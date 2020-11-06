You are here

France condemns Erdogan’s ‘declarations of violence’

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party members in Ankara on Nov. 5, 2020.(Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)
AFP

  • Erdogan has been feuding bitterly with French President Emmanuel Macron on a number of geopolitical flashpoints
AFP

PARIS: France on Thursday condemned “declarations of violence” by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and raised the possibility of new sanctions against Ankara. 

Erdogan has been feuding bitterly with French President Emmanuel Macron on a number of geopolitical flashpoints and recently also France’s fight against radical Islam. 

“There are now declarations of violence, even hatred, which are regularly posted by president Erdogan which are unacceptable,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told Europe 1 radio. 

Turkey vowed on Wednesday to “respond in the firmest way possible” to France’s ban of the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves group linked to a top ally of Erdogan. 

“It is not only France that is targeted, there is a total European solidarity on the subject — we want Turkey to renounce this logic,” Le Drian said. 

The European Council, he added, has already decided to take measures against the Turkish authorities, and “now it is important for the Turks to take the necessary measures to avoid this. 

“There are means of pressure, there is an agenda of possible sanctions.” 

Turkey and France have been at loggerheads on the conflicts in Syria and Libia as well as a scramble for natural gas in the Mediterranean and more recently on Macron’s vow to uphold secular values, including the right to mock Islam and other religions, as part of a battle against extremism. 

Erdogan has recently called for a boycott of French products, accusing Macron of islamophobia and advising the French leader to get “mental checks.” 

 

EU border 

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a strengthening of border controls in the EU’s Schengen zone following recent Islamist attacks in France and Austria. 

Macron, speaking during a visit to France’s border with Spain, said that France alone will bolster its border controls by doubling police numbers to 4,800. 

The increased controls would target illegal immigration amid “a growing terrorism threat,” he said. 

“I am in favor of an in-depth re-foundation of Schengen to re-think its organization and beef up our common border security,” Macron added. 

France, home to Europe’s largest Muslim community, has been hit by a string of militant attacks in recent years. 

A knife-wielding Tunisian man beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a church in the French city of Nice on Oct. 30. 

France has deployed thousands of soldiers to protect important sites such as places of worship and schools, and France’s security alert is at its highest level.

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation

Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

Denmark slaps curbs on 280,000 people to fight virus mutation

  • Copenhagen warned that the mutation of coronavirus could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine
Updated 05 November 2020
AFP

COPENHAGEN: Denmark announced special restrictions for more than 280,000 people in the country’s northwest on Thursday after a mutated version of the new coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.
Copenhagen warned that the mutation could threaten the effectiveness of any future vaccine.
“From tonight, citizens in seven areas of north Jutland are strongly encouraged to stay in their area to prevent the spread of infection,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told a news conference.
She said people were being ordered not to travel there, while bars and restaurants would also shut.
“We are asking you in north Jutland to do something completely extraordinary,” Frederiksen said, talking of a “real closure” of the region.
“The eyes of the world are on us,” she added.
Public transport in the region will be shut down with buses and trains stopped from entering or leaving.
Some schoolchildren will have to follow their classes online in restrictions that are due to last a month.
Denmark, the world’s largest exporter of mink fur, raised concerns on Wednesday by announcing the slaughter of all mink in the country — numbering 15 to 17 million spread over 1,080 farms — following the discovery of the mutation which can be passed to humans.
The mutation has already been detected in 12 people — 11 cases in the region being closed down, and one in another.
Scientists say virus mutations are common and often harmless.
Some experts have nevertheless called on Denmark to release more scientific data to better evaluate this one.
According to Danish authorities, this virus mutation doesn’t cause a more severe illness in humans.
But it is not inhibited by antibodies to the same degree as the normal virus, which they fear could threaten the efficacy of coronavirus vaccines that are being developed around the world.
In north Jutland, health authorities believe around five percent of coronavirus patients could be carrying this mutated strain, but no recent case has been reported.
As such, Viggo Andreasen, epidemiology professor at Roskilde University, said the mutation had “quite a good chance” of disappearing, as long as it is effectively contained.
Denmark, a 5.8-million-strong country, has been relatively spared from the ravages of Covid-19 with 733 deaths reported.
But it imposed new national restrictions in October to curb a rapid spike in cases.

