You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s GDP grows despite pandemic, but so does poverty

Egypt’s GDP grows despite pandemic, but so does poverty

Despite the pandemic and tourism collapse, Egypt is projecting healthy economic growth this year, even as one third of the Arab world’s most populous country remains mired in poverty. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8xbze

Updated 08 November 2020
AFP

Egypt’s GDP grows despite pandemic, but so does poverty

  • Critics question how much of the GDP growth is driven by ostentatious mega-project, financed by ballooning debt that will have to be repaid
  • The International Monetary Fund in September predicted economic growth of 3.6 percent for 2020
Updated 08 November 2020
AFP

CAIRO: Despite the pandemic and tourism collapse, Egypt is projecting healthy economic growth this year, even as one third of the Arab world’s most populous country remains mired in poverty.
Critics question, however, how much of the GDP growth is driven by ostentatious mega-projects, such as a new administrative capital being built in the desert, financed by ballooning debt that will have to be repaid.
The International Monetary Fund in September predicted economic growth of 3.6 percent for 2020. Although lower than earlier forecasts, this still makes Egypt the only North African economy set to expand this year.
At the same time, almost one third of Egypt’s more than 100 million people live below the poverty line, defined as surviving on less than $2 a day, according to the most recent data, for 2017-18.
Egypt’s government initially predicted six percent GDP growth for the fiscal year 2020, which ran from early July 2019 to the end of June 2020.
Toward the end of that twelve-month period, the novel coronavirus outbreak hit, infecting more than 100,000 people in Egypt since and killing over 6,000 of them, according to official data.
The public health crisis forced lengthy lockdowns and hit the tourism sector of the country famed for its archaeological heritage and Red Sea beaches, at the cost of countless livelihoods.
Around 2.7 million jobs were lost in April-June, mainly in retail and wholesale, manufacturing, tourism, transport and construction, pushing official unemployment to 9.6 percent, according to World Bank data.
One of the many people left jobless was a hotel worker who gave his name as Gaber, 36, from southern Egypt, and who was laid off in April by a Red Sea resort suddenly devoid of holiday-makers.
Gaber told AFP he is hoping desperately to find another job as Covid-19 confinement measures are eased, explaining that “I support my four children, my wife and my mother.”

Some economists argue the solid GDP growth is the fruit of tough reforms taken since President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took office in 2014, including austerity measures and a devaluation of the Egyptian pound.
Ahmed Al-Safti, managing director of the Delta research center in Cairo, said the currency devaluation by nearly 48 percent in November 2016 spurred investment and helped improve the balance of payments.
The currency devaluation, slashed state subsidies and new taxes qualified Egypt for a three-year $12 billion IMF loan from 2016.
El-Sisi’s government has touted the tough measures as essential to revitalising an economy that had taken multiple hits since the 2011 popular uprising that toppled longtime ruler Hosni Mubarak.
Tourism revenues have grown in the years since, and reached a new record of $12.6 billion in 2018-19. Remittances from Egyptians living abroad also hit a record level, of about $28 billion in 2019-20.
But the wealth has been distributed unevenly and many are missing out. Official figures show that 32.5 percent of Egyptians lived below the poverty line in 2017-18, many impacted by the austerity measures.
“The reforms came at a price,” said Safti, “but this price would have been far higher if the government had not implemented the reforms.”
The coronavirus outbreak further exacerbated the crisis, especially among the already-vulnerable five million informal sector workers.
Egypt has launched social protection programs for low-income families.
But Sarah Smierciak, an independent political economy analyst in Cairo, argued these “are a drop in the ocean, and they fail to reach millions in need.”
She also criticized Egypt’s focus on ambitious mega-projects, such as a new administrative capital being built outside Cairo, replete with new ministry buildings and hundreds of thousands of flats, an estimated cost of tens of billions of dollars.
Smierciak believes such projects are unlikely “to generate large and sustainable returns” while being “largely financed by (foreign) debt,” which soared to $111.2 billion in 2020 from $48 billion in 2015.
“The numbers increasing the GDP now will have to be repaid with interest in the future,” she said.
Gaber, the unemployed hotel worker, also feared that these projects “may provide job opportunities to some, but a large segment of the people will not benefit.”

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Lifestyle
Egypt art show looks to Giza pyramids for inspiration
Middle-East
Egyptians vote in 2nd stage of parliamentary election

Passenger flights reduced by more than half in Arab region

Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

Passenger flights reduced by more than half in Arab region

  • The closure of land borders - due to the COVID-19 global pandemic – has widely restricted the movement of people and goods
Updated 08 November 2020
Arab News

Passenger flights dropped by more than 50 percent in the first half of 2020 across the Arab region compared to 2019, a UN economy report found.

The closure of land borders - due to the COVID-19 global pandemic – has widely restricted the movement of people and goods.

Maritime transfer of good, however, has remained fairly consistent despite disruptions, a report by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) titled ‘Impact of COVID-19 on Transport in the Arab Region’ found.

Revenue losses of airline companies in the region are estimated at $38 billion this year, which is only 53 percent of 2019’s revenue, the report said, adding that global air travel is not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels before 2023.

ESCWA Executive Secretary Rola Dashti urged Arab Governments to implement support measures for the transport and logistics sector, including financial support, tax rebates, other duties exemptions, and subsiding workers' salaries and training.

“Governments should strengthen international and regional cooperation to take concerted actions to address the pandemic and its impact on transport and logistics, such as information sharing, mutual recognition of certificates and compliance documents, and border management coordination,” Dashti said.
 

Topics: Coronavirus

Latest updates

UK terror inmates set for release: Report
New COVID-19 infections continue to fall in Saudi Arabia
Queen Elizabeth pays private tribute to UK war dead ahead of Remembrance Day
Lebanon’s Bassil rejects US sanctions as unjust and politically motivated
Four Indian soldiers, three militants killed in Kashmir gunbattle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.