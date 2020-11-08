You are here

Frank Kane

Regardless of who is in the White House, oil markets want stability

Biden, pledging unity, begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP)
Updated 08 November 2020
AFP

Biden, pledging unity, begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

  • Biden and Harris launched a transition website and a Twitter feed on Sunday
  • The website lists four priorities for a Biden-Harris administration: COVID-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change
Updated 08 November 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden began the transfer of power on Sunday that Americans hope will turn the page on four years of divisiveness as his defeated rival Donald Trump refused to concede and continued to cast doubt on the election results.
As congratulations poured in from world leaders and supporters nursed hangovers after a day of raucous celebrations, the 77-year-old Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, 56, launched a transition website, BuildBackBetter.com, and a Twitter feed, @Transition46.
It lists four priorities for a Biden-Harris administration: Covid-19, economic recovery, racial equity and climate change.
“The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One,” it said in a reference to January 20, 2021, when Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.
Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, is the oldest person ever elected to the White House. Harris, the junior senator from California, is the first woman and first Black person to be elected vice president.
Biden has already announced plans to name a task force on Monday to tackle the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 237,000 people dead in the United States and is surging across the country.
Biden, just the second Catholic to elected US president, was attending church Sunday morning in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, as Trump was headed for the golf course.
Trump, 74, was playing golf at his club near Washington on Saturday morning when the US television networks announced that Biden had secured enough Electoral College votes for victory and he returned for another round on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, Trump fired off tweets saying he had won the election “by a lot” and he continued to make unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud on Twitter on Sunday.
In one tweet, he cited an ally, former Republican House speaker Newt Gingrich, as saying the “best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election.”
In another series of tweets, Trump quoted a George Washington University law professor who testified on his behalf during his impeachment in Congress.
“We should look at the votes,” Jonathan Turley said in the tweets quoted by Trump. “We should look at these allegations. We have a history in this country of election problems.”
Trump left out another part of the professor’s opinion in which he stated that while there is “ample reason to conduct reviews” there is “currently no evidence of systemic fraud in the election.”
The Trump campaign has mounted legal challenges to the results in several states but no evidence has emerged so far of any widespread irregularities that would overturn the results of the election.
Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Biden, dismissed the court challenges as “baseless legal strategies.”
Biden received nearly 74.6 million votes to Trump’s 70.4 million nationwide and has a 279-214 lead in the Electoral College that determines the presidency.
Biden also leads in Arizona, which has 11 electoral votes, and Georgia, which has 16, and if he wins both states he would finish with 306 electoral votes — the same total won by Trump in 2016 when he upset Hillary Clinton.
Only two Republicans senators — Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski — have congratulated Biden on his victory and Democratic Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina said the Republican Party has a “responsibility” to help convince Trump that it is time to concede.
“What matters to me is whether or not the Republican Party will step up and help us preserve the integrity of this democracy,” Clyburn said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Romney, who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial, said the president has “has every right to call for recounts” but he should be careful with his “choice of words.”
“I’m convinced that once all remedies have been exhausted, if those are exhausted in a way that’s not favorable to him, he will accept the inevitable,” Romney said.
The Utah senator added that he “would prefer to see the world watching a more graceful departure, but that’s just not in the nature of the man.”
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” another Republican senator, Roy Blunt of Missouri said “it’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves.”
But Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the president should keep fighting.
“We will work with Biden if he wins, but Trump has not lost,” Graham said on the Fox News show “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Do not concede, Mr. President. Fight hard.”
Another Trump ally, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, told the same show it was too early to call the election.
“What we need in the presidential race is to make sure every legal vote is counted, every recount is completed, and every legal challenge should be heard,” McCarthy said.
In a victory speech in Wilmington on Saturday, Biden promised “not to divide but unify,” and reached out directly to Trump supporters, declaring “they’re not our enemies, they’re Americans.”
“Let’s give each other a chance,” he said, urging the country to “lower the temperature.”
“Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end, here and now,” Biden said.
While only a handful of Republicans have congratulated Biden, the leaders of Britain, Germany, France and other European countries have extended their congratulations, along with Canada, India and Japan.

Topics: Joe Biden US2020Election Donald Trump

Attacks in France and Austria bring home Europe’s violent extremism problem

Updated 09 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Attacks in France and Austria bring home Europe’s violent extremism problem

  • COVID-19 may have further alienated marginalized communities in Europe, contributing to radicalization, says expert
  • European leaders are likely to focus more on countering extremism and imposing new controls on freedom of movement
Updated 09 November 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Terrorism has once again reared its proverbial ugly head in Europe. While all eyes were fixed on the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a string of incidents in late October shook the continent to its core.

Three deadly attacks by Islamist extremists in France and Austria served as a visceral reminder that Europe’s pre-pandemic problems are anything but resolved.

In fact, according to experts, the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns may have actually fueled radicalization and pushed the threat of terrorism to new heights, and that fiery rhetoric from non-Western political opportunists is not helping either.

In response to the developments, the UK raised its terrorism threat level to “severe” — indicating an attack is “considered highly likely.” But observers are now asking whether more can be done to prevent further incidents in Britain or elsewhere.

Hedda Halvorsen, Europe analyst at the London-based political risk consultancy Sibylline, says it is notoriously difficult to prevent attacks such as those carried out in France and Austria — particularly at a time of such high tensions.

