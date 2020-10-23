You are here

Dubai's The Palm island breaks world record for largest fountain

Dubai launches the Palm Fountain in a bid to break a Guinness World Record as the worlds' largest fountain, at Palm Jumeira on October 22, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 23 October 2020
Arab News

Dubai’s The Palm island breaks world record for largest fountain

  • The Palm Fountain at The Pointe covers nearly 1,300 square meters and shoots up to 105 meters
  • The launch was accompanied by live entertainment and a firework display
Updated 23 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s The Palm island broke the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest fountain on Thursday, state news agency WAM reported.
The Palm Fountain at The Pointe covers nearly 1,300 square meters and shoots up to 105 meters.
“This is an historic moment which further underscores our commitment to bringing new and unique experiences to the city for the benefit of all stakeholders,”, Omar Khoury, Managing Director of Nakheel Malls, which operates The Pointe said.

The launch was accompanied by live entertainment and a firework display. The attraction will be open to the public from sunset to midnight.
To ensure the safety of visitors’ authorities deployed Dubai Police and mall security to organize the flow of attendees, to ensure coronavirus safety measures were followed.

TWITTER POLL: World Health Organisation blamed for COVID-19 pandemic mismanagement

Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: World Health Organisation blamed for COVID-19 pandemic mismanagement

  • Most blamed the World Health Organisation, but many others said there was no one clear factor to blame
  • The poll received a mixed message from people torn between blaming individuals and the establishment
Updated 22 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly half of the respondents to an Arab News Twitter poll said the World Health Organisation (WHO) was to blame for the failure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been 41.3 million cases of COVID-19, of which 1.13 million people have died – 28.1 million have so far recovered.

The year 2020 has seen a pandemic that brought nations to their knees as governments imposed lockdowns, and rules requiring people to wear masks, not to see loved ones and to work from home where possible

The mental health of the world’s population has been pushed to limits never experienced before in our lifetimes with isolation being one of the biggest factors.

Everyone has their views on how the pandemic has been handled, but few seem to agree on who is responsible.

 

 

The Arab News Twitter poll saw 44.9 percent blame the WHO for failing to manage the situation, while 17 percent blamed irresponsible members of the public who refuse to follow the guidelines and rules.

Just 6.5 percent said it was the fault of local authorities – but 31.6 percent said it was a combination of all three.

“I disagree with irresponsible citizens.... In the grand scheme the population has been very very compliant.... only the odd person wears no mask in stores ... you can’t blame the pandemic on a minute proportion of the population... The WHO and UN are to blame,” tweeted @Roofershound.

 

 

But others said a lack of consistent leadership was the biggest problem.

“The UK HMG has significant blame in spreading the disease because it was just a cold from Dec to April via their standard NHS policy of bed clearing elderly patients "medically fit" but with a cold to NHS funded respite & palliative beds. Killing an extra 20K via cross infection,” tweeted @AJamesW2.

 

 

The pandemic has – like this poll – split opinion globally – some support a lockdown, many say people should wear masks – it’s the law in some parts of the world and then others say their civil liberties have been taken with all these restrictions.

“ Some people’s definition of their rights and democracy is the same as a five year old cry babe “no, I don’t want to wear a mask,” @ArabNewsFriends added.

 

 

Now you have read this, take our new poll

 

 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 world health organisation WHO Twitter poll

