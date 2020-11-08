Egyptian COVID-19 infections to rise in winter if measures not adhered to, minister warns

CAIRO: Egypt is expected to witness an increase in coronavirus infections and deaths during December and January if citizens do not observe preventive measures, the country’s health minister said on Sunday.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said that a study model, carried out in coordination with the World Health Organization, predicted a spike in infections and deaths in the coming two months.

“The infection rate is expected to at least double and the death toll is expected to triple in December and January if citizens ignore wearing face masks,” the minister said in statements carried by Ahram Online.

She also recommended wearing protective face masks in enclosed or poorly ventilated places.

A total of 108,962 infections and 6,355 deaths have been reported in Egypt since the outbreak began in February.