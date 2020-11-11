Kenneth Branagh, Olivia Cooke to voice ‘Fireheart’ leads

DUBAI: Irish actor Kenneth Branagh and British actress Olivia Cooke are set to voice the lead characters in upcoming animated family adventure “Fireheart.”

The stars will be joined by “The Walking Dead” actress Laurie Holden and “Star Trek” actor William Shatner.







Olivia Cooke will voice Georgia Nolan, the 16-year-old girl. (AFP)



“Fireheart” is set in New York in the 1920s and tells the story of a 16-year-old girl, played by Cooke, who dreams of becoming the world’s first female firefighter. Branagh will play Cooke’s father in the film.

The highly-anticipated movie is directed and produced by French filmmakers Laurent Zeitoun and Yann Zenou.

Zeitoun co-wrote the film with Daphne Ballon and Jennica Harper.

The film is expected to be ready for release in 2021.