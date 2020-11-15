You are here

Israel strikes Hamas positions after rockets fired from Gaza

This picture taken from Gaza City shows lightning flashing over buildings as the flair of a rocket launched is seen nearby during a thunderstorm in Gaza city on November 15, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 15 November 2020
AFP

  • Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip
  • Security sources in Gaza said there were a number of strikes overnight, including in Khan Younes, Rafah and Beit Hanoun
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it struck Hamas positions Sunday morning following a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip overnight.
Two rockets were fired into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip late Saturday, the Israeli army said, although there were no immediate reports of any damage or wounded.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted they had “struck Hamas underground infrastructure & military posts in Gaza.”
“The IDF is conducting an ongoing situational assessment & remains prepared to operate against any terror activity,” they added.
An army source told AFP in a WhatsApp message that fighter jets, helicopters and tanks were deployed.
Security sources in Gaza said there were a number of strikes overnight, including in Khan Younes, Rafah and Beit Hanoun, without reporting any casualties.
Earlier Israeli media had reported the rockets from Gaza came down in uninhabited areas, although a military spokeswoman was unable to confirm this.
The strike from Gaza — which has not been claimed — comes days after the anniversary of the assassination of senior Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu Al-Ata, killed in a strike on his home in Gaza City on November 12 last year.
Ahead of the anniversary, Israeli military were reportedly on high alert within the Gaza Strip, where roughly two million Palestinians live.

Topics: Israel Palestine Hamas Gaza IDF

