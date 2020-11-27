You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Paranormal’ brings much-loved novels to life — and death

‘Paranormal’ brings much-loved novels to life — and death

‘Paranormal’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xu2f

Updated 27 sec ago
Matt Ross

‘Paranormal’ brings much-loved novels to life — and death

  • Netflix’s Egyptian horror series struggles to find balance in packed first season
Updated 27 sec ago
Matt Ross

NETFLIX: Netflix’s first Egyptian original series certainly has a solid foundation to build on. “Paranormal” is based on Ahmed Khaled Tawfik’s much-loved series of novels starring
down-on-his-luck hematologist Dr. Refaat Ismail. For the melancholy doctor, life is already an unceasing chore, but when an old flame from college reenters his life, it starts a chain of events that sees Refaat and his family plunged into a world of increasingly supernatural altercations.

The six-part series is set in 1960s Cairo, and directors Amr Salama and Majid Al-Ansari have a blast as they painstakingly and lovingly recreate the look, feel, and even language typical of the era. Egyptian actor Ahmed Amin is equally transformed, seemingly carrying the weight of the world on Refaat’s downbeat shoulders as the reluctant hero finds himself dragged ever downwards (sometimes literally) into a world of demons and curses.

Tonally, “Paranormal” shifts around a lot. At times, it tends towards playful, with Refaat’s internal monologue dripping with disdain towards some of the characters he meets. Other times, the show opts for action-based set pieces (with some questionable CGI), and as the finale nears, it takes a decidedly dark descent into near-gothic horror.

It’s a wild ride, underpinned by Amin’s unrelentingly dour — though unquestionably skilled— performance. Razane Jammal (as old flame Maggie) is equally engaging, and the duo shoulder most of the show’s dramatic heft, allowing many in the supporting cast to fall back on a more histrionic approach.




The six-part series directed by Amr Salama and Majid Al-Ansari is set in 1960s Cairo. Supplied

In the first couple of episodes, “Paranormal” looks set to head into “X-Files” territory, opting for a ‘monster-of-the-week’ format. And perhaps with a longer run there would have been time to scratch that intriguing itch. With just six episodes, the show must instead immediately return to the overarching storyline teased in its first installment, so any initial world-building falls by the wayside. A second series is teased, so if the show and its sad- sack protagonist return, there may be an opportunity to see more of Tawfik’s lovingly written — and potentially frightening — world.

Topics: Paranormal review

What We Are Reading Today: Privilege and Punishment by Matthew Clair

Updated 27 November 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Privilege and Punishment by Matthew Clair

Updated 27 November 2020
Arab News

The number of Americans arrested, brought to court, and incarcerated has skyrocketed in recent decades. Criminal defendants come from all races and economic walks of life, but they experience punishment in vastly different ways. Privilege and Punishment examines how racial and class inequalities are embedded in the attorney-client relationship, providing a devastating portrait of inequality and injustice within and beyond the criminal courts.

Matthew Clair conducted extensive fieldwork in the Boston court system, attending criminal hearings and interviewing defendants, lawyers, judges, police officers, and probation officers. In this eye-opening book, he uncovers how privilege and inequality play out in criminal court interactions.

When disadvantaged defendants try to learn their legal rights and advocate for themselves, lawyers and judges often silence, coerce, and punish them. Privileged defendants, who are more likely to trust their defense attorneys, delegate authority to their lawyers, defer to judges, and are rewarded for their compliance.

Clair shows how attempts to exercise legal rights often backfire on the poor and on working-class people of color, and how effective legal representation alone is no guarantee of justice.

Superbly written and powerfully argued, Privilege and Punishment draws needed attention to the injustices that are perpetuated by the attorney-client relationship in today’s criminal courts, and describes the reforms needed to correct them.

Topics: Book Review

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Privatized State by Chiara Cordelli
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Best Writing on Mathematics by Mircea Pitici

Latest updates

‘Paranormal’ brings much-loved novels to life — and death
AstraZeneca France says situation with its COVID-19 vaccine encouraging
Doctors warn over Delhi’s ‘suicidal’ half-marathon
Belgium tries Iranian diplomat over bomb plot
CIA officer killed in Somalia: US media

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.