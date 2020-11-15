What We Are Reading Today: The Fabric of Civilization by Virginia Postrel

You are here

Assiduously researched and deftly narrated, The Fabric of Civilization tells the story of the world’s most influential commodity.

The Fabric of Civilization is a history about the far-reaching influence that textiles have had on the world. 

Author Virginia Postrel “synthesizes groundbreaking research from archaeology, economics, and science to reveal a surprising history,” said a review in goodreads.com. “Both extensive historical research and master storytelling makes this book a hidden art.” 

An award-winning journalist, an opinion columnist for Bloomberg and the author of three previous books, including The Substance of Style, Postrel specializes in sharp, informed commentary on broad subjects. So it’s a surprise to find very little opinion in The Fabric of Civilization. Instead, the book is, as she puts it, an “exploration originated in wonder,” said Dana Thomas in a review for The New York Times. 

Thomas added: “At times, Postrel loses her way — and, in turn, us. She explains the mechanics of cloth construction like a scientist,
and includes diagrams, in case we don’t get it.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

