Mouthwash can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds: UK study

LONDON: Certain mouthwash products can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds, according to a new study by Cardiff University in the UK.

The news comes ahead of a 12-week clinical trial to see whether over-the-counter mouthwashes can reduce or eliminate the virus in saliva.

Scientists said mouthwashes containing at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride showed “promising signs” of virus-killing potential.

“While these mouthwashes effectively eradicate the virus in the laboratory, we need to see if they work in patients, and this is the point of our clinical study,” said Prof. David Thomas, who was part of the research team.

“It’s important to point out the study won’t give us any direct evidence on viral transmission between patients — that would require a different type of study on a larger scale.”

The initial report awaits peer review, but the data supports another study published last week that found mouthwashes containing cetypyridinium chloride had potent anti-viral effects.

The clinical trial, on coronavirus patients in Cardiff, is expected to be completed in early 2021.

“The ongoing clinical study will … show us how long any effects last, following a single administration of the mouthwash in patients with coronavirus,” Thomas said.

“Although this study is very encouraging and is a positive step, more clinical research is now clearly needed,” he added.

“We need to understand if the effect of over-the-counter mouthwashes on the virus achieved in the laboratory can be reproduced in patients.”

The research was praised as “very valuable” by Dr. Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist.

“If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University’s clinical trial, cetypyridinium chloride-based mouthwash used in the study could become an important addition to people’s routine, together with hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future,” he said.