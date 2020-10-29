You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns Nice church attack

Police officers stand guard near the Notre Dame church in Nice, southern France, after a knife attack killed three on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 29 October 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Nice church attack

  • The foreign ministry stressed the importance of rejecting practices that breed hatred, violence and extremism
  • The Muslim World League (MWL) also condemned the attack and described it as a “terrorist crime”
Updated 29 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned an attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice that killed three people on Thursday.
The Kingdom’s foreign ministry expressed its categorical rejection of the extremist attack in Notre Dame Basilica and others like it, and said that they are inconsistent with all religions, human beliefs and instincts. 
The ministry stressed the importance of rejecting practices that breed hatred, violence and extremism.
The ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of victims and the French government and public, wishing those injured a speedy recovery. 
The Muslim World League (MWL) also condemned the attack and described it as a “terrorist crime.”
The MWL added that Islam is innocent of such attacks and considers them “ugly crimes” that are a product of terrorist ideologies.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the attack and said it rejects extremism and terrorism in all shapes and forms regardless of motives.

The Council of Senior Scholars condemned the Nice Attack and said it is the duty of people to practice tolerance and constructive cooperation in the world. 

It added that Islam places utmost importance on protecting civilians.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Kuwait, Bahrain and Egypt also condemned the attack. 

Topics: Nice France Saudi Arabia Muslim World League (MWL)

Saudi firefighters douse Al-Azizah forest fire, no injuries reported

Updated 21 min 3 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi firefighters douse Al-Azizah forest fire, no injuries reported

  • A number of Ethiopian nationals had been arrested on suspicion of setting the forest on fire following a dispute, says Interior Ministry
Updated 21 min 3 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH/ABHA: Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense has put out a fire in the Al-Azizah Mountains in Alsouda Heights near Abha, the administrative capital of Asir Region.

According to Civil Defense’s Twitter account, the firefighters controlled the fire and prevented it from spreading despite the rugged terrain in which the fire broke out. 

Lt. Col. Mohammad Al-Hammadi, Civil Defense spokesman, told Arab News that firefighters made great efforts to reach the area where the blaze had spread using state-of-the-art equipment to contain the fire.

“No one was injured, thanks to the swift action of the firefighters who helped protect the vegetation of this area. The firefighters are working now to cool down the area and combing down the area to ensure the fire has been controlled and contained,” he said.

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture in Asir said that the Al-Maghda water plant was put at the discretion of firefighters to help them fight the fire, according to Abdullah Al-Wimni, the director of the ministry’s branch in Asir, and Muhammad Al-Haidan the director of the Department of Water Services in Asir. Both said in a statement that 20 water tankers were used by the Civil Defense firefighters.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman said an investigation into last week’s fire in the Ghulamah Mountains in Tanuma governorate, north of Asir, indicated that three border violators caused the blaze, which destroyed an area of more than 4.7 million square meters before it was brought under control by the Saudi Civil Defense team.

According to an Interior Ministry spokesman on Wednesday, the suspects were Ethiopian nationals who set fire to the area following a dispute and fled. They have since been arrested and referred to the authorities for legal action.

Tens of thousands of perennial trees — including wild olives, neems, junipers and acacias — some of which were more than 50 years old — were also destroyed.

The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of the Asir governor with the participation of all government and civil services, as well as teams from Al-Namas and Tanuma governorates.

 

Topics: Saudi forest fire Abha

