You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Azka Farms

What We Are Buying Today: Azka Farms

Short Url

https://arab.news/4ssv6

Updated 30 October 2020
Nada Hameed

What We Are Buying Today: Azka Farms

Updated 30 October 2020
Nada Hameed

Azka Farms is an online platform that supports ethical farming by offering products that are local, organic, seasonal, and sustainable, including vegetables, herbs, fruits, and dairy — all straight from the farm to your table.
Azka Farms wishes to promote self-sufficiency and a healthier lifestyle among Saudis by encouraging the consumption of foods that are locally sourced, fresh and organic.
The partner farms are from around the Kingdom. Products are distributed in Jeddah and will soon be available across the country.
Azka Farms offers small and large baskets of organic, local foods including cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, bell peppers, onions, beetroot, okra, green beans, spinach, carrots, mulukhiyah (jute), and pumpkins. Herbs such as mint, basil, thyme, rosemary, parsley, and coriander are also available, as is a selection of fresh dairy products, such as milk, salted cheese, ghee and butter.
Services are available in monthly and weekly online subscriptions of various sizes, from 2.5 to 5 kilograms. For more information visit azkabasket.com

Topics: What We Are Buying Today

Related

Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Mayassem
Fashion
What We Are Buying Today: Zense

Scarlett Johansson remarries in ‘intimate ceremony’

Updated 52 min 25 sec ago
AFP

Scarlett Johansson remarries in ‘intimate ceremony’

  • Johansson was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and French journalist Romain Dauriac
Updated 52 min 25 sec ago
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has married for a third time, tying the knot at an “intimate ceremony” over the weekend with comedian Colin Jost, it was announced Thursday.
Johansson, the world’s top-paid actress last year who is set to star in the much-delayed Marvel superhero film “Black Widow,” announced the nuptials through food charity Meals on Wheels.
The pair wed in front of “immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions,” the charity wrote on Instagram.
“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” said the post, inviting donations.
The 35-year-old star became engaged to “Saturday Night Live” writer and actor Jost, 38, in May 2019 after two years of dating.
New York-born Johansson was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and French journalist Romain Dauriac.
After a series of child roles, Johansson came to prominence in Sofia Coppola’s Oscar-winning 2003 romantic comedy “Lost in Translation.”
She has since transitioned to A-list roles, including eight Marvel film appearances as Natasha Romanoff, and earned $56 million to top Forbes’ 2019 top-paid actress list.
Johansson earned two Oscar nominations last year, for “Jojo Rabbit” and “Marriage Story.”
In addition to her acting, Johansson has previously spoken out for women’s causes: she was one of the first to join and help finance the Time’s Up movement that works to defend victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

Topics: Scarlett Johansson Hollywood Colin Jost

Latest updates

Trump and Biden clash on COVID-19 as they hold rallies in battleground state Florida
Black leopard mauls man who paid to have pictures taken
Scarlett Johansson remarries in ‘intimate ceremony’
New Zealand votes to legalize euthanasia but not marijuana
US tops 90,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours for first time

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.