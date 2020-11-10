You are here

  • Home
  • IEA: Record new renewable energy capacity this year and next

IEA: Record new renewable energy capacity this year and next

Electricity generated by renewables will increase by 7 percent globally this year, the IEA said. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5juwr

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

IEA: Record new renewable energy capacity this year and next

  • Renewables will account for almost 90 percent of the increase in total power capacity worldwide this year
  • Renewable capacity additions are on track for a rise of almost 10 percent, which would be the fastest growth since 2015
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Record levels of new renewable energy capacity are set to come on stream this year and next, while fossil fuel capacity will fall due to an economic slump and the COVID-19 crisis, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report.
In its annual renewables outlook, the IEA said new additions of renewables capacity worldwide would increase by 4 percent from last year to a record 198 gigawatts (GW) this year.
This means renewables will account for almost 90 percent of the increase in total power capacity worldwide this year.
Supply chain disruptions and construction delays slowed the progress of renewable energy projects in the first six months of this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the construction of plants and manufacturing activity has ramped up again, and logistical challenges have been mostly resolved, the IEA said.
Electricity generated by renewables will increase by 7 percent globally this year, despite a 5 percent annual drop in global energy demand, the largest since World War Two.
Next year, renewable capacity additions are on track for a rise of almost 10 percent, which would be the fastest growth since 2015.
“Renewable power is defying the difficulties caused by the pandemic, showing robust growth while other fuels struggle,” said Dr. Fatih Birol, the IEA’s executive director.
Policymakers need to support the strong momentum behind renewables growth and if policy uncertainties are addressed, renewable energy capacity additions could reach 271GW in 2022, the IEA said.
In 2025, renewables are set to become the largest source of electricity generation worldwide, supplying one third of the world’s electricity, and ending coal’s five decades as the top global power source, the report said.

Topics: energy Renewable Energy International Energy Agency

Related

Business & Economy
Investment in renewables consistent with UAE energy strategy: Mubadala CEO

Philippine economy shrinks by more than expected in Q3, but government says ‘worst is over’

Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

Philippine economy shrinks by more than expected in Q3, but government says ‘worst is over’

  • Gross domestic product shrank 11.5 percent, the statistics agency said on Tuesday
  • ‘The economic team is optimistic that the worst is over for the country’
Updated 28 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine economy shrank by more than expected in the third quarter from a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to batter the Southeast Asian country but a loosening of coronavirus curbs helped ease the pain.
Gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 11.5 percent, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, after a 16.9 percent slump in the second quarter when the economy entered its first recession in nearly 30 years. Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a 9.8 percent year-on-year contraction.
GDP grew a seasonally adjusted 8 percent quarter-on-quarter, after a 14.9 percent contraction in April-June.
The government has gradually lifted coronavirus curbs since May after imposing one of the strictest lockdowns globally this year. But analysts worry about the Philippines’ outlook as it struggles to contain the virus at home, while a resurgence of cases abroad threatens the global economic recovery.
“The economic team is optimistic that the worst is over for the country,” said Acting Economic Planning Secretary Karl Chua, projecting a “strong bounce-back” in 2021.
The data showed household spending and investment continued to suffer while government spending slowed. Household spending fell 9.3 percent in the third quarter from the year before and investment slumped 37.1 percent over the same period.
“Improvements are likely to be harder to come by in the quarters ahead,” said Alex Holmes, Asia economist at Capital Economics. “With the virus still not under control, a further scaling back of containment measures will take longer.”
HSBC economist Noelan Arbis expected the central bank to keep rates steady for the rest of 2020, but ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the data could prompt a knee-jerk move.
The central bank cut interest rates by a total of 175 basis points this year while the government has launched $3.4 billion (165.5 billion pesos) worth of stimulus measures.
“With fiscal authorities pulling back on spending at a time we need it the most, monetary authorities may be compelled to trim rates but at this point, it may be the less effective response,” ING’s Mapa said.
Government spending rose 5.8 percent in the third quarter from a year ago, compared with a 21.8 percent surge in the second quarter.
The Philippines has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in Southeast Asia.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special
World
Controversial general is Duterte’s pick as Philippines’ new police chief
World
‘Plantdemic’ hits Philippines as demand for greenery grows

Latest updates

IEA: Record new renewable energy capacity this year and next
Hong Kong journalist charged as press freedom fears grow
Asharq News channel set to go live across the Middle East in partnership with Bloomberg
Donald Trump mounts legal assault on US election results
The NBA coming back with shorter 72-game season

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.