At least three dead as barrage of rocket fire hits Kabul

Alarms could be heard blaring at embassies and businesses in and around the Green Zone. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 November 2020
AFP

KABUL: At least three people were killed Saturday when a barrage of rockets struck densely populated parts of Kabul, officials said, marking the latest attack in an ongoing wave of violence sweeping the Afghan capital.
The salvo slammed into various parts of central and north Kabul — including near the heavily fortified Green Zone that houses embassies and international companies — just before 9:00 am (0430 GMT).
“This morning, the terrorists fired 14 rockets on the city of Kabul,” interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.
“Unfortunately the rockets hit residential areas. Until now, three of our countrymen were martyred and 11 others were wounded.”
Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz confirmed the same death toll and details, while health ministry spokeswoman Masooma Jafari put the toll at five dead, 21 wounded.
Photos and videos circulating online showed several buildings with damage to walls and windows, including at a large a medical complex.
No group immediately claimed the blasts and the Taliban denied responsibility.
Recent big attacks in Kabul, including two horrific assaults on educational institutions that killed nearly 50 people in recent weeks, follow a familiar pattern in the aftermath, with the Taliban denying any involvement while the Afghan government pins the blame on them or their proxies.
“The rocket attack in Kabul city has nothing to do with the mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, using the insurgents’ name for Afghanistan.
“We do not blindly fire on public places.”
The Taliban are under pressure not to attack urban areas, having pledged not to do so under the terms of a US withdrawal deal signed in February.
Any acknowledgement of overt involvement in such incidents could in theory slow the American pull-out, though outgoing US President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants US forces out regardless of the situation on the ground.
The Daesh group claimed the two attacks on educational centers, but Kabul said the Taliban’s ultra-violent Haqqani network was responsible.


Taliban and Afghan government negotiators launched peace talks in Doha in September but progress has been slow and violence has raged across Afghanistan regardless.
Officials told AFP on Friday however that a breakthrough was expected to be announced in the coming days, and the US State Department announced late Friday that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would meet negotiators from the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha.
Trump has repeatedly vowed to end “forever wars,” including in Afghanistan, America’s longest-ever conflict that began with an invasion to dislodge the Taliban following the September 11, 2001 attacks.
President-elect Joe Biden, in a rare point of agreement, also advocates winding down the Afghanistan war although analysts believe he will not be as wedded to a quick timetable.
Earlier this week, the Pentagon said it would soon pull some 2,000 troops out of Afghanistan, speeding up the timeline established in a February agreement between Washington and the Taliban that envisions a full US withdrawal in mid-2021.
In the past six months, the Taliban carried out 53 suicide attacks and 1,250 explosions that left 1,210 civilians dead and 2,500 wounded, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said this week.
The interior ministry said two small “sticky bomb” explosions had been reported earlier Saturday morning, including one that hit a police car, killing one policeman and wounding three others.

India summons Pakistani diplomat over Kashmir gunbattle

Updated 21 November 2020

India summons Pakistani diplomat over Kashmir gunbattle

Updated 21 November 2020
NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD: India on Saturday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat over what New Delhi said was a foiled attack this week in the frontier territory of Jammu and Kashmir by a Pakistan-based militant group, a charge the neighboring country denied.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed militants in a gunbattle with security forces, and the recovery of a large cache of weapons and explosives from them, indicated that they were planning to “wreak major havoc and destruction” in the region ahead of local elections there.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs said a protest was lodged with Pakistan’s charge d’affaires in New Delhi.
“India reiterated its longstanding demand that Pakistan fulfil its international obligations and bilateral commitments to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner,” the ministry said in a statement.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected Modi’s allegations as groundless.
“We view these as part of India’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in (Indian-ruled Kashmir) and state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,” the ministry said late on Friday following Modi’s comments on Twitter.
Tension between the nuclear-armed rivals has sharpened since last August, when Modi’s government ended the autonomy of its only Muslim-majority region. Kashmir is also claimed by Pakistan.
Earlier this month, Pakistan said it had compiled a dossier with evidence that militancy inside its borders was being sponsored by India to target Chinese investments, and that these operations were being run out of neighboring Afghanistan.
India termed the accusations as “figments of imagination.”
India will hold district-level elections this month in Jammu and Kashmir, the first such exercise there since the federal government took away the area’s statehood more than a year ago.

