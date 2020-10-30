Azka Farms is an online platform that supports ethical farming by offering products that are local, organic, seasonal, and sustainable, including vegetables, herbs, fruits, and dairy — all straight from the farm to your table.
Azka Farms wishes to promote self-sufficiency and a healthier lifestyle among Saudis by encouraging the consumption of foods that are locally sourced, fresh and organic.
The partner farms are from around the Kingdom. Products are distributed in Jeddah and will soon be available across the country.
Azka Farms offers small and large baskets of organic, local foods including cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, bell peppers, onions, beetroot, okra, green beans, spinach, carrots, mulukhiyah (jute), and pumpkins. Herbs such as mint, basil, thyme, rosemary, parsley, and coriander are also available, as is a selection of fresh dairy products, such as milk, salted cheese, ghee and butter.
Services are available in monthly and weekly online subscriptions of various sizes, from 2.5 to 5 kilograms. For more information visit azkabasket.com
What We Are Buying Today: Azka Farms
