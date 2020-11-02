You are here

Egyptian NHS doctor fears deportation after COVID-19 trauma

Dr. Basem Enany treated many coronavirus patients during the pandemic but, when he caught the virus and was struck down with a rare complication, he was worried about his residency status. (Screenshot: UKGoFundMe.com)
Updated 02 November 2020
Arab News

  • Complications partially paralyzed Basem Enany
LONDON: An Egpytian doctor working in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) who became critically ill after contracting COVID-19 said he feared deportation even as he lay in a hospital bed on a ventilator.

Dr. Basem Enany treated many coronavirus patients during the pandemic but, when he caught the virus and was struck down with a rare complication, he was worried about his residency status. 

He, his wife and their four daughters have permission to live in the UK through his work. But his visa expires next month and he fears that, due to his condition, he will be physically unable to renew it.

“At first I had the usual symptoms of Covid – cough, fever, loss of taste and smell – but then I began to develop a weakness throughout my body,” he told The Guardian. “Then I was no longer able to move and couldn’t breathe properly. I had never seen this happen in any of the Covid patients I had treated and had to research my symptoms as they were so unusual. I was not sedated on the ventilator and was lying awake in my hospital bed thinking: ‘Oh my God, my visa is about to finish.’” 

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We’ve spoken to Dr. Enany’s family to reassure them that their immigration status is not in jeopardy and they are not facing enforcement action. They are here entirely legally and have every right to remain in the UK. We will continue to work with them to find a way forward. Our thoughts remain with Dr. Enany and his family at this difficult time.”

But, despite this reassurance, Enany said he remained fearful. He said he did not know what kind of replacement visa he would receive, how long it would be for and whether it would allow him to work.

He also thanked the fellow NHS workers who have been caring for him and the thousands of people who have made donations to pay for his legal and medical bills.

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

A migrant is treated after a fire broke out at a refugee and migrant camp, on the Greek island of Samos, on Monday. (AP)
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AP

Small fire burns tents in squalid Greek island refugee camp

  • The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: A small brush fire that started at an overcrowded refugee center on Greece’s eastern Aegean island of Samos has burned about 15 tents but caused no injuries, Greek authorities said Monday.
The fire department said the blaze started Monday morning in low-growing vegetation near the camp and was brought under control soon after.
The Migration and Asylum Ministry said the tents that were burned had been evacuated, and no injuries were reported. It said the reasons for the blaze were unclear.
In September, a series of fires destroyed Greece’s largest refugee camp in Moria on the nearby island of Lesbos, leaving more than 10,000 people in need of emergency shelter. Greek authorities said the fires were deliberately set by a small group of the overcrowded camp’s residents after isolation and lockdown orders were issued to combat a coronavirus outbreak in the camp.

BACKGROUND

Under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected.

Greece remains one of the main routes for migrants and refugees from the Mideast, Africa and Asia hoping to make their way into the European Union.
The vast majority cross from Turkey to nearby Greek islands. But under a 2016 EU deal with Turkey, new arrivals remain on the islands until their asylum applications are either accepted or rejected. A backlog in the asylum procedure and continued arrivals has led to severe overcrowding and squalid conditions in the camps.
The camp on Samos is by far the most overcrowded, with more than 4,200 people in a facility built to house under 650 people.

