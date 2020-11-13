You are here

  • Home
  • Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump’s refusal to concede

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump’s refusal to concede

Biden’s win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nmxs

Updated 6 sec ago

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump’s refusal to concede

  • The Republican president has repeatedly claimed the election was marred by widespread fraud
  • The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the vote counts in individual states
Updated 6 sec ago

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Delaware: President-elect Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Thursday, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump’s struggling effort to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Biden’s win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, more than the 270 needed to claim victory. Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.2 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.
With a few states still counting votes, the electoral math is daunting for Trump. The Republican president has repeatedly claimed the election was marred by widespread fraud, with no evidence to support his assertions. He would need to overtake Biden in at least three battleground states where Biden currently leads by varying margins.
The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the vote counts in individual states, although some have already been thrown out by judges. Legal experts have said the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome, and state election officials have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities or fraud.
Hand-count audits in more than six Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, where a majority of the state’s residents live, found only minor discrepancies, the secretary of state’s office reported earlier on Thursday. The audits involve hand counts of a random sampling of ballots.
Thus far, most Republican officials and lawmakers have publicly backed Trump’s attempt to contest the election results and declined to recognize Biden as the president-elect.
But a handful of Republican senators on Thursday urged the Trump administration to allow Biden to receive intelligence briefings, implicitly acknowledging he could eventually occupy the White House even as they refused to recognize his win.
The president-elect traditionally receives such briefings from the intelligence community to learn of threats facing the United States before taking office.
“I don’t see it as a high-risk proposition. I just think it’s part of the transition. And, if in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running,” Senator John Cornyn told reporters.
Other Republican senators also said Biden should have access to classified briefings, including Lindsey Graham, a vocal Trump supporter, as well as Ron Johnson, James Lankford and Chuck Grassley.
The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, opposed the idea.
“He’s not president right now. I don’t know if he’ll be president January 20th,” McCarthy said.
Biden remained focused on preparing to govern. The former vice president, who is set to become America’s second Roman Catholic president, following John F. Kennedy in the 1960s, spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday, thanking him for his “blessing and congratulations” and vowing to work together on issues such as climate change and poverty, his transition team said.

Related

Business & Economy
Biden win spurs Gulf US visa scheme demand
World
Malaysia eyes improved trade ties with US after Biden election win

Belgium arrests Danish activists plotting Qur'an burning

Updated 2 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Belgium arrests Danish activists plotting Qur'an burning

Updated 2 min 57 sec ago
AFP
BRUSSELS: Five Danish far-right activists suspected of planning to provoke Muslims in Belgium by burning a Qur'an have been arrested and ordered out of the country, officials said Thursday.
According to their group’s Facebook page, those arrested are members of “Stram Kurs” or “Hard Line” — a group led by Danish anti-Islam and anti-immigration militant Rasmus Paludan.
According to the site, Paludan himself was arrested in neighboring France and has also been expelled.
Stram Kurs is known in Scandinavia for acts of provocation and Belgian authorities believe the group planned a Qur'an burning in Molenbeek, a Brussels district with a large Moroccan population.
The alleged plan forms part of the case sent by the police to the public prosecutor’s office in Brussels, a source close to the investigation told AFP.
Sammy Mahdi, Belgium’s secretary of state for asylum and migration and himself the son of an Iraqi refugee, welcomed the five arrests.
“They were ordered to leave the country quickly, which they did,” his office said.
“The stay was refused because these men represent a serious threat to public order in Belgium. Another man was recently arrested in France for the same reason,” the statement continued.
The statement did not identify Paludan by name, but added: “Germany has also taken a similar decision with regard to this man, considered by the security services a preacher of hatred.”
In August, clashes broke out in Malmo in southern Sweden when far-right provocateurs burned a Qur'an. Residents protested by attacking the police and several officers were hurt.
Paludan, a lawyer by training who lives in Denmark, was initially expected to attend the demonstration, but Swedish authorities prevented him from entering the country.
“In our society, which is already very polarized, we don’t need people who come to spread hatred,” Mahdi said.
“I don’t care whether they are left-wing or right-wing extremists, I care about the safety of our citizens,” he added.
In a Facebook post on October 30, Paludan said he had informed the French consulate in Copenhagen of his intention to burn a Qur'an at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on November 11.

Latest updates

Belgium arrests Danish activists plotting Qur'an burning
Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump’s refusal to concede
Russia-backed conference on Syrian refugees dismissed as ‘dog and pony show’
Fire near floating platform in Jazan under control: Saudi Energy Ministry 
International condemnation of gun attack on Saudi Embassy in Netherlands

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.