According to her, the focus should instead be on preventing radicalization from happening in the first place — a significant challenge in the middle of a pandemic that has created an environment highly conducive to extremist recruitment.

“The pandemic has created conditions in which radicalization efforts are a lot easier,” she told Arab News. “People from minority backgrounds have been shown to be the most impacted by the pandemic financially, and have also been affected in terms of rising xenophobia.

“People that were already feeling disenfranchised and disconnected from mainstream society may have felt like they were being pushed even further to the side.”

Furthermore, Halvorsen said, “people are spending much more time alone, in isolation and online, creating optimal conditions for radicalization efforts to take place.”

Groups like Daesh and Al-Qaeda, as well as various rightwing extremist groups, were already trying to exploit these conditions to push their ideologies, she says. But when controversy erupted over French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks in the wake of the beheading of a school teacher by a radicalized Muslim refugee of Chechen origin, these groups saw another opportunity to sow chaos.

Macron’s comments and the ensuing diplomatic firestorm “contributed to an overall rising of tension,” Halvorsen said, which was then seized upon by radical groups.
“Al-Qaeda and Daesh have been encouraging Muslims in every country to avenge the insult to their religion because of these cartoons, so there is certainly a heightened threat level at the moment,” she said.

Sure enough, two attacks by Daesh affiliates followed the beheading of Samuel Paty, a French history teacher who was targeted by an online campaign in the lead up to his murder for showing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in a free-speech class.

Halvorsen made clear, however, that it is not just clandestine terrorist groups that added fuel to the fire in the wake of the Macron controversy. Various current and former leaders of the Islamic world were outspoken in their condemnation of the French president, but Halvorsen singles out Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s reaction as being particularly inflammatory.

Erdogan questioned whether Macron needed “some sort of mental treatment” over his attitude toward Muslims in France, and asked: “What is Macron’s problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?”

His words sparked a diplomatic furore, with France recalling its ambassador from Turkey and an Elysee spokesperson branding the comments “unacceptable,” before demanding “Erdogan change the course of his policy because it is dangerous in every way.” The damage, however, may have already been done.

Rakib Ehsan, a research fellow at the UK’s Henry Jackson Society, echoed Halvorsen’s analysis of the role of both extremist groups and “unhelpful” foreign governments in encouraging terrorism.

These attacks “have taken place after the likes of Islamic State (Daesh) have encouraged jihadists to step up their activities, sensing that a number of European countries may be more vulnerable due to their preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic,” he told Arab News

Two women react to the attack at the Notre-Dame de l’Assomption Basilica in Nice by a knife-wielding murderer. (AFP)

“This use of language, for example saying that Macron needs mental checks, but also making comparisons to Nazi Germany, and accusing leaders of being anti-Muslim, might be picked up by someone who might already be on the edge or might just be tipped over,” said Halvorsen.

She stopped short of saying his words directly caused the attacks, but argued that “this stark rhetoric from leaders such as Erdogan did come before the attack. I’m not saying that that was a direct result of it, but I do think that we have to look at the potential of leaders who come out with these statements having an impact on vulnerable individuals.”

“The reactions of French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz have been robust and mature — pointing out the threat posed by Islamist separatism to liberal-minded secular Muslims in their respective countries.

“However, unhelpful interventions by President Erdogan … have the potential to feed Islamist separatism in Europe.”

Ehsan said the threat of terrorism remains serious across the continent and that European unity may serve as something of an antidote to Erdogan’s poison.

“Recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria have collectively served as a brutal reminder of the prevailing terror threat of Islamist extremism,” he said. “It is vitally important that European leaders present a united front in the face of divisive non-Western political figures who threaten to create further instability in European societies.”

Flowers, candles and an Austria scarf are left at a memorial site at the scene of an attack in Vienna, Austria on Nov. 3, 2020, one day after a shooting at multiple locations across central Vienna. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

Macron and other European leaders are now looking at drastic measures to help prevent future attacks. Immigration is high on Macron’s list, since one of the attackers in France was a Tunisian man who had only recently arrived on the continent. Border security is also likely to occupy officials in Austria, as the Vienna attacker had reportedly tried to purchase ammunition in neighbouring Slovakia.

“I am in favor of a deep overhaul of Schengen to rethink its organisation and to strengthen our common border security with a proper border force," Macron said recently during a visit to the Franco-Spanish border, calling the recent attacks a warning to Europe that "the terrorist risk is everywhere.”

European migration policies, Halvorsen said, have undoubtedly played a role in increasing the threat of terrorism on the continent. Not least because “there are clandestine migrant smuggling networks by organized crime gangs that link in with terrorism.”

This will not be an easy process, however. “It is a very difficult and sensitive issue in many ways, especially when you talk about making changes to free movement across Europe, which is such an essential part of the European project,” she said.

More likely than reform of internal migration policies is the strengthening of Europe’s external borders. “This string of attacks in France and Austria could potentially make some countries more likely to increase security, especially around the external borders of the bloc,” she added.

However, any changes to European movement policies could take months or even years to process. Meanwhile the threat of more attacks is immediate.

_______________________

Twitter: @CHamillStewart

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Islamic extremists COVID-19 terrorism religious extremism Sibylline

