to purchase a weapon.
Two of them also face c harges of being complicit in terrorist murder while the third was charged with a lesser offense, the anti-terrorist prosecutor’s office said.
Paty, 47, became the target of an online hate campaign over his choice of lesson material — the same images which unleashed a bloody assault by gunmen on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in January 2015.
Police have carried out dozens of raids since the crime, while the government has ordered the six-month closure of a mosque outside Paris and dissolved the Sheikh Yassin Collective, a group they said supported Hamas.
The French government has earmarked for dissolution more than 50 other organizations it accuses of having links with extremists.
Paty’s beheading was the second knife attack since a trial of alleged accomplices in the Charlie Hebdo attack started last month.
The killing has prompted an outpouring of emotion in France, with tens of thousands taking part in rallies countrywide in defense of free speech and the right to mock religion.
“We will not give up cartoons,” Macron vowed at a ceremony Wednesday in Paty’s honor at the Sorbonne university in Paris.

Topics: France Syria extremism

Related

World
Macron says beheaded teacher was victim of stupidity, hate
World
French police target extremist networks after teacher’s beheading

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: A Place for Everything by Judith Flanders
Hermes echoes global luxury sales rebound
British Airways warns of deepening travel slump
Turkey irked over joint declaration by Cyprus, Greece and Egypt
Goldman Sachs hit with record $350m fine for 1MDB failings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.