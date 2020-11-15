What We Are Reading Today: The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel

Assiduously researched and deftly narrated, The Fabric of Civilization tells the story of the world’s most influential commodity.

The Fabric of Civilization is a history about the far-reaching influence that textiles have had on the world.

Author Virginia Postrel “synthesizes groundbreaking research from archaeology, economics, and science to reveal a surprising history,” said a review in goodreads.com. “Both extensive historical research and master storytelling makes this book a hidden art.”

An award-winning journalist, an opinion columnist for Bloomberg and the author of three previous books, including The Substance of Style, Postrel specializes in sharp, informed commentary on broad subjects. So it’s a surprise to find very little opinion in The Fabric of Civilization. Instead, the book is, as she puts it, an “exploration originated in wonder,” said Dana Thomas in a review for The New York Times.

Thomas added: “At times, Postrel loses her way — and, in turn, us. She explains the mechanics of cloth construction like a scientist,

and includes diagrams, in case we don’t get it.”