Egypt’s Bassem Youssef makes ‘healthy’ television comeback

Asharq News, the multi-platform service and business news partner of Bloomberg, has secured a show for Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef ahead of its official launch. (Supplied)
Asharq News is the multi-platform service and business news partner of Bloomberg which will launch officially soon. (Supplied)
Asharq News is the multi-platform service and business news partner of Bloomberg which will launch officially soon. (Supplied)
Asharq News is the multi-platform service and business news partner of Bloomberg which will launch officially soon. (Supplied)
TAREK ALI AHMAD

  • Surgeon-turned-satirist to focus on diet, wellness in Asharq News show
Updated 12 sec ago
LONDON: Asharq News, the multi-platform service and business news partner of Bloomberg, has secured a show for Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef ahead of its official launch.

However, Youssef will not be returning as the quick-witted political satirist the Arab world was used to seeing on his hit show “Al-Bernameg” (The Program). Instead he will rely on his medical experience to advise audiences on the benefits of plant-based diets for health.

Referring to his show “Isa’al Bassem” (Ask Bassem), Youssef told Arab News: “To have this opportunity, to be on this kind of a platform in order to show people a different path to wellness, is amazing.”

 

The comedian said he shifted his own diet to plant-based foods after learning that a close childhood friend had recovered from life-threatening multiple sclerosis by adopting a similar approach.

“I was sold and I changed my life. I remember the date, Sept. 15, 2013 — seven years ago — and I never went back,” said Youssef. “I immediately felt a difference in my life, in my health, my stamina, my energy.”

The comedian is a qualified surgeon who graduated from Cairo University’s Faculty of Medicine, majoring in cardiothoracic surgery, in 1998.

 

In 2013, he started Plant B in Egypt and watched it slowly grow into a movement, with discussions and advice on the health benefits of this lifestyle posted on social media and his website PlantB.tv in both English and Arabic.

Youssef said “Isa’al Bassem” will offer “a mixture of interviews, personal journeys, information, and discussions on health topics, not only about losing weight but also mental health, sexual health, fertility, and how food affects your mood, your sleep.”

He said: “I think Plant B is only going to get bigger and the movement is going to grow. We’re planning big things in the future to accommodate many of the people who have followed us and benefited from us, and who still want to have benefits in their lifestyle.”

 

From Cairo to LA

Youssef left Cairo in 2014 and now lives in Los Angeles, far from the crowds that once gathered at the sight of him walking along the Egyptian capital’s sidewalks.

“It’s much cooler this way,” he said.

“I am now in America and am more focused on my life here. I am doing stand-up comedy, one-man shows, talks and live performances. This has been an incredible journey for me. Leaving ‘Al-Bernameg’ in Egypt kind of liberated me to explore options that I never thought I would be able to,” he told Arab News.

Apart from hosting “Isa’al Bassem” on Asharq, which has an exclusive content agreement with Bloomberg for business news, Youssef has been working on several side projects in the US — from penning television scripts to writing children’s books.

“I wrote a children’s book that is going to launch in February called ‘The Magical Reality of Nadia.’ It is based on my daughter — the daughter of an immigrant in the US — and will discuss interesting and important issues that immigrants face. But it’s in a children’s book. It’s magical, beautiful, funny, and we’re very excited,” he said.

While Youssef’s political satire made him a household name in the Arab world, the comedian insists that he has never left that domain, but is just in a different country focusing on his current surroundings.

“I still do politics, still do a little comedy, but I’m a resident of the US, so I talk about the surroundings I am exposed to every day. People are still locked into this idea of ‘Al-Bernameg,’ of what I did, but this is something that happened when I was in Egypt,” he said.

Meanwhile, he is excited to be able to offer a healthier approach to life in his new show and help audiences around the Arab world better understand the benefits of plant-based diets.

“This is an amazing thing, and I said we need to make this movement much bigger. Asharq was launching this channel and we discussed having a show, which is, for me, amazing because seven years ago this was something that people made fun of and now I’m bringing plant-based lifestyle into the mainstream,” he said.

Asharq News is a 24/7 multi-platform news service that brings content to users in the Arab region and the rest of the world, providing news and analysis, often through an economic prism.

