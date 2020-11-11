You are here

  • Home
  • Kenneth Branagh, Olivia Cooke to voice ‘Fireheart’ leads

Kenneth Branagh, Olivia Cooke to voice ‘Fireheart’ leads

Kenneth Branagh will play Olivia Cooke’s father in the film. (AFP)  
Short Url

https://arab.news/ys737

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

Kenneth Branagh, Olivia Cooke to voice ‘Fireheart’ leads

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Irish actor Kenneth Branagh and British actress Olivia Cooke are set to voice the lead characters in upcoming animated family adventure “Fireheart.” 

The stars will be joined by “The Walking Dead” actress Laurie Holden and “Star Trek” actor William Shatner. 




Olivia Cooke will voice Georgia Nolan, the 16-year-old girl. (AFP)

“Fireheart” is set in New York in the 1920s and tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, played by Cooke, who dreams of becoming the world’s first female firefighter. Branagh will play Cooke’s father in the film.  

The highly-anticipated movie is directed and produced by French filmmakers Laurent Zeitoun and Yann Zenou. 

Zeitoun co-wrote the film with Daphne Ballon and Jennica Harper.

The film is expected to be ready for release in 2021. 

Topics: Fireheart Kenneth Branagh Olivia Cooke

Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con

Updated 11 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Calling all comic book fans: Speedy Group, the company behind Dubai-based store Speedy Comics and comic creator Arab Comics, is launching a virtual convention featuring live-streamed celebrity panel discussions, a cosplay contest and more. Titled Speedy Comics Con, the two-day online event is set to take place Nov. 13 and Nov. 14.

Participants can look forward to virtual celebrity panels that will allow fans to get a chance to interact with their favorite stars via a live stream, priced at $5, or two-minute VIP one-on-one video chats with prices ranging from $50 to $150.

Confirmed celebrity guests include Ray Fisher and Ray Porter from “Justice League,” “Smallville” actors Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum and Said Taghmaoui from “Wonder Woman.”

Those wishing to take part in the cosplay competition are requested to submit cosplay photographs wearing their best superhero, villain, anime or video game costume, in addition to a cosplay skit video of up to two minutes. The top three finalists will win cash prizes of more than $800.

Tickets to attend the virtual convention can be purchased online on www.speedycomicscon.com.

Topics: Speedy Comics Con

Latest updates

Saudi security forces seal off cemetery where French Remembrance Day attack took place
Hollywood stars to join Dubai’s first digital comic con
Hollywood star Stanley Tucci on why acting does not fulfil him as much as it used to
Values judgment: embracing the things that unite us is key to a better future for all
Maha Haddioui setting a shining example for female Arab golfers at Saudi Ladies International

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.