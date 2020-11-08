You are here

Egyptian COVID-19 infections to rise in winter if measures not adhered to, minister warns

A total of 108,962 infections and 6,355 deaths have been reported in Egypt since the outbreak began in February. (File: Reuters)
CAIRO: Egypt is expected to witness an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths during December and January if citizens do not observe preventive measures, the country’s health minister said on Sunday. 

Health Minister Hala Zayed said that a study model, carried out in coordination with the World Health Organization, predicted a spike in infections and deaths in the coming two months.

 “The infection rate is expected to at least double and the death toll is expected to triple in December and January if citizens ignore wearing face masks,” the minister said in statements carried by Ahram Online.

She also recommended wearing protective face masks in enclosed or poorly ventilated places.

A total of 108,962 infections and 6,355 deaths have been reported in Egypt since the outbreak began in February.

DUBAI: The UAE’s Hope Probe is expected to reach its planned orbit around Mars in around three months from now, Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid announced on Sunday. 
The Hope Probe has 189 million kilometers remaining and is planned to complete its orbit around Mars on Feb. 9, 2021 at 7.42 p.m. local time. 
Hope has so far covered 60 percent of its journey, equivalent to 290 million kilometers over 111 days since it was launched on July 20. 
“We will celebrate the arrival of the first Arab mission to Mars,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. 


Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “The Hope Probe mission is the culmination of a 50-year journey, which began in 1971. It also marks the beginning of another 50 years that will bring about major achievements based in the fields of science, knowledge and innovation.”
“Our nation does not have the word impossible in its dictionary,” he added. 
With Hope’s arrival, the UAE will become the fifth nation to reach the Red planet — following the United States, Soviet Union, India, and the European Space Agency. 
The Probe is a step by the UAE to become a knowledge-exporting country.

