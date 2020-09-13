You are here

Lebanese banks under more pressure after landmark UK ruling

Lebanon’s financial situation has spiraled out of control, citizens at home and abroad face restrictions in terms of withdrawing their money from Lebanese banks. (File: Reuters)
LONDON: An English High Court has ruled that Lebanese citizens living in the EU do not have to be in Lebanon to sue their banks.

The case could have widespread ramifications for Lebanese banks that were already under extreme financial pressure.

A judge ruled that UK resident Bilal Khalifeh could have his case demanding Blom Bank return his $1.4 million in savings heard in Britain.

As Lebanon’s financial situation has spiraled out of control, citizens at home and abroad face restrictions in terms of withdrawing their money from Lebanese banks.

This ruling, however, means that those living outside Lebanon now have legal recourse in order to recover their money.

“The ruling has widespread implications because this part of consumer law has Europe-wide application,” said Khalifeh’s lawyer Joseph McCormick, a partner at law firm Rosenblatt.

“My sense is that Lebanese banks are firefighting and obviously have a lot of other problems. But I suspect this is now much higher up on their list of problems.”

The ruling means that the roughly 400,000 Lebanese living in France, the UK, Germany and Scandinavia who have been barred from accessing their money can now take Lebanese banks to court in their countries of residence.

It remains unclear whether any European court can compel banks to transfer depositors’ funds outside Lebanon.

But if they do not return claimants’ assets, they may have their European operations curtailed or their owners’ European assets frozen for not complying.

In response to the ruling on Khalifeh’s case, Blom Bank said it was not obliged to make an international transfer to him, and instead offered to repay him with a cheque that could only be cashed in Lebanon.

But due to the freefalling exchange rates, Khalifeh’s money would lose roughly 65 percent of its value if he chose to take this path.

While the ruling does little to help those Lebanese in the country who are unable to access their money, McCormick said the ruling may put further pressure on the banks to find a way out of the crisis.

“I expect we’ll see some kind of collective, group cases being brought judging by the sheer number of enquiries we’ve had since bringing this case,” he added. “People are desperate. They’re looking for a ray of hope.”

Saudi Arabia’s BinDawood Holding sets IPO price range

Updated 13 September 2020
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s BinDawood Holding sets IPO price range

  • Company plans to offer 22.86 million existing shares at an indicative pricing of between $22.44 and $25.64
  • BinDawood owns the Danube and BinDawood supermarket brands
Updated 13 September 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi Arabian supermarket retailer BinDawood Holding set an indicative price for its initial public offering, seeking to raise as much as $585 million (2.19 billion Saudi riyals) in a Riyadh listing.
The company plans to offer 22.86 million existing shares at an indicative pricing of between $22.44 and $25.64 (84 riyals to 96 riyals) per share in the planned IPO, according to a regulatory filing on Sunday. It will sell 20 percent of the company through the sale of existing shares.
It targets a valuation of between $2.56 billion and $2.94, according to Reuters calculations.
BinDawood’s IPO marks another major listing for Saudi Arabia’s bourse, as companies tap into Saudi demand for shares since oil giant Aramco’s record IPO last year.
The bookbuilding period for institutional investors will take place between Sept. 13-22, the filing said. The subscription period for retail investors will take place between Sept. 27-29. Allocations of the shares will take place on Oct. 1.
Saudi Arabia is encouraging more family-owned companies to list in a bid to deepen its capital markets under reforms aimed at reducing the kingdom’s reliance on oil revenues.
BinDawood, which owns the Danube and BinDawood supermarket brands, manages over 70 hypermarkets and supermarkets in major Saudi cities including Makkah, Medina, Jeddah, Riyadh, Khobar and Dammam, according to its website.
The BinDawood supermarket chain is focused on the middle-income customers and Muslim pilgrims in the kingdom, while the Danube chain is focused on wealthier customers.

