Nora Attal and family star in new campaign 

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal has landed herself a new fashion campaign, but this time it’s with her family.

The 21-year-old stars alongside her father, mother, brother and sister in a campaign for US fashion label Ralph Lauren.

Attal and her family, like many of the families featured in this year’s Holiday campaign, expressed how grateful they were to be together during these uncertain times.

On the brand’s Instagram account, the London-based model said: “It’s such a blessing when you’re surrounded by the people you love. For me, family is the ultimate gift.”

Meanwhile father-of-three Charlie Attal said: “I think the more time you spend together, the more you start to understand each other. Even though our family was separated for a short time, this year made us much closer.”