Germany’s Merkel pushes for tougher coronavirus curbs in schools, close contacts

Germany began a new round of shutdowns in November, closing restaurants, cultural venues and leisure facilities to curb transmission of COVID-19. (AFP)
Updated 16 November 2020
AFP

  • Europe’s biggest economy began a new round of shutdowns in November
  • Germany has fared relatively well in the first wave of the pandemic
AFP

BERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Monday push for tougher curbs including masks in all schools, smaller class sizes and drastic limits on contacts to bring down coronavirus infections in Germany.
Outside work or school, contact between people should also be “restricted to those from another fixed household,” according to a proposal by Merkel’s office and which would be put to regional leaders of Germany’s 16 states later Monday.
Europe’s biggest economy began a new round of shutdowns in November, closing restaurants, cultural venues and leisure facilities to curb transmission of COVID-19.
But while new cases are plateauing, the daily numbers are still too high for officials to determine the infection chain and thereby break the transmission.
During talks to take stock of the situation, Merkel will seek to get state premiers to sign up to drastically limiting contacts.
All private parties should be canceled until Christmas, the document proposes.
Children and youths should pick just one specific friend to meet up with outside school hours.
To ensure that schools are kept open as long as possible, the chancellery has also suggested that classes “without exceptions be broken up into fixed groups, where the size of groups in classrooms are halved compared to normal operations.”
An alternative is to use larger rooms for classes, according to the draft.
The document also urges anyone with signs of a cold, including a cough or runny nose, to self-isolate for five to seven days until they are free of symptoms again.
Germany has fared relatively well in the first wave of the pandemic, but numbers have dramatically shot up in the autumn.
On Monday, it reported 10,824 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing total infections to date to 801,327. Some 12,547 people have died from the virus.

J&J starts two-dose trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Reuters

Reuters

LONDON: Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose.
The US drugmaker plans to enrol up to 30,000 participants for the study and run it in parallel with a one-dose trial with as many as 60,000 volunteers that began in September.
The UK arm of the study is aiming to recruit 6,000 participants and the rest will join from other countries with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases such as the United States, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa and Spain, it said.
They will be given a first dose of either a placebo or the experimental shot, currently called Ad26COV2, followed by a second dose or placebo 57 days later, said Saul Faust, a professor of paediatric immunology and infectious diseases who is co-leading the trial at University Hospital Southampton.
The trial follows positive interim results from the company’s ongoing early to mid stage clinical study that showed a single dose of its vaccine candidate induced a robust immune response and was generally well-tolerated.
“The study will assess efficacy of the investigational vaccine after both the first and second dose to evaluate protection against the virus and potential incremental benefits for duration of protection with a second dose,” J&J said in a statement.
Rival drugmakers Pfizer and BioNtech said last week that their potential COVID-19 shot showed more than 90% efficacy in interim data from a late-stage trial, boosting hopes that vaccines against the pandemic disease may be ready for use soon.
While the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine uses a new technology known as messenger RNA, J&J’s uses a cold virus to deliver genetic material from the coronavirus into the body to prompt an immune response.
The platform, called AdVac, is also used in an Ebola vaccine that was approved earlier this year.
“It’s really important that we pursue trials of many different vaccines from many different manufacturers and be able then to ensure the supply both to the UK and global population,” Faust told reporters at a briefing.
Recruitment into the study will complete in March 2021 and the trial will last for 12 months.

