You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea tightens social distancing rules

South Korea tightens social distancing rules

South Korean authorities are banning gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals, concerts and academic events. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cmc4

Updated 17 November 2020
AP

South Korea tightens social distancing rules

  • South Korea’s daily coronavirus tally stays above 200 for a fourth straight day
  • Authorities banning gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals, concerts and academic events
Updated 17 November 2020
AP

SEOUL: South Korea says it will tighten social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area and some parts of eastern Gangwon province to try to suppress a coronavirus resurgence there.
Tuesday’s announcement came as South Korea’s daily virus tally stayed above 200 for a fourth straight day. The country has been experiencing a steady increase in virus infections since it relaxed its social distancing guidelines last month.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said it was necessary to adjust the distancing rules for two weeks to prevent a spread of the virus across the country.
Under the new rules to be effective starting Thursday in those areas, authorities are banning gatherings of more than 100 people during rallies, festivals, concerts and academic events. Customers at theaters, concerts and libraries are required to sit at least one seat apart from each other, while audiences at sporting events will be limited to 30 percent of the stadium’s capacity.
The new rules also ban dancing and moving to others’ seats at nightclubs and other high-risk entertainment facilities, and drinking and eating at karaoke rooms and concert halls.
South Korea added 230 more virus cases on Tuesday, raising the country’s total to 28,998, including 494 deaths.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Related

World
South Korea eases social distancing for two weeks ahead of major holiday
World
South Korea reports 205 coronavirus cases, above 200 for first time since Sept

NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan

Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
AP

NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan

  • NATO has fewer than 12,000 troops from dozens of nations in Afghanistan
  • US soldeirs frequently make up about half that number
Updated 22 min 51 sec ago
AP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday that the military organization could pay a heavy price for leaving Afghanistan too early, after a US official said President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw a significant number of American troops from the conflict-ravaged country in coming weeks.
NATO has fewer than 12,000 troops from dozens of nations in Afghanistan helping to train and advise the national security forces. US troops frequently make up about half that number, and the 30-nation alliance relies heavily on the United States armed forces for transport, logistics and other support.
“We now face a difficult decision. We have been in Afghanistan for almost 20 years, and no NATO ally wants to stay any longer than necessary. But at the same time, the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high,” Stoltenberg said in a statement.
He said the country still “risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands. And Daesh (Islamic State) could rebuild in Afghanistan the terror caliphate it lost in Syria and Iraq.”
The US decision comes just days after Trump installed a new slate of loyalists in top Pentagon positions who share his frustration with the continued troop presence in the war zones. The expected plans would cut US troop numbers almost in half by Jan. 15, leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.
US officials said military leaders were told over the weekend about the planned withdrawal and that an executive order is in the works but has not yet been delivered to commanders.
NATO took charge of the international security effort in Afghanistan in 2003, two years after a US-led coalition ousted the Taliban for harboring former Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. In 2014, it began to train and advise Afghan security forces, but has gradually pulled troops out in line with a US-brokered peace deal.
Stoltenberg said that “even with further US reductions, NATO will continue its mission to train, advise and assist the Afghan security forces. We are also committed to funding them through 2024.”
NATO’s security operation in the country is its biggest and most ambitious undertaking ever. It was launched after the military alliance activated its mutual defense clause — known as Article 5 — for the first time, mobilizing all the allies in support of the United States in the wake of the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.
“Hundreds of thousands of troops from Europe and beyond have stood shoulder to shoulder with American troops in Afghanistan, and over one thousand of them have paid the ultimate price,” Stoltenberg said.
“We went into Afghanistan together. And when the time is right, we should leave together in a coordinated and orderly way. I count on all NATO allies to live up to this commitment, for our own security,” he said.

Topics: NATO Afghanistan

Related

Special
World
Afghan officials downplay US president’s announcement on early troop withdrawal
World
France to urge US to remain in Afghanistan and Iraq

Latest updates

NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan
Nike and Saudi National team reveal new kits
Iran reports record 13,352 new daily coronavirus cases
Abu Dhabi Art director looks to the future with digital fair
Les Benjamins unveils Coca-Cola collaboration with campaign shot in Riyadh and Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.