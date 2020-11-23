You are here

A decade on, the broken dreams of the Arab Spring

In this file photo taken on January 23, 2011, inhabitants of the central Tunisia region of Sidi Bouzid demonstrate in front of the government palace in Tunis. (AFP / FETHI BELAID)
Libyans celebrate during the speech of Mustafa Abdul Jalil, Chairman of the Libyan Transitional Council, at the Martyrs' Square, in Tripoli on September 13, 2011. (AFP / Mahmud Turkia)
This file handout image released by the Syrian opposition's Shaam News Network on August 21, 2013 shows bodies of boys and men lined up on the ground in the eastern Ghouta suburb of Damascus, whom the Syrian opposition said were killed in a toxic gas attack by pro-government forces. (AFP file photo)
Protestors carry a flag with the slogan "Leave, Egypt is bigger than all of you" in the crowd after Friday prayer in Cairo's Tahrir square n November 25, 2011. (AFP / File photyo)
A decade on, the broken dreams of the Arab Spring

  • Participant in Libya protests says it was necessary for the Qadaffi regime to be dismantled
  • In Syria, protests for reforms was met with unremitting violence, which spiraled into a civil war
TUNIS: “The revolution showed me that everything is possible,” says Ameni Ghimaji, remembering the heady days of the Tunisian protests that sparked the Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago.
She was just 18 when Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali fell from power, the first casualty of wave upon wave of demonstrations across the Middle East and North Africa which saw some iron-fisted leaders tumble, some brutally cling on and nations convulse in years of upheaval, conflict and civil war.
“We had no plan for the future, but we were sure of one thing: anything has to be better than this,” added Ghimaji.
Ben Ali was ousted just hours after she was photographed, shouting and pumping her fist in the air, at a massive Tunis anti-regime rally.
Her picture swept the front pages and she became an iconic image of the youth in peaceful revolt.
The Tunisia protests were triggered when an impoverished street vendor set himself alight on December 17, 2010, weighed down by despair.
His shocking act of self-violence ignited long simmering tensions among young people, angered by Ben Ali’s corrupt, nepotistic regime and hungry for new opportunities.
Less than four weeks later, Ben Ali had fled into exile, ended his 23-year rule and, drawing courage from his ouster, protesters began gathering elsewhere.




This combination of pictures created on November 8, 2020 shows Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (L), Tunisia's President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali (2nd-L), and Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh (R); and Libyan leader Moamer Kadhafi (2nd-R) . (AFP)


No magic potion
Today across the Arab world, the 2011 uprisings have been blamed for opening the floodgates to violence and economic ruin, leaving millions of refugees and displaced, while countless others have had their lives blighted by chaos.
But for those who were there, the early demonstrations were times of exhilaration and hope.
On January 14, 2011, social networks were flooded with footage of lawyer Abdennaceur Aouini defying a curfew to stand in the iconic Avenue Habib Bourguiba of central Tunis, shouting: “Ben Ali has fled!“
It felt like “revenge. Since I was 18 I’d been hassled and imprisoned,” Aouini, now aged 50, said.
But today, he admits he feels “disappointed.”
“There is always hope. But I was in a dream, today I have come to my senses,” added Aouini.
Despite the political freedoms Tunisians have won, they still face grinding unemployment, inflation and inequality.
“People thought that Ben Ali’s departure would fix things, but that will take 20, 30 years,” said lawyer and activist Houeida Anouar.
“I’m not sure that within my lifetime I’ll see a Tunisia with a political scene worthy of the name, but I’m optimistic.”

Libya's revolution “was necessary”
While Tunisia does have a hard-won constitution, a flawed but functioning parliamentary system and free elections, state repression has descended again on Egypt after a brief flirtation with democracy.
“Ten years on, you can see that the hopes are still there within the younger generation, a generation that were little kids at the time of the uprising,” said Mohamed Lotfy, 39, executive director of the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms.
But “the government is doing everything it can to kill that dream of January 25” 2011 when thousands marched in Cairo and other cities, demanding the departure of president Hosni Mubarak and “bread, freedom and dignity.”
Worse still is the situation in Libya, Yemen and Syria, where initially peaceful uprisings sparked civil wars that have laid waste to cities and killed hundreds of thousands of people.
But that’s not how it started, according to Majdi, a 36-year-old Libyan, who took part in protests against dictator Muammar Qaddafi a decade ago.
“We were watching what happened in Tunisia and Egypt,” he said. “It was our turn, change was inevitable.”
Protesters’ demands were “just a bit more freedom, some justice and some hope for the young people who didn’t have any,” he said.
Initially “there was no talk of overthrowing the regime.”
But the regime’s bloody response provoked a call to arms.
Qaddafi’s killing while on the run in October 2011 plunged the country into a decade of violent chaos.
“With hindsight, I don’t think we knew how much damage Qaddafi had done to the foundations of the state,” Majdi said.
Yet he insists he has no regrets: the revolution “was necessary, and I still believe in it.”




