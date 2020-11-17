You are here

  Muslim woman arrested, escorted off US flight

Muslim woman arrested, escorted off US flight

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, an activist and blogger, says that she was wrongfully singled out by American Airlines following a dispute. (AP Photo)
Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

Muslim woman arrested, escorted off US flight

  • Amani Al-Khatahtbeh was told a passenger did not ‘feel comfortable’ with her presence after a running argument that began at check-in
  • Police officers boarded the plane to escort Al-Khatahtbeh off – she was reportedly taken briefly into custody – before being released without charge
Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim woman was arrested and escorted from an American Airlines flight after an altercation with another passenger who said he did not “feel comfortable” with her presence, the Independent newspaper reported.

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, a political activist who founded the website Muslim Girl and was the first Muslim woman to run in New Jersey for a seat in the US Congress, said the man cut ahead of her in a line going through airport security ahead of a domestic flight on Nov. 14.

“I had the craziest experience in TSA (Transportation Security Administration) this morning,” she tweeted, adding that the other passenger had placed his luggage ahead of hers to be checked before skipping the queue to pass through a metal detector. 

“When I said he could wait like everyone else, he started going off about how he’s ‘pre check’ and ‘first class’,” she said.

“Y’all know if I, a VEILED MUSLIM WOMAN, had the audacity to throw a temper tantrum and run through TSA security, I would have gotten BODIED,” she added. “I would have been detained, missed my flight, possibly gotten charged, etc.”

Al-Khatahtbeh said airport security staff told her to “cut it out,” and when she boarded the flight she was asked to leave.

A member of airport security was seen telling her, in a video shared on social media, that a passenger had complained that they did not “feel comfortable” with her being on board, to which she responded: “I don’t feel comfortable with that passenger being here. I’d like that passenger removed.”

Another passenger tweeted: “Had to get off my flight because a man asked a Muslim woman to get off the plane. @AmericanAir employees followed his request and gave the woman no explanation.”

Police officers boarded the plane to escort Al-Khatahtbeh off. She was reportedly taken briefly into custody, before being released without charge. 

An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement: “Initial witness accounts indicate the conflict began during TSA screening. Both PreCheck and non-PreCheck screening were consolidated into one open lane.  

“Our understanding is that Ms Al-Khatahtbeh believed the other passenger, who is enrolled in PreCheck, was getting favorable treatment because he was allowed to proceed through security while she was removing her shoes.

“This led to a verbal altercation that continued through the terminal and on the plane, where Ms Al-Khatahtbeh confronted the passenger and began filming him before taking her seat.”

Nihad Awad, national executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said: “The airline must immediately explain why it singled out Amani by contacting the police and ejecting her from a flight based on the word of a man who had allegedly harassed her.” 

Philippines to test typhoon victims for COVID-19

Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines to test typhoon victims for COVID-19

  • Officials worry that cramped conditions at evacuation centers could trigger a new outbreak among those seeking shelter
Updated 8 min 9 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: With over 200,000 people cramped at evacuation centers across the island of Luzon after the onslaught of Typhoon Vamco, the government on Tuesday said it would start testing the evacuees to prevent a surge in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

“I assure you that the government policy to conduct [COVID-19] testing in evacuation centers is in place. And now, we will use antigen [tests] in all evacuation centers for faster results,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during a press briefing.

Based on the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) data, a total of 727,738 families — in Cagayan Valley, Cordilleras Region and the National Capital Region (Metro Manila) — have been affected by Typhoon Vamco, with 73 dead, 24 injured and 19 missing as of Tuesday.

Nearly 71,000 families are currently seeking shelter at 2,205 evacuation centers.

Given the large number of Filipinos at evacuation centers, Roque said there was no guarantee that all evacuees would be screened for COVID-19.

“We will be conducting tests in evacuation centers, especially on those exhibiting symptoms,” he said.

Meanwhile, in an interview during a Philippine Navy event in Manila on Tuesday, NDRRMC Chairperson and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters that it would be a “challenge” to conduct COVID-19 tests at evacuation centers.

“Are we going to do it one by one? My suggestion is to watch out for those with symptoms, [such as] fever or cough,” he said, adding that Health Secretary Francisco Duque had warned of a possible COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week.

“It’s a good thing the people there are all wearing face masks, but the [three-meter] distancing protocol is no longer being followed,” Lorenzana said.

“But as of now there is no [COVID-19] outbreak in evacuation centers, and we are very happy,” he said, expressing hope that “no one among the evacuees was infected" with the virus.

The NDRRMC on Monday recommended that President Rodrigo Duterte place the entire Luzon island under a state of calamity to recover from the losses incurred by three typhoons, the latest being Vamco.

Roque said the recommendation had reached the president and while Duterte has yet to act on the proposal, he was confident that it would be done “soon.”

Topics: Philippines COVID-19 Typhoon Vamco

