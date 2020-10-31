REVIEW: ‘The Witches’ — more comedy than horror

You are here

Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch in ‘The Witches.’ Supplied
Updated 31 October 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: Roald Dahl was the king of villainy when it came to conjuring up antagonists to instill fear in the hearts of the children reading his books. In “The Enormous Crocodile,” for example, a villainous creature cleverly disguises himself to get near enough to the kids he wishes to devour. And few fictional characters are as terrifying as Agatha Trunchbull in “Matilda.” 

Perhaps that’s why, when I found myself laughing in the cinema during a screening of Robert Zemeckis’ adaptation of Dahl’s book “The Witches,” I was slightly surprised.

There is nothing especially comedic about the story’s main antagonist, The Grand High Witch, a cruel and dangerous creature who rules over a coven of other witches and wants nothing more than to eradicate every child on the planet via a magical potion that has the ability to turn them to mice. 

However, watching the sadistic monster, portrayed by a delightfully campy Anne Hathaway, struggle to pronounce the word “garlic” in a German (or Slavic?) accent, one couldn’t help but let out a chuckle. Even the scenes that were intended to be scary had a comedic effect. 

The film, which is narrated by Chris Rock, tells the story of a nameless young boy (Jahzir Bruno) who, after tragically losing both his parents in a car accident, goes off to live with his grandmother (Octavia Spencer) in the deep American South. Grandma recounts stories of her own encounters with witches — demons who hate children.




‘The Witches’ is now in theaters in Dubai. Supplied

After learning that there are witches in their town, the duo seek refuge in a swanky hotel where the boy unwittingly stumbles upon a conference of witches led by the Grand High Witch. 

The boy gets transformed into a mouse, along with Bruno, a British kid staying at the hotel. And it turns out that Daisy, the hero’s pet mouse, had already been a victim of this transformation. The three CGI rodents scurry around the majestic hotel to try and save the children of the world from the evil witches’ plan to turn them all into mice. 

While Zemeckis’ version of Dahl’s story is certainly fun — mostly due to Hathaway’s fantastic performance — it lacks the menace of Nicolas Roeg’s 1990 adaptation featuring Anjelica Huston. The 2020 remake is more clearly directed towards children, but those seeking a scarier film will be pleased to know that Roeg’s version is available on Amazon Prime.

Topics: The Witches film review

Acting legend Sean Connery dies at 90

Loved the world over for his portrayal of suave spy James Bond, Connery was born in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh on Aug. 25 1930. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Scottish acting legend Sean Connery has died at the age of 90, the BBC reported on Saturday.

Loved the world over for his portrayal of suave spy James Bond, Connery was born in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh on Aug. 25, 1930.

He was widely regarded as being the most popular actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, according to polls cited by the BBC.

Connery won an Oscar in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor for his role in “The Untouchables.”

Tributes began pouring in online when the news broke.

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond tweeted a statement calling Connery “the world’s greatest Scot, the last of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond.”

Meanwhile, British TV personality Eamonn Holmes said, “No doubt he epitomized James Bond but don't forget there were so many other roles. True movie star who owned the screen.”

Connery, who was knighted at Holyrood Palace in 2000, also starred in “The Hunt for Red October,” “Indiana Jones” and the “Last Crusade and The Rock.”

 

Topics: Sean Connery

