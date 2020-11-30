You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi regulator refers investors to Public Prosecution over $346m in suspicious trading

Saudi regulator refers investors to Public Prosecution over $346m in suspicious trading

A Saudi trader monitors stocks at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywwcx

Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi regulator refers investors to Public Prosecution over $346m in suspicious trading

  • The investors were suspected of violating Article (49) of the Capital Market Law
Updated 19 sec ago
Argaam

The Capital Market Authority (CMA), announced today, Nov. 30, referring 22 investors to the Public Prosecution over suspicious trading in shares of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Co., and making illicit gains of SAR 1.33 billion ($346.7 million).

The investors were suspected of violating Article (49) of the Capital Market Law and Article (2) of the Market Conduct Regulations, the market regulator said in a statement.

The claim was referred to the Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes.

This came in line with the CMA’s efforts to protect the market from unfair as well as illegal practices, including deceit, cheating, fraud and manipulation, and to ensure market efficiency and transparency.

Last week, the CMA identified some cases suspected of manipulations, fraud and scam of the capital market rules and its executive regulations, amid the price fluctuations of some stocks, Argaam reported.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Capital Market Authority Saudi investors

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi regulator identifies market fraud and scams
Business & Economy
Saudi market regulator in talks with Aramco on IPO rules

Saudi Aramco signs six agreements with international firms

Updated 37 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco signs six agreements with international firms

  • Aramco said the signings paved the way for new business launches across several innovative growth sectors
Updated 37 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Aramco has signed memorandums of understanding with six firms as part of an expansion of its program to increase local content and boost domestic supply chains, the company announced on Monday.

The agreements are with: Dutch Shell & AMG Recycling, Suzhou XDM, Shen Gong, Xinfoo, SUPCON, and Posco.

Aramco said the signings paved the way for new business launches across several innovative growth sectors, including steel plate manufacturing, industrial 3D printing and digital equipment manufacturing, and marked a “significant milestone” in its in-Kingdom total value add (IKTVA) program.

The announcement was a “step change” in Aramco’s pioneering IKTVA program,  the company’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said. “Despite the uncertainties surrounding the global economy, we have sustained our focus on our long-term goals to enable growth and development for a thriving ecosystem and a more diversified Saudi economy.”

The collaborations would advance innovation, sustainability and enhance the scale of reliability, Nasser added. 

“These partnerships will also have a strong focus on new technologies, by maximising our investments in non-metallic materials and the circular carbon economy, as well as the development of talented Saudis in communities where we operate.”

Ahmad Al-Saadi, Aramco’s senior vice president of technical services, said the company had a history of supporting the local business ecosystem.

“Our IKTVA program is a manifestation of our commitment to this and the resulting investments, either directly by Aramco or indirectly by suppliers, have promoted localization, contributed to Aramco’s supply chain resilience and enhanced Saudi Arabia’s economic growth,” he said

“Our planned partnerships will continue this journey and advance the Kingdom’s economic progress. We intend to act as an enabler, supporting the growth of national champions. We are expanding our flagship program, and expect more partnerships in the future.”

The six agreements:

POSCO – an agreement to collaborate on evaluating the feasibility of constructing an integrated steel plate manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia.

Suzhou XDM 3D Printing Company Ltd – an agreement to collaborate on industrial 3D printing technologies and development in Saudi Arabia.

SHEN GONG New Materials (Guang Zhou) Co. Ltd –  an agreement to focus on developing control systems technologies for LED lighting, energy management and intelligent control.

XINFOO Sensor Technology Company Limited – an agreement to explore opportunities in chip manufacturing and related technologies.

Shell & AMG Recycling B.V.  – an agreement to explore collaboration to develop plans for a state-of-the-art regional hub for the recycling of gasification ash and reclamation of spent catalysts, in addition to providing sustainable solutions.

Zhejiang SUPCON Technology Co. Ltd - an agreement to explore potential joint investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia for the services and manufacturing value chain.

Topics: business Aramco Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabia

Related

Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco’s $8 bln bond issue attracts 150 investors, says official
Saudi Arabia
Aramco partners with global STEM education contest F1 in Schools

Latest updates

Saudi regulator refers investors to Public Prosecution over $346m in suspicious trading
‘Stop the madness,’ Ethiopia PM urged by Tigray leader, Pompeo calls for end to hostilities
Saudi Aramco signs six agreements with international firms
World islands Dubai developer to start handover of units in December
Health ministry records 232 new COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.