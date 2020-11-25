You are here

  • Home
  • Russia sees record number of coronavirus deaths again

Russia sees record number of coronavirus deaths again

Russian authorities have rejected the idea of another nationwide lockdown or widespread closure of businesses. Above, pedestrians in central Moscow. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7dy2

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Russia sees record number of coronavirus deaths again

  • A total of 37,538 people have died from the coronavirus in Russia
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have registered a record number of coronavirus deaths for a second straight day.
The government coronavirus task force reported 507 new deaths on Wednesday, the country’s highest daily toll. The previous record of 491 deaths was reported on Tuesday. A total of 37,538 people have died from the coronavirus in Russia, according to the task force.
Russia has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak this fall, with numbers of confirmed infections and deaths hitting new highs almost daily and significantly exceeding those reported in the spring.
The country’s authorities have rejected the idea of another nationwide lockdown or widespread closure of businesses, even as media reports from Russian regions showed that the health care system was under severe strain.
On Wednesday, officials reported 23,765 new confirmed cases. Russia currently has the world’s fifth largest coronavirus caseload of over 2.1 million.

Topics: Russia Coronavirus

Related

World
Russia says Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine 95% effective
World
Russia’s health system under strain as coronavirus surges back

Azerbaijani troops enter further territory ceded by Armenia

Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
AP

Azerbaijani troops enter further territory ceded by Armenia

  • Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out on Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict
  • Ahead of the handover, some ethnic Armenians leaving Kalbajar set their houses on fire in a bitter farewell gesture
Updated 50 min 23 sec ago
AP

BAKU, Azerbaijan: The Azerbaijani army has entered the Kalbajar region, one more territory ceded by Armenian forces in a truce that ended deadly fighting over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday.
The cease-fire, brokered by Russia two weeks ago, stipulated that Armenia hand over control to Azerbaijan of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders. The first one, Aghdam, was turned over last week.
Kalbajar was expected to be handed over on Nov. 15, but Azerbaijan agreed to delay the takeover after a request from Armenia. Azerbaijani officials said worsening weather conditions made the withdrawal of Armenian forces and civilians difficult along the single road through mountainous territory that connects the region with Armenia.
Footage on Wednesday showed Azerbaijani troops slowly moving through snowy terrain, looking for mines. “Engineering work has been completed to ensure the movement of our units in this direction, the difficult mountain roads along the route of the troops’ movement are being cleared of mines and prepared for use,” the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left not only Nagorno-Karabakh itself but substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.
Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out on Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict between the two ex-Soviet nations in over a quarter-century, killing hundreds and possibly thousands of people.
The latest truce halted the violence after several failed attempts to establish a lasting cease-fire. It was celebrated as a victory in Azerbaijan, but sparked mass protests in Armenia, with thousands taking to the streets to demand the ouster of the country’s prime minister.
Ahead of the handover, some ethnic Armenians leaving Kalbajar set their houses on fire in a bitter farewell gesture.

Topics: Azerbaijan Armenia

Related

World
Azerbaijanis who fled war look to return home, if it exists
Update
World
Azerbaijan extends Armenian pullout deadline from Kalbajar

Latest updates

South Korean watchdog fines Facebook $6.1 million for sharing user info without consent
Russia sees record number of coronavirus deaths again
Beyonce leads Grammy nominations as The Weeknd is snubbed
Sailing Baghdad’s river bends, young Iraqis rock the boat
Israeli strikes in Syria kill 8 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.