Headquartered in Riyadh, with central offices in Dubai and Washington D.C, Asharq News also includes  hubs in Abu Dhabi, and Cairo, with regional offices in Beirut, Baghdad, Jerusalem and Istanbul.

Australian media on trial for breaching order in Cardinal Pell’s sexual abuse case

Updated 09 November 2020
AP

Australian media on trial for breaching order in Cardinal Pell’s sexual abuse case

  • Suppression orders are common in the Australian and British judicial systems
  • Cardinal George Pell most senior Catholic to be charged with child sex abuse
Updated 09 November 2020
AP

CANBERRA: High-profile Australian journalists and large media organizations went on trial on Monday on charges that they breached a gag order on reporting about Cardinal George Pell’s sex abuse convictions in 2018 that have since been overturned.
A total of 18 individual journalists, editors and broadcasters face potential prison sentences and 12 media organizations face fines if they are found guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court of breaching a judge’s suppression order on Pell’s case. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Justice John Dixon is hearing the trial without a jury and via video links due to pandemic restrictions. The trial is expected to take two to three weeks.
Such suppression orders are common in the Australian and British judicial systems. But the enormous international interest in an Australian criminal trial with global ramifications highlighted the difficulty in enforcing such orders in the digital age.
Pell was convicted on Dec. 11, 2018, of sexually abusing two choirboys in a Melbourne cathedral when he was the city’s archbishop in the late 1990s.
The trial of Pope Francis’ former finance minister and the most senior Catholic to be charged with child sex abuse was not reported in the news media because of a suppression order that forbade publication of details in any format that could be accessed from Australia.
Details were suppressed to prevent prejudicing jurors in a second child abuse trial that Pell was to face three months later.
That second trial was canceled due to a lack of evidence, and Australia’s High Court in April overturned all convictions after Pell had spent 13 months in prison.
In opening her case, prosecutor Lisa De Ferrari told the judge that the morning after Pell’s convictions, Australians could read about it on overseas websites, with US-based The Daily Beast among the first to break the news.
No foreign news organization has been charged with breaching the suppression order. The US Constitution’s First Amendment would prevent such censorship in the United States, so attempting to extradite an American for breaching an Australian suppression order would be futile.
Melbourne’s most popular newspaper, Herald Sun, published a white headline “CENSORED” across a black front page.
“The world is reading a very important story that is relevant to Victorians,” the newspaper said, referring to residents of Victoria state.
The newspaper said it was prevented from “publishing details of this significant news.”
“But trust us, it’s a story you deserve to read,” the newspaper said.
An online story that referenced overseas reporting led to the newspaper’s owner and staff being charged.
“A high-profile Australian known across the world has been convicted of a serious crime but the details cannot be published in any media in the country,” the online report began, under the headline, “The story we can’t report.”
Sydney radio broadcaster Chris Smith, whom De Ferrari described as a “commentator rather than a journalist,” referred to similar cryptic reports in Sydney newspapers during his morning program.
He’s been charged for telling his audience that two of the top three results of Google searches for the “suppressed name” were websites that reported the crimes.
“I can’t tell you who it is,” Smith said. “But I can also encourage you to get on to Google and start asking these questions: high-profile Australian, worldwide reputation, conviction of an awful crime — and you’ll find out who it is.”
Alex Lavelle, a former editor of Melbourne’s The Age newspaper, has been charged over an article that explained that a suppression order prevented his newspaper from reporting that “a high-profile figure” had been “convicted of a serious crime.”
Prosecutors have tendered into evidence an email from senior The Age journalist Selma Milovanovic sent a day after Pell’s conviction in which she urged Lavelle not to breach the suppression order.
She reminded him that the newspaper had “sat on convictions for years” of Melbourne serial killer Peter Dupas because of suppression orders.
Lavelle replied that he was “very sympathetic” to Milovanovic’s view and that “there are valid arguments on both sides.”
“I think one of the things that is different now is that the stories are everywhere and easily accessible, which was not the case with Dupas presumably,” Lavelle wrote. “We are not breaching the suppression order, just explaining why we can’t report on the story.”
The media defendants have not said what their defense is to be in the court case. De Ferrari said some of the individuals charged had said they were not aware that a suppression order existed.
Some won’t admit to writing contentious articles, relying on a privilege against self-incrimination. Prosecutors will have to prove their roles in publication.
The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.