In this file photo taken on March 29, 2008, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad (R) shakes hands with Libya's late leader Muammar Qaddafi at the opening session of the Arab Summit in Damascus. (AFP / HASSAN AMMAR)


“Syrians were only calling for reforms”
“We were only demanding reform,” said Dahnoun, a Syrian.
He joined some of the country’s first protests against President Bashar Assad, and recalled “no chants were calling for division, or fighting, or war. On the contrary, it was very peaceful.”
“I remember, we used to chant ‘freedom, freedom, freedom’ and nothing else,” Dahnoun told AFP by phone from Idlib city.
But the movement was met with unremitting violence, including on some occasions the once taboo use of chemical weapons by Syrian regime forces, charges that Damascus denies.
“During that first protest we were attacked by regime thugs and security forces,” said Dahnoun, who was 15 at the time.
As in Libya, the worsening situation in Syria drew in outside nations, seizing both an opportunity to boost their sway and minimize regional turbulence.
“We were played by foreign powers, and now Syrians have zero say and external players have the last word,” he said.
“I don’t have hope... Syria is not ours anymore.”
A crushing 2015 intervention by Russia to prop up the Syrian regime saw Damascus claw back swathes of territory that had been held by opposition forces, and Assad now controls over 70 percent of the country.
But a brutal economic crisis, accentuated by Western sanctions, has seen the government criticized from all sides, even those who did not support the revolution.
Abu Hamza, a teacher from Daraa where the first demonstrations of the Syrian revolution began, says people have “no loyalty” toward the regime.
“When you are hungry, you have no more fear,” the father-of-three told AFP by phone from Daraa.
“I’m dead either way. I’ll either be killed by tanks or by hunger.”

Topics: Arab Spring Muammar Qaddafi

Iraq in mourning after deadly new Daesh attack north of Baghdad

In this file photo US soldiers participate in a memorial ceremony in remembrance of those who perished thirteen years ago during the 9/11 attacks in the US, at a military base in Bagram, 50 kms north of Kabul on September 11, 2014. (AFP)
Iraq in mourning after deadly new Daesh attack north of Baghdad

  • The attacks have coincided with a new campaign by Iraq’s security forces to arrest jihadists hiding out in rugged terrain in the country’s north and west
SAMARRA, Iraq: Iraq’s Salahaddin province declared three days of mourning from Sunday over a deadly attack blamed on Daesh, as some criticized authorities for failing to fight back militants.
Late Saturday, a roadside bomb hit a civilian car on an open road near Mt. Makhoul, about 200 km north of Baghdad, police and a local official said.
When security forces arrived at the scene, militants opened fire on them, police said.
The attack killed at least six Iraqi security personnel and four civilians, including one who died of his wounds overnight, according to local medics.
There was no claim by Daesh, but both the local mayor and police blamed the group, which Iraq’s government said in late 2017 it had defeated.
That victory came after three years of brutal fighting to wrench back the one-third of Iraqi territory that had been captured by Daesh.
Although the militants no longer hold territory, sleeper cells wage hit-and-run attacks on state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas north of the capital.
Two weeks ago, 11 people were killed in a Daesh attack on a lookout post at Al-Radwaniyah on Baghdad’s outskirts.
According to a study published this month by the International Center for Counter-Terrorism in the Hague, the extremist group has claimed more attacks in Iraq than in any other country where it is active over the period December 2018 to May this year.
The study said that Daesh activity in Iraq “accelerated precipitously from February 2020 onwards,” reaching levels that are “worryingly close” to those preceding its sweep across a third of Iraq in 2014. Still, death tolls remain low. Daesh in Iraq “generally appears to be moving from a (re) building phase into one that is characterised by brazen guerrilla-style attacks,” the study noted.
The attacks have coincided with a new campaign by Iraq’s security forces to arrest jihadists hiding out in rugged terrain in the country’s north and west.
In fact, just a day before the attack, the head of Iraq’s federal police Jaafar Al-Batat told state media that the area around Mt. Makhoul had been cleared.
“The incidents carried out by IS (Daesh) in some remote areas are isolated cases and now under control,” he said.
That outraged local figures. “Iraqi security forces just assured us this area had been cleaned,” wrote Mashaan Al-Jaboury, a lawmaker representing Salahaddin, on Twitter after the violence late on Saturday.

FASTFACT

The extremist group has claimed more attacks in Iraq than in any other country where it is active over the period December 2018 to May this year, according to a study published this month by the International Center for Counter-Terrorism in The Hague.

For Jamal Al-Dhari, another Sunni figure writing on Twitter, the latest ambush “sheds light on the repeated failures in the fight against terrorism.”
“The government of (Prime Minister) Mustafa Al-Kadhemi must seriously put in place a national strategy ... and stop being satisfied with ‘investigative committees,’” said Dhari.
Iraqis regularly mock their government for establishing investigative bodies that do not produce results.
The tensions come as the US-led coalition, which helped Iraq fight Daesh starting in 2014, is drawing down its troops.
This year, the US has already shrunk its contribution to the coalition from 5,200 to some 3,000 troops, as other countries have reduced their numbers as well.
The US announced last week it would withdraw another 500 troops by mid-January, which Iraqi officials say is the fourth and final phase of the coalition’s drawdown.
The top US commander for the Middle East, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, said the progress made by Iraqi security forces in recent years had allowed the US to draw down.
Troops remaining in Iraq would focus on training local forces, carrying out air strikes in support of their operations and running drone surveillance over the country.
The US military presence remains a source of controversy.
Iraq’s parliament voted in January to oust all foreign troops, following a US drone strike on Baghdad that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and a leading Iraqi paramilitary commander.
Al-Kadhemi, whose government is seen as US-leaning, has slow-walked the implementation.
Pro-Iran factions have organized a series of rallies in recent months to demand Al-Kadhemi implement the decision.
“If you don’t leave on your own, our rockets will force you out!” one sign at a recent protest read.
It was in reference to dozens of rocket attacks on Western diplomatic and military installations since October 2019.
The US has threatened to close its embassy in Baghdad unless rocket attacks stop.

Topics: Iraq

