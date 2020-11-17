You are here

India’s move to regulate ‘bold’ content irks digital content creators

Saif Ali Khan was a key actor in Sacred Games.
Subhash K Jha

PATNA: India’s latest directive for all video-streaming platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime, to be regulated by the government, has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with several content creators saying it is the “end of creative expression” on digital channels.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) — which monitors and censors print and online media, and television, film and theater content — gave notice on Nov. 9 that it will now oversee over-the-top (OTT) or digital platforms as well. These were previously monitored by the Ministry of Technology.

“It’s the end of creative expression in the visual medium,” Tanuj Virwani, who starred in several web series such as “Inside Edge,” “Poison” and “Code M,” told Arab News.

“There will be a dramatic change in the content and the freedom of creative expression on OTT platforms. It was like an open season on digital platforms with unlimited freedom to say and show what we want. That will end,” he said.

Streaming platforms have had a good run in the past few years, especially since March when the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown led to the closure of cinema halls across the country.

Viewers were switching to OTT platforms that did not have to conform to censorship rules imposed on traditional media — until now.

Officials at Netflix and Amazon, which boast 20 million and 10 million subscribers each, were not available for comment when contacted by Arab News.

However, the two platforms showcased some of the most controversial web series — such as “Mirzapur,” “Paatal Lok,” “Sacred Games,” and “Leila” — pushing the envelope with their bold content, which addressed taboo and politically sensitive topics such as sex, nudity, homophobia, caste issues and Hindu nationalism.

Virwani said that while the “unlimited freedom” on OTT platforms was “abused to some extent,” the ministry should not use it as the yardstick to measure all content.

“The ministry should look at every show on its own merits. There can’t be the same censorial yardsticks for all OTT shows. Often a certain amount of abusive language, nudity and drugs are pivotal to the story,” he said.

Officials at the MIB refused to comment when contacted by Arab News on Monday.

However, Babul Supriyo, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Union Council of Ministers, said that certain content on OTT platforms “played a pivotal part” in forcing the MIB to step into the digital domain.

“'Mirzapur' really went overboard with the excessive verbal and visual violence,” he said, referring to the two seasons of the iconic web series produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Film critic turned filmmaker Karan Anshuman, who is the co-creator, co-writer and co-producer for “Mirzapur,” believes the freedom to tell a story should not be curbed.

“It is a wholly avoidable regressive step. There should be no censorship of any kind. It’s simple . . . If you don’t like it, don’t watch it. There are enough technology tools to prevent kids from watching the wrong programs,” he said.

He cited the example of “Girl,” a Belgian film on Netflix, which warned viewers about the film covering “sensitive issues,” which includes “sexual content, graphic nudity and an act of self-harm.”

Central Board of Film Certification (censor board) Chief Prasoon Joshi and his team were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News.

However, former censor board chief and actress, Asha Parekh, feels such disclaimers on OTT platforms are “not enough of a disincentive.”

“Just because you warn the audience that the show is suited for only those above 16 or 18, how can you ensure kids won’t watch it? At the same time, you can’t censor content on the Internet. When Amazon cut scenes from director Francis Lee’s gay film 'God’s Own Country,' he advised audiences not to see it on digital,” she said.

Pahlaj Nihalani, also a former censor board chief and filmmaker, disagrees, adding that checks and curbs on OTT platforms are the “need of the hour.”

“Any and every kind of content is being shown. Many of them have unnecessary use of abusive language just for effect. Censorship should and must be applied to digital shows, and I welcome the I and B ministry’s decision to monitor what goes on the Internet.”

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, whose digital crime drama 'Taish' is ruling the Internet, said that he was “appalled” by the curbs.

“It will muzzle us further and limit the ways stories can be told. The content that we make now is not just available here but all over the globe. What happens when we censor a show here, but it’s still available elsewhere?”

