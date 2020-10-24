Kuwait says low COVID-19 mortality rate due to strong treatment protocols

DUBAI: Kuwait said that its strong health system and effective treatment protocols have ensured low COVID-19 mortality rates in the country, and rebuffed as ‘divorced from reality’ allegations some patients have been unable to access medical care.

The Kuwaiti health ministry is using ‘sophisticated safe curative and technical protocols as recommended by specialized international organizations’, a report from state news agency KUNA noted.

Kuwait’s latest COVID-19 related death toll stand at 740, from a current caseload of 120,232, since the coronavirus pandemic started. Overnight cases meanwhile were at 812 from 7,853 swab tests that were conducted.

KUNA added that health guidelines must be followed to rein in the spread of the coronavirus as well as ignore misinformation pertinent to relevant protocols must be shrugged off.

The country’s health ministry particularly lashed out on efforts undermining the sacrifices of medical teams and hit at allegations patients were denied access to hospitals.