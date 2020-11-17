You are here

Mouthwash can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds: UK study

Scientists said mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride showed “promising signs” of virus-killing potential. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 November 2020
Arab News

  • ‘Very valuable’ research set for clinical trial on COVID-19 patients
LONDON: Certain mouthwash products can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds, according to a new study by Cardiff University in the UK.

The news comes ahead of a 12-week clinical trial to see whether over-the-counter mouthwashes can reduce or eliminate the virus in saliva.

Scientists said mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride showed “promising signs” of virus-killing potential.

“While these mouthwashes effectively eradicate the virus in the laboratory, we need to see if they work in patients, and this is the point of our clinical study,” said Prof. David Thomas, who was part of the research team.

“It’s important to point out the study won’t give us any direct evidence on viral transmission between patients — that would require a different type of study on a larger scale.”

The initial report awaits peer review, but the data supports another study published last week that found mouthwashes containing cetypyridinium chloride had potent anti-viral effects.

The clinical trial, on coronavirus patients in Cardiff, is expected to be completed in early 2021.

“The ongoing clinical study will … show us how long any effects last, following a single administration of the mouthwash in patients with coronavirus,” Thomas said.

“Although this study is very encouraging and is a positive step, more clinical research is now clearly needed,” he added.

“We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients.”

The research was praised as “very valuable” by Dr. Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist.

“If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University’s clinical trial, cetypyridinium chloride-based mouthwash used in the study could become an important addition to people’s routine, together with hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future,” he said.

EXPLAINER: Who is fighting who in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Updated 18 November 2020
Arab News

Who is fighting who?

* The Ethiopian National Defence Force: It has up to 50,000 fighters in Tigray, with Russian T-55 and T-72 tanks. It has massive air superiority from Russian fighter jets, helicopter gunships, and missile systems. However, while the powerful Northern Command is notionally loyal, it is based in Tigray and its assets are under rebel control.

* Tigray People’s Liberation Front: The TPLF has about 250,000 soldiers, but fewer than 60,000 effective fighters. However, it has a formidable history. Tigrayans drove out the Marxist Derg regime in 1991 and bore the brunt of the Eritrean war.

Who could be dragged in?

* Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki detests the TPLF and controls a 200,000-strong army. There are credible reports that Eritrean troops have already crossed the border.

* Sudan: There is a long-running dispute between Sudan and Ethiopia over the fertile Fashqa triangle, and a new one over Ethiopia’s $4 billion dam on the Blue Nile, which Egypt and Sudan say threatens their water supplies.
* Egypt: Sudan and Egypt are holding military exercises scheduled before the Tigray conflict began but intended as a joint show of force amid the dispute over the dam.
* Somalia: Ethiopia shares a long and porous border with Somalia, and Ethiopian troops are in Somalia with an African Union peacekeeping force.

* Djibouti: It borders Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia, and its port is Ethiopia’s only access to the sea.