Ethiopia says another Tigray town seized

Ethiopian migrants, who fled intense fighting in their homeland, gather in the Um Raquba camp in the town of Gadaref, east of Khartoum. (AFP)
Updated 17 November 2020
Reuters

Ethiopia says another Tigray town seized

  • Conflict could jeopardize recent economic opening and highlights risks that fighting could spread
Updated 17 November 2020
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government said on Monday it had captured another town in the northern Tigray region after nearly two weeks of fighting in a conflict already spilling into Eritrea and destabilising the wider Horn of Africa.
Hundreds have died, at least 20,000 refugees have fled to Sudan and there have been reports of atrocities since Abiy ordered air strikes and a ground offensive against Tigray’s rulers for defying his authority.
The conflict could jeopardize a recent economic opening, stir up ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa’s second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Abiy who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea.
The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs the region of more than 5 million people, has accused Eritrea of sending tanks and thousands of soldiers over the border to support Ethiopian federal troops. Asmara denies that.
Tigray forces fired rockets into Eritrea at the weekend.
A task force set up by Abiy to handle the government’s response to the crisis, said troops had “liberated” the town of Alamata from the TPLF. “They fled, taking along around 10,000 prisoners,” it added, without specifying where those were from.
With communications mainly down and media barred, Reuters could not independently verify assertions made by all sides.
There was no immediate comment from Tigray’s leaders on events in Alamata, near the border with Amhara state, about 120 km (75 miles) from Tigray’s capital Mekelle.
TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael urged the United Nations and African Union to condemn Ethiopia’s federal troops, accusing them of using high-tech weaponry including drones in attacks he said smashed a dam and a sugar factory.
“Abiy Ahmed is waging this war on the people of Tigray and he is responsible for the purposeful infliction of human suffering on the people and destruction of major infrastructure projects,” he said.

BACKGROUND

The conflict could jeopardize a recent economic opening, stir up ethnic bloodshed elsewhere around Africa’s second most populous nation, and tarnish the reputation of Abiy who won a Nobel Peace Prize last year for a peace pact with Eritrea.

“We are not the initiators of this conflict and it is evident that Abiy Ahmed conducted this war as an attempt to consolidate his personal power,” he added, warning that Ethiopia could become a failed state or disintegrate.
The fighting has spread beyond Tigray into Amhara, whose local forces are allied with Abiy’s forces. On Friday, rockets were fired at two airports in Amhara in what the TPLF said was retaliation for government air strikes.
Tigray leaders accuse Abiy, who is from the largest Oromo ethnic group and Africa’s youngest leader, of persecuting them and purging them from government and security forces over the last two years. He says they rose up against him by attacking a military base.
Amnesty International has denounced the killing of scores and possibly hundreds of civilian laborers in a massacre that both sides have blamed on each other.
The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) has around 140,000 personnel and plenty of experience from fighting Islamist militants in Somalia and rebel groups in border regions, plus a two-decade border standoff with Eritrea.
But many senior officers are Tigrayan, much of its most powerful weaponry is there, and the TPLF has seized the powerful Northern Command’s headquarters in Mekelle.
There are reports of defections of Tigrayan members of the ENDF. And the TPLF itself has a formidable history, spearheading the rebel march to Addis Ababa that ousted a Marxist dictatorship in 1991 and bearing the brunt of a 1998-2000 war with Eritrea that killed hundreds of thousands.
Eritrea’s President Isaias Afwerki — a long-time foe of the Tigrayan leaders — controls a vast standing army which the  US’ CIA puts at 200,000 personnel.
Abiy once fought alongside the Tigrayans and was a partner in government with them until 2018 when he took office, winning early plaudits for pursuing peace with Eritrea, starting to liberalize the economy and opening a repressive political system.

 

Topics: Ethiopia

Related

World
Ethiopia’s Tigray leader confirms firing missiles at Eritrea
Middle-East
UN: Number of refugees fleeing Ethiopia to Sudan surpasses 20,000

