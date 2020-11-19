You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand PM says all laws to be used against pro-democracy protesters

Thailand PM says all laws to be used against pro-democracy protesters

The protests are the greatest challenge to Thailand’s establishment in years and have broken a longstanding taboo by criticizing the monarchy. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25z4n

Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

Thailand PM says all laws to be used against pro-democracy protesters

  • Activists voiced concern that this could mean the resumption of prosecutions under some of the world’s harshest royal insult laws
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday that all laws would be used against protesters who break them, as demonstrations escalate for his removal and for reforms to curb the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Activists voiced concern that this could mean the resumption of prosecutions under some of the world’s harshest royal insult laws.
The protests are the greatest challenge to Thailand’s establishment in years and have broken a longstanding taboo by criticizing the monarchy, which can carry a jail term of up to 15 years.
Prayuth’s announcement came a day after thousands of protesters threw paint at Thai police headquarters in what they said was a response to the use of water cannon and teargas that hurt dozens on Tuesday, the most violent day of protests since July. Some protesters also sprayed anti-monarchy graffiti.
“The situation is not improving,” Prayuth said in a statement. “There is a risk of escalation to more violence. If not addressed, it could damage the country and the beloved monarchy.
“The government will intensify its actions and use all laws, all articles, to take action against protesters who broke the law.”
It did not specify whether this included Article 112 of the criminal code, which forbids insulting the monarchy. Prayuth said earlier this year that it was not being used for the moment at the request of the king.
“This could mean they are using Article 112 to arrest protest leaders,” said activist Tanawat Wongchai on Twitter. “Is this a compromise?”
Although the Royal Palace has not commented on the protests, the king recently referred to Thailand as a “land of compromise” – a phrase that has been treated with scorn by protesters.
Outraged by the anti-monarchy graffiti at Wednesday’s demonstration, some royalists called for the application of Article 112 in posts on social media.
Dozens of protesters, including many of the most prominent leaders, have been arrested on a variety of charges in recent months, though not for criticizing the monarchy.
A major protest is planned at the Crown Property Bureau on Nov. 25 over the management of the palace fortune, which the king has taken into his personal control. The fund is valued in the tens of billions of dollars.
Protesters said there would be seven more days of demonstrations after that.

Topics: Thailand

Related

Media
Thailand suspends TV station over protests coverage
World
Thailand issues emergency decree in crackdown on swelling protests

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce an extra $22 billion for the military over the next four years
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Britain pledged to end the “era of retreat” by announcing a major increase in military spending, despite the coronavirus crisis pummeling the economy, as it seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the extra spending reflected the need to upgrade military capabilities, with plans for a new space command and artificial intelligence agency.
In a speech to parliament on Thursday outlining first conclusions from a big review of foreign policy and defense, Johnson will announce an extra $22 billion for the military over the next four years. The defense budget is now just under $56 billion a year.
The government did not set out where the money would come from at a time when the finance ministry has spent billions on trying to protect jobs during the COVID pandemic.
“I have taken this decision in the teeth of the pandemic because the defense of the realm must come first,” Johnson said in a statement.
“The international situation is more perilous and more intensely competitive than at any time since the Cold War and Britain must be true to our history and stand alongside our allies. To achieve this, we need to upgrade our capabilities across the board.”
Britain was the main battlefield ally of the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan, and alongside France the principal military power in the EU. But its 2016 vote to leave the European Union has made its global role uncertain at a time when China is rising and President Donald Trump has cast doubt on US support for traditional allies.
The military spending announcement comes just a week after Johnson promised US President-elect Joe Biden that Britain was determined to remain a valuable military ally.
Christopher Miller, acting US defense secretary in Trump’s outgoing administration, welcomed the extra spending.
“The UK is our most stalwart and capable ally, and this increase in spending is indicative of their commitment to NATO and our shared security,” he said. “With this increase, the UK military will continue to be one of the finest fighting forces in the world.”
The government said the increase will cement Britain’s position as the largest defense spender in Europe and second largest in NATO.
Britain’s main opposition Labour’s Party said the increase was long overdue after the ruling Conservative government had cut the size of the armed forces by a quarter in the last decade.
Media reports said billions of pounds could be cut from Britain’s foreign aid budget. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the defense spending would not come at the expense of aid.
“It doesn’t mean to say we are abandoning the battlefield of international aid, we’re still one of the most generous givers of international aid,” Wallace told Sky News.

Topics: UK Brexit

Related

Business & Economy
Post-Brexit trade talks enter crunch week
World
UK PM Johnson’s treaty-breaking Brexit laws face defeat in parliament

Latest updates

Turkey raises key rate by 4.75 percentage points under new central bank chief
Awareness and early detection key to managing atrial fibrillation
TWITTER POLL: Majority want G20 Riyadh Summit to focus on eradicating COVID-19   
Germany: Turkey must stop provocations in eastern Mediterranean
Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.