Kuwait says low COVID-19 mortality rate due to strong treatment protocols

Kuwait is slowly returning to normality after a long lockdown due to coronavirus. (AFP file photo)
Updated 24 October 2020
Arab News

Kuwait says low COVID-19 mortality rate due to strong treatment protocols

  Health ministry lashes out on efforts undermining efofrts of medical teams
Updated 24 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait said that its strong health system and effective treatment protocols have ensured low COVID-19 mortality rates in the country, and rebuffed as ‘divorced from reality’ allegations some patients have been unable to access medical care.

The Kuwaiti health ministry is using ‘sophisticated safe curative and technical protocols as recommended by specialized international organizations’, a report from state news agency KUNA noted.

Kuwait’s latest COVID-19 related death toll stand at 740, from a current caseload of 120,232, since the coronavirus pandemic started. Overnight cases meanwhile were at 812 from 7,853 swab tests that were conducted.

KUNA added that health guidelines must be followed to rein in the spread of the coronavirus as well as ignore misinformation pertinent to relevant protocols must be shrugged off.

The country’s health ministry particularly lashed out on efforts undermining the sacrifices of medical teams and hit at allegations patients were denied access to hospitals.

Topics: Kuwait Coronavirus

UAE merges Insurance Authority with Central Bank

Updated 24 October 2020
Arab News

UAE merges Insurance Authority with Central Bank

  The restructuring aims to raise the efficiency of the insurance sector and the competitiveness of the local financial markets
Updated 24 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Insurance Authority has been has merged with the country’s central bank, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum announced on Twitter.
“Today we issued a decision to merge the Insurance Authority with the Central Bank and transfer all the powers of the Securities and Commodities Authority, operational and executive, to the local stock markets, while the Authority maintains regulation and oversight of the local financial markets,” he said.

The restructuring aims to raise the efficiency of the insurance sector and the competitiveness of the local financial markets, Al-Maktoum added.
“Our government will remain flexible, supportive and fast in making appropriate economic decisions,” he said in another tweet.

Topics: Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum UAE United Arab Emirates

