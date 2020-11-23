You are here

Afghan VP vows to track down Kabul attackers

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh in Kabul recently. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 November 2020
  • Several buildings including medical complex damaged in deadly assault
KABUL: Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh has vowed to track down those responsible for a rocket attack on the capital that killed at least 10 people, even as Daesh claimed to have fired the salvo.

The rockets struck several densely populated districts of Kabul Saturday — including in and around the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses embassies and foreign firms.

The attack came hours before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was to meet with negotiators from the Taliban and Afghan government in Qatar, amid signs of progress in talks between the two warring groups.

“We will find out the networks who facilitated in transporting the materials (rockets) used in the attack,” Saleh said on his Facebook page after a meeting with security officials.

Saleh said the attack left 10 people dead and another 51 wounded.

Several buildings were damaged, including the Iranian Embassy and a medical complex.

Although the attack was claimed by Daesh, officials blamed the Taliban. They have denied involvement.

It was the third attack in the capital claimed by Daesh in less than a month.

Two previous attacks targeted educational centers and killed nearly 50 people, mostly students.

The Taliban and Afghan government have been engaged in peace talks in Doha since Sept. 12, but violence on the ground continues unabated.

In Doha, Pompeo met with the co-founder of the Taliban, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who signed the peace agreement with Washington in February ahead of the so-called intra-Afghan talks.

Taliban spokesman Mohammed Naeem tweeted that further prisoner releases were discussed in the meeting, in addition to those that the two sides committed to ahead of peace talks under the US deal.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, faces funding cuts and tighter restrictions on vital aid from a virtual international donor conference hosted in Geneva.

Ministers from about 70 countries and officials of humanitarian organizations, at the conference on Monday and Tuesday, are expected to pledge billions of dollars to safeguard development projects.

Donors at the last conference, in Brussels in 2016, pledged $15.2 billion for 2017 to 2020, or $3.8 billion a year.

Trump campaign parts ways with lawyer after vote-switching claim

US President Donald Trump’s election campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who claimed at a news conference last week that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to President-elect Joe Biden.
“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team.”
The announcement was made a day after a judge dismissed the campaign’s lawsuit seeking to halt Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden’s victory in the state, dealing a major blow to Trump’s flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss.
Powell, a conservative activist and former federal prosecutor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump, a Republican, expressed concerns after the news conference that Powell’s claims were too outlandish and would distract from other legal arguments, a person familiar with the discussions said.
The president had referred to Powell as one of his lawyers in a Nov. 14 tweet.
“Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives,” Trump said in the tweet.
Tucker Carlson, an influential Fox News host, on Thursday criticized Powell for a lack of evidence to support her claims.
“She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one,” Carlson said.
US Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa who won reelection in this month’s vote, told a Fox News radio program on Thursday that Powell’s allegations were “offensive.”
Powell is currently representing Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his effort to end a long-running criminal case against him.
Democrats and some Republicans have accused Trump of trying to undermine faith in the American electoral system and delegitimize Biden’s victory by promoting false claims of widespread voter fraud.

